Every Animal Crossing amiibo card

We’ve got a guide for Animal Crossing amiibo, and Animal Crossing merch, but now it’s time for… Animal Crossing amiibo cards. There are tons to collect and each one grants you a brand new friend on your island, or some extra bits in other games like Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Over here at Pocket Tactics, we love a good bit of gaming merch, so we have recommendations for you. Here’s all the Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom amiibo and the best Minecraft Lego sets to deck out your shelves. If you’re more into freebies, see our Roblox game codes, including Project Slayers codes, Motorcycle Mayhem codes, and World Zero codes.

Right then, let’s learn about Animal Crossing amiibo cards.

What are Animal Crossing amiibo cards?

The coveted Animal Crossing amiibo cards are stylish cards that feature a character from the game series on each one. You can use them to ‘scan’ a villager or special character into your game to the campsite, and invite them to live there, or just hang out. The cards work with every game after Animal Crossing New Leaf, including Amiibo Festival on Wii U and New Horizons on Switch.

There are five series of cards including every single villager and most special characters ever to feature in the Animal Crossing franchise. Some special characters like Isabelle and Tom Nook have a few cards with variations of their outfits on them.

On each card are a few numbers and symbols, and above is what each thing means. Did you know that the color of each card’s color relates to the zodiac sign of the character? Plus, all special characters have a shiny finish to their cards.

Below, we’ve listed all the cards in each series, separated into which NPCs and which villagers are available in the five series.

Series one Animal Crossing Amiibo cards

Series one of the amiibo cards numbers up to 100.

Series 1 special character cards

Character name Isabelle Tom Nook DJ KK Sable Kapp’n Resetti Joan Timmy Digby Pascal Harriet Redd Saharah Luna Tortimer Lyle Lottie

Series 1 villager cards

Character name Bob Fauna Curt Portia Leonardo Cheri Kyle Al Renée Lopez Jambette Rasher Tiffany Sheldon Bluebear Bill Kiki Deli Alli Kabuki Patty Jitter Diva Quillson Marcie Puck Shari Octavian Winnie Knox Sterling Bonbon Punchy Opal Poppy Limberg Deena Snake Bangle Phil Monique Nate Samson Tutu T-Bone Mint Pudge Midge Gruff Flurry Clyde Bella Biff Yuka Lionel Flo Cobb Amelia Jeremiah Cherry Roscoe Truffles Eugene Euinice Goose Annalisa Benjamin Pancetti Chief Bunnie Clay Diana Axel Muffy Henry Bertha Cyrano Peanut Cole Willow Roald Molly Walker

Series two Animal Crossing Amiibo cards

This set of cards includes cards 101 to 200.

Series 2 special character cards

Character name K.K. Reese Kicks Labelle Copper Booker Katie Tommy Porter Leila Shrunk Don Isabelle (winter outfit) Blanca Nat Chip Jack

Series 2 villager cards

Character name Poncho Felicity Ozzie Tia Lucha Fuchsia Harry Gwen Coach Kitt Tom Tipper Prince Pate Vladimir Savannah Kidd Phoebe Egbert Cookie Sly Blaire Avery Nana Peck Olivia Cesar Carmen Rodney Scoot Whitney Broccolo Coco Groucho Wendy Alfonso Rhonda Butch Gabi Moose Timbra Zell Pekoe Teddy Mathilda Ed Bianca Filbert Kitty Beau Nan Bud Ruby Benedict Agnes Julian Bettina Jay Sprinkle Flip High Hopper Pecan Drake Alice Camofrog Anicotti Chops Charlise Vic Ankha Drift Vesta Marcel Pango Keaton Gladys Hamphrey Freya Kid Cat Agent S Big Top Rocket

Series three Animal Crossing Amiibo cards

Series three consists of card numbers 201 to 300 and is the only set featuring the post office pelicans.

