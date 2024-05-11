DreadXP Games and MANGLEDmaw are spreading the joy of analog horror games and ARGs as Amanda the Adventurer is coming to mobile, as well as other home consoles. The game is already out on the Nintendo Switch and on PC, but now you can experience the nostalgic spookiness wherever you are.

Amanda the Adventurer is one of our favorite indie horror games out there and we’re so glad that the development team is bringing it to iOS and Android. The official Amanda the Adventurer Twitter account announced the news earlier this week as part of the original game’s first anniversary celebrations.

We don’t have much specific information about the mobile port other than what’s in this tweet. The official brand account also directs fans to follow Cerulean Games, which seems to be the team tasked with “helping bring Amanda to consoles and mobile”. The company has previously worked on the Mortuary Assistant and 2064: Read Only Memories Switch ports, so we’re sure the game is in safe hands.

Amanda the Adventurer mobile release date speculation

Currently, there’s no specific information available about the Amanda the Adventurer mobile port, other than the fact it’s happening. A fan asked Cerulean Games on Twitter for a confirmed release date and the studio responded saying, “Currently, “When it’s done, and done right”. We are taking the time to get you a port worthy of Amanda!”

The Amanda team truly spoiled us this week with announcements, as they also used the anniversary to announce more details about the Amanda the Adventurer 2 release date. Check out our guide for all the latest details on the demo, release date window, trailers, and more.

That’s everything we have on the Amanda the Adventurer mobile port. We’ll be sure to update you when we learn more. In the meantime, head over to our Amanda the Adventurer review to learn more about this lore-filled franchise, or check out our Amanda the Adventurer Wooly guide.

Follow us on Google News for all the latest Nintendo Switch and mobile game news and updates.