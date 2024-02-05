Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection release takes us on a nostalgia trip

As part of Yu-Gi-Oh!’s 25th anniversary celebrations, Konami has announced the Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection release for the Nintendo Switch and PC. The studio revealed the nostalgia-fueled news at the Legend of the Duelist Quarter Century event in Tokyo this past weekend.

The Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection, as the name suggests, is a collection of previous Yu-Gi-Oh titles from throughout the franchise’s storied history, compiled and remastered for modern game systems. According to Konami, this celebratory collection “brings together the earliest Yu-Gi-Oh! games ever released,” including some previously Japan-exclusive releases.

One of these games is 2000’s Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters 4: Battle of Great Duelists, a Game Boy Color title that will be localized to English for the first time in nearly a quarter of a century. Previously if you wanted to play this game, you’d need one of the best retro handheld devices and a decent handle on the Japanese language.

When is the Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection release date?

We’re still waiting for an official Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection release date, so stay tuned. Hopefully, it will be ready in 2024 to coincide with the anniversary.

Master Duel fans also got some exciting news during the Quarter Century event. The definitive edition of the Yu-Gi-Oh! card game celebrates its second anniversary this year, so Konami used this opportunity to show off an exciting AI duelist demo. The program, which so far isn’t confirmed to come to the game itself, learns as it duels, predicting its opponent’s moves and calculating win rates

The anniversary is also a great time to dust off your Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel Blue Eyes deck as you can earn awesome dragon-themed deck accessories, UR cards, and free gems just for logging on from February 7, 2024.

