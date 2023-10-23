Every Animal Crossing amiibo card

Any Nintendo merchandise collector has a few Animal Crossing amiibo cards knocking about, but if you’re not sure what they are, our guide is here to help.

A human villager holding some different Animal Crossing Amiibo cards
Animal Crossing: New Horizons

We’ve got a guide for Animal Crossing amiibo, and Animal Crossing merch, but now it’s time for… Animal Crossing amiibo cards. There are tons to collect and each one grants you a brand new friend on your island, or some extra bits in other games like Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Right then, let’s learn about Animal Crossing amiibo cards.

What are Animal Crossing amiibo cards?

The coveted Animal Crossing amiibo cards are stylish cards that feature a character from the game series on each one. You can use them to ‘scan’ a villager or special character into your game to the campsite, and invite them to live there, or just hang out. The cards work with every game after Animal Crossing New Leaf, including Amiibo Festival on Wii U and New Horizons on Switch.

There are five series of cards including every single villager and most special characters ever to feature in the Animal Crossing franchise. Some special characters like Isabelle and Tom Nook have a few cards with variations of their outfits on them.

A diagram showing the different parts of Animal Crossing Amiibo cards

On each card are a few numbers and symbols, and above is what each thing means. Did you know that the color of each card’s color relates to the zodiac sign of the character? Plus, all special characters have a shiny finish to their cards.

Below, we’ve listed all the cards in each series, separated into which NPCs and which villagers are available in the five series.

Three cards from Animal Crossing amiibo cards series 1

Series one Animal Crossing Amiibo cards

Series one of the amiibo cards numbers up to 100.

Series 1 special character cards

Character name
Isabelle
Tom Nook
DJ KK
Sable
Kapp’n
Resetti
Joan
Timmy
Digby
Pascal
Harriet
Redd
Saharah
Luna
Tortimer
Lyle
Lottie

Series 1 villager cards

Character name
Bob
Fauna
Curt
Portia
Leonardo
Cheri
Kyle
Al
Renée
Lopez
Jambette
Rasher
Tiffany
Sheldon
Bluebear
Bill
Kiki
Deli
Alli
Kabuki
Patty
Jitter
Diva
Quillson
Marcie
Puck
Shari
Octavian
Winnie
Knox
Sterling
Bonbon
Punchy
Opal
Poppy
Limberg
Deena
Snake
Bangle
Phil
Monique
Nate
Samson
Tutu
T-Bone
Mint
Pudge
Midge
Gruff
Flurry
Clyde
Bella
Biff
Yuka
Lionel
Flo
Cobb
Amelia
Jeremiah
Cherry
Roscoe
Truffles
Eugene
Euinice
Goose
Annalisa
Benjamin
Pancetti
Chief
Bunnie
Clay
Diana
Axel
Muffy
Henry
Bertha
Cyrano
Peanut
Cole
Willow
Roald
Molly
Walker

Three cards from Animal Crossing amiibo cards series 2

Series two Animal Crossing Amiibo cards

This set of cards includes cards 101 to 200.

Series 2 special character cards

 Character name
K.K.
Reese
Kicks
Labelle
 Copper
Booker
Katie
Tommy
Porter
Leila
Shrunk
Don
Isabelle (winter outfit)
Blanca
Nat
Chip
Jack

Series 2 villager cards

Character name
 Poncho
Felicity
Ozzie
Tia
Lucha
Fuchsia
Harry
Gwen
Coach
Kitt
Tom
Tipper
Prince
Pate
Vladimir
Savannah
Kidd
Phoebe
Egbert
Cookie
Sly
Blaire
Avery
Nana
Peck
Olivia
Cesar
Carmen
Rodney
Scoot
Whitney
Broccolo
Coco
Groucho
Wendy
Alfonso
Rhonda
Butch
Gabi
Moose
Timbra
Zell
Pekoe
Teddy
Mathilda
Ed
Bianca
Filbert
Kitty
Beau
Nan
Bud
Ruby
Benedict
Agnes
Julian
Bettina
Jay
Sprinkle
Flip
High
Hopper
Pecan
Drake
Alice
Camofrog
Anicotti
Chops
Charlise
Vic
Ankha
Drift
Vesta
Marcel
Pango
Keaton
Gladys
Hamphrey
Freya
Kid Cat
Agent S
Big Top
Rocket

Three cards from Animal Crossing amiibo cards series 3

Series three Animal Crossing Amiibo cards

Series three consists of card numbers 201 to 300 and is the only set featuring the post office pelicans.

