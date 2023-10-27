Amanda the Adventurer 2 release date speculation and trailer

Growing from a small itch.io project born of the Found Footage Game jam, Amanda the Adventurer is an intense indie horror game most recognizable for its deep well of lore and the many unanswered questions it poses, encouraging players all over the world to come up with their own theories. But when will the Amanda the Adventurer 2 release date come to quell our curiosity?

Of course, while getting some answers would be great, the lack of closure is part of what makes this game so great – in fact, it’s the main thing we discuss in our Amanda the Adventurer review. But, if you want some other spooky questions answered in the meantime, be sure to check out our guides to all the FNAF characters and the Poppy Playtime characters.

Now, let’s get back to theorizing about whether we’ll ever get to play Amanda the Adventurer 2.

Is there an Amanda the Adventurer 2 game?

It looks like we are getting an official Amanda the Adventurer 2 game, but it isn’t out yet.

If you search for Amanda the Adventurer 2, you may find some misleading results. There are quite a few io games floating around with the title. However, when you actually click on them and start to play, you should quickly realize that they’re not sequels to the main game at all – in fact, they’re the game’s predecessor.

If you’re familiar with Amanda the Adventurer, you may know that it started out as a small itch.io project in the Found Footage Game Jam. However, this initial demo saw many changes before the full release. From what we’ve seen, all of these ‘Amanda the Adventurer 2’ io games are actually the original demo.

The demo is definitely worth a play if you’re on the hunt for more monstrosities, but it’s far from a sequel, and the community generally doesn’t consider the events of the demo as canonical to the full release considering how much changed between the two versions. But, if you fancy giving the Amanda the Adventurer demo a try, you should check out the official itch.io page.

Amanda the Adventurer 2 release date speculation

While we don’t have any solid information on an Amanda the Adventurer 2 release date, we know that we’ve not seen the last of this intense IP. The official Amanda the Adventurer Twitter has also hinted at more Amanda content, such as this tweet talking about My Friendly Neighbohood’s release, where it states ‘please stay tuned’ followed by the signature apple icon – connoting that this is talking about Amanda rather than any of Dread XP’s other projects.

Additionally, during the Indie Horror Showcase 2023, Dread XP released a short Amanda the Adventurer 2 trailer, which you can see below. It doesn’t have a release date yet, but it’s clear confirmation that we’re finally getting a continuation to this little gem.

Is there an Amanda the Adventurer 2 trailer?

As mentioned above, during the Indie Horror Showcase 2023, Dread XP released an official announcement trailer for Amanda the Adventurer 2. It doesn’t give is much information, but it does show us that our old friend Amanda the Adventurer’s Wooly appears to be back – seemingly held at gunpoint by a… Rooster?

Wooly also says that Amanda couldn’t be here today, explaining hesitantly that ‘she’s… out’. He then reads a message from Amanda, where she explains she’s been ‘busy going on adventures and meeting up with old friends’. Then our sweet Wooly says ‘I did what you asked, now please, let me go!’ While this, once again, seems to raise more questions than it answers, it’s nice to see Wooly back after his seemingly brutal death in the first game, and we just can’t wait to see what twisted adventures await.

That's everything we know about Amanda the Adventurer 2 for now – sorry that it only raises more questions, but, in the true Dread XP spirit, we suppose that just adds even more theories to ponder over. Of course, we'll update this page as soon as we find out more.