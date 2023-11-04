Gamers give back through Whitethorn Games’ Extra Life charity stream

Do your bit to raise money for children’s hospitals during Whitethorn Games’ Extra Life 12-hour charity livestream. This year is Extra Life’s 15th anniversary, so the team at Whitethorn Games is going all-out to support its local Children’s Miracle Network at AHN Saint Vincent Hospital in Erie, Pennsylvania.

The team has put together a packed schedule that includes playing some great Switch and mobile games like Hades, Minecraft, and Among Us, as well as participating in activities themed around Whitethorn’s own cozy titles like Calico and Wytchwood. One hundred percent of donations made during the livestream will go directly to AHN Saint Vincent to support the vital work it does in the Erie community, which is also the home base of Whitethorn Games.

According to Whitethorn Games, “Children’s Miracle Network at AHN Saint Vincent provides services that benefit families and patients, including the hospital’s Family Assistance Program, Safe Sleep Initiative, Special Delivery Packages, and more. In addition, Children’s Miracle Network funds top-of-the-line medical equipment like the isolettes in the NICU, warmers on the Mom + Baby floor, and the NICU transporter that provides everything a NICU pod has to treat a baby if they need to be transferred via ambulance or helicopter.”

When is the Whitethorn Games Extra Life livestream?

The stream begins at 12:00 EDT/09:00 PDT/16:00 GMT on November 4, 2023 and runs for 12 hours. You can watch along on Whitethorn Games’ Twitch channel, and if the stream raises over $600 USD, the team plans to keep going until the 18-hour mark! You can donate to the cause here.

That’s everything you need to know about the Whitethorn Games Extra Life livestream. To learn more about the company, why not read about Whitethorn Games’ Chief Accessibility Officer, or check out our Whitethorn Games interview for Earth Day?