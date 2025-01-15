UK Nintendo fans, rejoice, as Animal Crossing: New Horizons is finally setting sail to Sea Life centres across England, after appearing at the Seattle Aquarium in 2023, and the Hakkeijima Sea Paradise in Yokohama, Japan, in 2021. This collaboration features tons of immersive activities designed to mimic the joy of spending hours in Blathers’ museum.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons holds a special place in the hearts of many Nintendo gamers, having sold over 46 million copies around the world since its release in March 2020. Blathers’ museum and its vast, tranquil aquarium have long been a part of Animal Crossing history, so Sea Life UK’s centres are the perfect place to host a collaboration event. As well as interacting with the marine life, you can meet up with characters like Tom Nook and Isabelle, participate in a fossil dig, and help rescue Gulliver after he washes ashore.

You can also take part in an Animal Crossing-themed stamp rally during your visit that will take you all around the aquarium, learning facts about the residents of the Sea Life centre and their in-game counterparts. Of course, there’s also plenty of themed merchandise on offer to commemorate your visit.

Catherine Pritchard, General Manager at Sea Life London Aquarium says, “We are thrilled to be offering this one-of-a-kind experience across a number of our Sea Life locations. Our guests will be taken on a journey alongside characters from Animal Crossing, all whilst surrounded by the thousands of amazing creatures that we have in our attractions, from Green Sea Turtles to Zebra Sharks in this enriching, fun, and unique adventure with family or friends.”

The Animal Crossing: New Horizons Sea Life collaboration event kicks off at Sea Life Manchester on February 8, 2025, and will make its way to centres in Birmingham, Brighton, London, and Chessington World of Adventures theme part throughout the first half of the year. You can find out more details on the Sea Life website.

So, while we wait patiently for a new Animal Crossing game, take the opportunity to visit the Sea Life centre to learn more about the world around us. If you find yourself particularly taken with our finned friends, make sure to check out our list of the best fishing games next.