Every Animal Crossing amiibo card

We've got a guide for Animal Crossing amiibo, and Animal Crossing merch, but now it's time for… Animal Crossing amiibo cards. There are tons to collect and each one grants you a brand new friend on your island, or some extra bits in other games like Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Right then, let’s learn about Animal Crossing amiibo cards.
What are Animal Crossing amiibo cards?
The coveted Animal Crossing amiibo cards are stylish cards that feature a character from the game series on each one. You can use them to ‘scan’ a villager or special character into your game to the campsite, and invite them to live there, or just hang out. The cards work with every game after Animal Crossing New Leaf, including Amiibo Festival on Wii U and New Horizons on Switch.
There are five series of cards including every single villager and most special characters ever to feature in the Animal Crossing franchise. Some special characters like Isabelle and Tom Nook have a few cards with variations of their outfits on them.
On each card are a few numbers and symbols, and above is what each thing means. Did you know that the color of each card’s color relates to the zodiac sign of the character? Plus, all special characters have a shiny finish to their cards.
Below, we’ve listed all the cards in each series, separated into which NPCs and which villagers are available in the five series.
Series one Animal Crossing Amiibo cards
Series one of the amiibo cards numbers up to 100.
Series 1 special character cards
|Character name
|Isabelle
|Tom Nook
|DJ KK
|Sable
|Kapp’n
|Resetti
|Joan
|Timmy
|Digby
|Pascal
|Harriet
|Redd
|Saharah
|Luna
|Tortimer
|Lyle
|Lottie
Series 1 villager cards
|Character name
|Bob
|Fauna
|Curt
|Portia
|Leonardo
|Cheri
|Kyle
|Al
|Renée
|Lopez
|Jambette
|Rasher
|Tiffany
|Sheldon
|Bluebear
|Bill
|Kiki
|Deli
|Alli
|Kabuki
|Patty
|Jitter
|Diva
|Quillson
|Marcie
|Puck
|Shari
|Octavian
|Winnie
|Knox
|Sterling
|Bonbon
|Punchy
|Opal
|Poppy
|Limberg
|Deena
|Snake
|Bangle
|Phil
|Monique
|Nate
|Samson
|Tutu
|T-Bone
|Mint
|Pudge
|Midge
|Gruff
|Flurry
|Clyde
|Bella
|Biff
|Yuka
|Lionel
|Flo
|Cobb
|Amelia
|Jeremiah
|Cherry
|Roscoe
|Truffles
|Eugene
|Euinice
|Goose
|Annalisa
|Benjamin
|Pancetti
|Chief
|Bunnie
|Clay
|Diana
|Axel
|Muffy
|Henry
|Bertha
|Cyrano
|Peanut
|Cole
|Willow
|Roald
|Molly
|Walker
Series two Animal Crossing Amiibo cards
This set of cards includes cards 101 to 200.
Series 2 special character cards
|Character name
|K.K.
|Reese
|Kicks
|Labelle
|Copper
|Booker
|Katie
|Tommy
|Porter
|Leila
|Shrunk
|Don
|Isabelle (winter outfit)
|Blanca
|Nat
|Chip
|Jack
Series 2 villager cards
|Character name
|Poncho
|Felicity
|Ozzie
|Tia
|Lucha
|Fuchsia
|Harry
|Gwen
|Coach
|Kitt
|Tom
|Tipper
|Prince
|Pate
|Vladimir
|Savannah
|Kidd
|Phoebe
|Egbert
|Cookie
|Sly
|Blaire
|Avery
|Nana
|Peck
|Olivia
|Cesar
|Carmen
|Rodney
|Scoot
|Whitney
|Broccolo
|Coco
|Groucho
|Wendy
|Alfonso
|Rhonda
|Butch
|Gabi
|Moose
|Timbra
|Zell
|Pekoe
|Teddy
|Mathilda
|Ed
|Bianca
|Filbert
|Kitty
|Beau
|Nan
|Bud
|Ruby
|Benedict
|Agnes
|Julian
|Bettina
|Jay
|Sprinkle
|Flip
|High
|Hopper
|Pecan
|Drake
|Alice
|Camofrog
|Anicotti
|Chops
|Charlise
|Vic
|Ankha
|Drift
|Vesta
|Marcel
|Pango
|Keaton
|Gladys
|Hamphrey
|Freya
|Kid Cat
|Agent S
|Big Top
|Rocket
Series three Animal Crossing Amiibo cards
Series three consists of card numbers 201 to 300 and is the only set featuring the post office pelicans.