Series 3 special character cards

Character name Rover Blathers Tom Nook Pelly Phyllis Pete Mabel Leif Wendell Cyrus Grams Timmy Digby Don Isabelle (kimono) Franklin Jingle

Series 3 villager cards

Character name Lily Anchovy Tabby Kody Miranda Del Paula Ken Mitzi Rodeo Bubbles Couseau Velma Elvis Canberra Colton Marina Spork Freckles Bam Friga Ricky Deirdre Hans Chevre Drago Tangy Mac Eloise Wart Jr. Hazel Beardo Ava Chester Merry Genji Greta Wolfgang Diva Klaus Daisy Stinky Tammi Tucker Blanche Gaston MarshaL Gala Joey Pippy Buck Bree Rooney Curlos Skye Moe Flora Hamlet Astrid Monty Dora Biskit Victoria Lyman Violet Frank Chadder Merengue Cube Claudia Curly Boomer Caroline Sparro Baabara Rolf Maple Antonio Soleil Apollo Derwin Francine Chrissy

Series four Animal Crossing Amiibo cards

Series four holds card numbers 301 up to 400.

Series 4 special character cards

Character name Isabelle (summer dress) Brewster Katrina Phineas Celeste Tommy Gracie Leilani Resetti (with no hat) Timmy Lottie Shrunk Pave Gulliver Redd Zipper

Series 4 villager cards

Character name Goldie Stitches Pinky Mott Mallary Rocco Katt Graham Peaches Dizzy Penelope Boone Broffina Croque Pashmina Shep Lolly Erik Dotty Pierce Queenie Fang Frita Tex Melba Bones Annabelle Rudy Naomi Peewee Tammy Olaf Lucy Elmer Puddles Rory Elise Walt Mira Pietro Aurora Papi Apple Rod Purrl Static Celia Zucker Peggy Ribbot Annalise Chow Sylvia Jacques Sally Doc Pompom Tank Becky Rizzo Sydney Barold Nibbles Kevin Gloria Lobo Hippeux Margie Lucky Rosie Rowan Maelle Bruce O’Hare Gayle Cranston Frobert Grizzly Cally Simon Iggly Angus Twiggy Robin

Series five Animal Crossing Amiibo cards

The fifth and so far final set released with Animal Crossing: New Horizons on Switch and includes all the game’s newly added characters like Flick and C.J.

Series 5 special character cards

Character name Tom Nook Timmy & Tommy Isabelle Orville Wilbur Blathers Celeste Mabel Sable Label K.K. C.J. Flick Daisy Mae Kicks Saharah Harvey Gulliver Wisp Lottie Niko Wardell Tom Nook (in a jacket) Isabelle (in a cardigan)

Series 5 villager cards

Character name Sherb Megan Dom Audie Cyd Judy Raymond Reneigh Sasha Ione Tiansheng Shino Marlo Petri Cephalobot Quinn Chabwick Zoe Ace Rio Frett Azalea Roswell Faith

Animal Crossing Sanrio amiibo cards

Rejoice, fellow fans of cute things – the Sanrio collection of Amiibo cards got a reprint before becoming available for a time on the Nintendo Store. They’re currently sold out but likely will get another restock at some point. Either way, you can find them on eBay and other sites.

The New Leaf and Sanrio collaboration pack consists of six cards featuring Sanrio-themed villagers, pictured sitting in an RV. The cards give us their furniture sets from brands like Hello Kitty and Pompompurin. You can also get the villagers to move into your island and villages.

Animal Crossing Welcome Amiibo cards

Before the iconic Sanrio cards, there was another set outside the main series – the New Leaf Welcome Amiibo cards to celebrate the Welcome Amiibo update to the game. These, like the Sanrio cards, feature villagers in RVs with furniture sets instead of the character front and center on the card.

Where can I buy Animal Crossing amiibo cards?

Packs of the Animal Crossing cards are available officially through the Nintendo shop website, though we don’t get as many restocks as we’d like. You can pick them up off resale sites and other stockists occasionally, too.

Wanna know more about some other big game series? Then look no further! Here’s all the Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom characters you need to know about, all the Mortal Kombat 1 characters, and our updated Honkai Star Rail tier list.