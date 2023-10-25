Snowbreak tier list and reroll guide

Snowbreak: Containment Zone is a new-fangled sci-fi RPG shooter filled with all manner of playable characters. Our Snowbreak tier list is here to help you pick which units to focus your time into, and which are perhaps not as helpful. As always, though, it’s totally up to you who you prefer playing and what style of character suits you best.

Now, let’s get into the Snowbreak tier list.

Snowbreak tier list

Here, we’ve collected information from the community and presented the rankings for each character in Snowbreak. These are subject to change, and also subject to your own preference.

Rank Snowbreak character S Fenny – Coronet, Yao – Winter Solstice, Acacia – Kaguya, A Chenxing – Ethereal Cloud, Acacia – Redacted, Lyfe – Wild Hunt, Marian – Queen of Pain, Marian – Swift, Mauxir – Kitty, Yao – Quiet Quitter, Enya – Big Sis, Fritia – Hush, B Haru – Absconditus, Fenny – Lionheart, Fritia – Little Sunshine, Lyfe – Wednesday, Mauxir – Meow, Siris – The Goldfish, Chenxing – The Observer C Cherno – Those Two, Haru – the Ace, Nita – Hands

How do I perform a Snowbreak reroll?

Once you get past stage 1-9 you get a ton of rewards including pulls for characters. If you had your eye on a specific character and didn’t get them, you can follow these steps to reroll your account. However, when you first start the game, you need to create a login, so rerolling requires a new account.

Launch Snowbreak on your device

At the login screen, pick a different method of creating a login

You can use dummy emails for this

Set up this new account and play the tutorial

Pull for your characters and see who you got – if it’s not right again, then start at the top of these steps.