Series 3 special character cards
|Character name
|Rover
|Blathers
|Tom Nook
|Pelly
|Phyllis
|Pete
|Mabel
|Leif
|Wendell
|Cyrus
|Grams
|Timmy
|Digby
|Don
|Isabelle (kimono)
|Franklin
|Jingle
Series 3 villager cards
|Character name
|Lily
|Anchovy
|Tabby
|Kody
|Miranda
|Del
|Paula
|Ken
|Mitzi
|Rodeo
|Bubbles
|Couseau
|Velma
|Elvis
|Canberra
|Colton
|Marina
|Spork
|Freckles
|Bam
|Friga
|Ricky
|Deirdre
|Hans
|Chevre
|Drago
|Tangy
|Mac
|Eloise
|Wart Jr.
|Hazel
|Beardo
|Ava
|Chester
|Merry
|Genji
|Greta
|Wolfgang
|Diva
|Klaus
|Daisy
|Stinky
|Tammi
|Tucker
|Blanche
|Gaston
|MarshaL
|Gala
|Joey
|Pippy
|Buck
|Bree
|Rooney
|Curlos
|Skye
|Moe
|Flora
|Hamlet
|Astrid
|Monty
|Dora
|Biskit
|Victoria
|Lyman
|Violet
|Frank
|Chadder
|Merengue
|Cube
|Claudia
|Curly
|Boomer
|Caroline
|Sparro
|Baabara
|Rolf
|Maple
|Antonio
|Soleil
|Apollo
|Derwin
|Francine
|Chrissy
Series four Animal Crossing Amiibo cards
Series four holds card numbers 301 up to 400.
Series 4 special character cards
|Character name
|Isabelle (summer dress)
|Brewster
|Katrina
|Phineas
|Celeste
|Tommy
|Gracie
|Leilani
|Resetti (with no hat)
|Timmy
|Lottie
|Shrunk
|Pave
|Gulliver
|Redd
|Zipper
Series 4 villager cards
|Character name
|Goldie
|Stitches
|Pinky
|Mott
|Mallary
|Rocco
|Katt
|Graham
|Peaches
|Dizzy
|Penelope
|Boone
|Broffina
|Croque
|Pashmina
|Shep
|Lolly
|Erik
|Dotty
|Pierce
|Queenie
|Fang
|Frita
|Tex
|Melba
|Bones
|Annabelle
|Rudy
|Naomi
|Peewee
|Tammy
|Olaf
|Lucy
|Elmer
|Puddles
|Rory
|Elise
|Walt
|Mira
|Pietro
|Aurora
|Papi
|Apple
|Rod
|Purrl
|Static
|Celia
|Zucker
|Peggy
|Ribbot
|Annalise
|Chow
|Sylvia
|Jacques
|Sally
|Doc
|Pompom
|Tank
|Becky
|Rizzo
|Sydney
|Barold
|Nibbles
|Kevin
|Gloria
|Lobo
|Hippeux
|Margie
|Lucky
|Rosie
|Rowan
|Maelle
|Bruce
|O’Hare
|Gayle
|Cranston
|Frobert
|Grizzly
|Cally
|Simon
|Iggly
|Angus
|Twiggy
|Robin
Series five Animal Crossing Amiibo cards
The fifth and so far final set released with Animal Crossing: New Horizons on Switch and includes all the game’s newly added characters like Flick and C.J.
Series 5 special character cards
|Character name
|Tom Nook
|Timmy & Tommy
|Isabelle
|Orville
|Wilbur
|Blathers
|Celeste
|Mabel
|Sable
|Label
|K.K.
|C.J.
|Flick
|Daisy Mae
|Kicks
|Saharah
|Harvey
|Gulliver
|Wisp
|Lottie
|Niko
|Wardell
|Tom Nook (in a jacket)
|Isabelle (in a cardigan)
Series 5 villager cards
|Character name
|Sherb
|Megan
|Dom
|Audie
|Cyd
|Judy
|Raymond
|Reneigh
|Sasha
|Ione
|Tiansheng
|Shino
|Marlo
|Petri
|Cephalobot
|Quinn
|Chabwick
|Zoe
|Ace
|Rio
|Frett
|Azalea
|Roswell
|Faith
Animal Crossing Sanrio amiibo cards
Rejoice, fellow fans of cute things – the Sanrio collection of Amiibo cards got a reprint before becoming available for a time on the Nintendo Store. They’re currently sold out but likely will get another restock at some point. Either way, you can find them on eBay and other sites.
The New Leaf and Sanrio collaboration pack consists of six cards featuring Sanrio-themed villagers, pictured sitting in an RV. The cards give us their furniture sets from brands like Hello Kitty and Pompompurin. You can also get the villagers to move into your island and villages.
Animal Crossing Welcome Amiibo cards
Before the iconic Sanrio cards, there was another set outside the main series – the New Leaf Welcome Amiibo cards to celebrate the Welcome Amiibo update to the game. These, like the Sanrio cards, feature villagers in RVs with furniture sets instead of the character front and center on the card.
Where can I buy Animal Crossing amiibo cards?
Packs of the Animal Crossing cards are available officially through the Nintendo shop website, though we don’t get as many restocks as we’d like. You can pick them up off resale sites and other stockists occasionally, too.