Series 3 special character cards

Character name
Rover
Blathers
Tom Nook
Pelly
Phyllis
Pete
Mabel
Leif
Wendell
Cyrus
Grams
Timmy
Digby
Don
Isabelle (kimono)
Franklin
Jingle

Series 3 villager cards

Character name
 Lily
Anchovy
Tabby
Kody
Miranda
Del
Paula
Ken
Mitzi
Rodeo
Bubbles
Couseau
Velma
Elvis
Canberra
Colton
Marina
Spork
Freckles
Bam
Friga
Ricky
Deirdre
Hans
Chevre
Drago
Tangy
Mac
Eloise
Wart Jr.
Hazel
Beardo
Ava
Chester
Merry
Genji
Greta
Wolfgang
Diva
Klaus
Daisy
Stinky
Tammi
Tucker
Blanche
Gaston
MarshaL
Gala
Joey
Pippy
Buck
Bree
Rooney
Curlos
Skye
Moe
Flora
Hamlet
Astrid
Monty
Dora
Biskit
Victoria
Lyman
Violet
Frank
Chadder
Merengue
Cube
Claudia
Curly
Boomer
Caroline
Sparro
Baabara
Rolf
Maple
Antonio
Soleil
Apollo
Derwin
Francine
Chrissy

Three cards from Animal Crossing amiibo cards series 4

Series four Animal Crossing Amiibo cards

Series four holds card numbers 301 up to 400.

Series 4 special character cards

Character name
Isabelle (summer dress)
Brewster
Katrina
Phineas
Celeste
Tommy
Gracie
Leilani
Resetti (with no hat)
Timmy
Lottie
Shrunk
Pave
Gulliver
Redd
Zipper

Series 4 villager cards

Character name
Goldie
Stitches
Pinky
Mott
Mallary
Rocco
Katt
Graham
Peaches
Dizzy
Penelope
Boone
Broffina
Croque
Pashmina
Shep
Lolly
Erik
Dotty
Pierce
Queenie
Fang
Frita
Tex
Melba
Bones
Annabelle
Rudy
Naomi
Peewee
Tammy
Olaf
Lucy
Elmer
Puddles
Rory
Elise
Walt
Mira
Pietro
Aurora
Papi
Apple
Rod
Purrl
Static
Celia
Zucker
Peggy
Ribbot
Annalise
Chow
Sylvia
Jacques
Sally
Doc
Pompom
Tank
Becky
Rizzo
Sydney
Barold
Nibbles
Kevin
Gloria
Lobo
Hippeux
Margie
Lucky
Rosie
Rowan
Maelle
Bruce
O’Hare
Gayle
Cranston
Frobert
Grizzly
Cally
Simon
Iggly
Angus
Twiggy
Robin

Three cards from Animal Crossing amiibo cards series 5

Series five Animal Crossing Amiibo cards

The fifth and so far final set released with Animal Crossing: New Horizons on Switch and includes all the game’s newly added characters like Flick and C.J.

Series 5 special character cards

Character name
Tom Nook
Timmy & Tommy
Isabelle
Orville
Wilbur
Blathers
Celeste
Mabel
Sable
Label
K.K.
C.J.
Flick
Daisy Mae
Kicks
Saharah
Harvey
Gulliver
Wisp
Lottie
Niko
Wardell
Tom Nook (in a jacket)
Isabelle (in a cardigan)

Series 5 villager cards

Character name
Sherb
Megan
Dom
Audie
Cyd
Judy
Raymond
Reneigh
Sasha
Ione
Tiansheng
Shino
Marlo
Petri
Cephalobot
Quinn
Chabwick
Zoe
Ace
Rio
Frett
Azalea
Roswell
Faith

A character wearing items gained from Animal Crossing amiibo cards Sanrio

Animal Crossing Sanrio amiibo cards

Rejoice, fellow fans of cute things – the Sanrio collection of Amiibo cards got a reprint before becoming available for a time on the Nintendo Store. They’re currently sold out but likely will get another restock at some point. Either way, you can find them on eBay and other sites.

The New Leaf and Sanrio collaboration pack consists of six cards featuring Sanrio-themed villagers, pictured sitting in an RV. The cards give us their furniture sets from brands like Hello Kitty and Pompompurin. You can also get the villagers to move into your island and villages.

Animal Crossing Welcome Amiibo cards

Before the iconic Sanrio cards, there was another set outside the main series – the New Leaf Welcome Amiibo cards to celebrate the Welcome Amiibo update to the game. These, like the Sanrio cards, feature villagers in RVs with furniture sets instead of the character front and center on the card.

Where can I buy Animal Crossing amiibo cards?

Packs of the Animal Crossing cards are available officially through the Nintendo shop website, though we don’t get as many restocks as we’d like. You can pick them up off resale sites and other stockists occasionally, too.

