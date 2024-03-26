Indie games publisher Chucklefish has announced the Wildfrost mobile release date, bringing the critically acclaimed roguelike deckbuilder to iOS and Android for the first time. The game is already a huge success on the Nintendo Switch and PC, so shrinking down for mobile is the logical next step.

Wildfrost is equal parts charming and challenging, taking you on a journey to reclaim the world from the titular frosty affliction. Much like all the best roguelike games out there, it offers endless replayability with heaps of unique card, leader, and charm combinations to explore and wacky Daily Runs to challenge. Plus, it’s freakin’ adorable!

The game’s mobile port is high-quality and faithful to the console version, offering a premium card-battling adventure for the cost of a couple of cups of coffee. We’ve gone into far more depth in our Wildfrost mobile review, but it’s safe to say that we’re massive fans of Gaziter and Deadpan Games’ creation and can’t wait for more people to get it into their hands.

When is the Wildfrost mobile release date?

Wildfrost mobile releases on Android and iOS on April 11, 2024, and pre-registration is available from midnight tomorrow, March 27. It’s available in English, Simplified and Traditional Chinese, Japanese, and Korean, and you can grab it for $6.99/£6.99 on the App Store and Google Play.

