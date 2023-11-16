Here it is – our ACNH fish list. If you’re at a loose end on your island paradise adventure, why not fling some bait out and catch some fish? With our easily digestible list, you can fill out your entire encyclopedia by finding the location, time, and season that each ocean creature spawns. Open up Blathers, it’s donation time. Or, you can cook up some tasty recipes with what you catch – every so often, you’ll think of a recipe as you catch a new fish.

For more help getting your island up to scratch, we’ve got an ACNH flower breeding guide and an ACNH art guide. Plus, here are all the Animal Crossing amiibo cards available. If you feel like some light reading, check out our Animal Crossing history lesson, too!

Let’s see what we can catch with our ACNH fish list.

How do I fish in Animal Crossing: New Horizons?

Fishing in Animal Crossing New Horizons is easy, it just takes a bit of patience and luck. Right from the start of the game, you can craft a flimsy fishing rod, or purchase one from Timmy and Tommy. This immediately opens up a world of possibilities. All you need to craft a flimsy rod is five tree branches. A bit later as you catch more fish and find more crafting recipes, you can get stronger rods.

Here’s a list of all the rods available in the game:

Flimsy fishing rod – craft with five tree branches or purchase for 400 bells

– craft with five tree branches or purchase for 400 bells Fishing rod – craft with one flimsy fishing rod and an iron nugget

– craft with one flimsy fishing rod and an iron nugget Golden fishing rod – craft with one fishing rod and a gold nugget

– craft with one fishing rod and a gold nugget Colorful fishing rod – purchase from the upgraded Nook’s Cranny for 2,500 bells

– purchase from the upgraded Nook’s Cranny for 2,500 bells Fish fishing rod – purchase from the upgraded Nook’s Cranny for 2,500 bells

– purchase from the upgraded Nook’s Cranny for 2,500 bells Outdoorsy fishing rod – purchase from the upgraded Nook’s Cranny for 2,500 bells

You can also purchase a wetsuit from the Nook Shopping catalog and from Nook’s Cranny for 3,000 bells, or the Nook Miles catalog for 800 miles – allowing you to dive underwater and catch all manner of deep-sea critters.

Now that you’re armed and ready, simply head to any body of water. While holding your rod, press A to cast the bobber out into the water. The trick is to get it right in front of a fish so that it’ll see the bobber and chomp onto it. After a couple of tastes, a fish will bite, so slam that A button again to grab it out of the water. It couldn’t be simpler.

To catch underwater things like crabs and sea slugs, you can walk straight into the water to start swimming, as long as you’re wearing your wetsuit. Float around a bit until you see bubbles rising from the deep – where there are bubbles, there’s a creature. When you’re on top of the bubbles, hit Y to dive down into the water. Sometimes the critters move, so move along with them, and you’ll automatically grab them.

Full ACNH fish list and where to find them

We’ve broken down all the fish and sea-dwelling critters into some easy tables, so you can figure out what you’re missing and when and where to catch them. Remember that Animal Crossing islands can have either Northern or Southern hemispheres, swapping the seasons around, so check which your island is first before hunting for some fish.

River

Terraforming in New Horizons means you can make rivers on three different levels, and some fish only spawn in certain locations. Unless otherwise mentioned, fish spawn all along the river.

Name Sell price Time Month (North hem.) Month (South hem.) Angelfish 3K 4 PM – 9 AM May to October November to April Arapaima 10K 4 PM – 9 AM June to September December to March Arowana 10K 4 PM – 9 AM June to September December to March Betta 2.5K 9 AM – 4 PM May to October November to April Bitterling 900 All day November to March May to September Black bass 400 All day All year All year Bluegill 180 9 AM – 4 PM All year All year Crucian carp 160 All day All year All year Dace 240 4 PM – 9 AM All year All year Dorado 15K 4 AM – 9 PM June to September December to March Freshwater goby 400 4 PM – 9 AM All year All year Guppy 1.3K 9 AM – 4 PM April to November October to May Loach 400 All day March to May September to November Mitten crab 2K 4 PM – 9 AM March to May September to November Neon tetra 500 9 AM – 4 PM April to November October to May Nibble fish 1.5K 9 AM – 4 PM May to September November to May Pale chub 200 9 AM – 4 PM All year All year Pike 1.8K All day September to December March to June Piranha 2.5K 9 AM – 4 PM, 9 PM – 4 AM June to September December to March Pond smelt 400 All day December to February June to August Rainbowfish 800 9 AM – 4 PM May to October November to April Saddled bichir 4K 9 PM – 4 AM June to September December to March Snapping turtle 5K 9 PM – 4 AM April to October October to April Soft-shelled turtle 3.75K 4 PM – 9 AM August to September February to March Sweetfish 900 All day July to September January to March Tilapia 800 All day June to October December to April Yellow perch 300 All day October to March April to September Char (clifftop river) 3.8K 4 PM – 9 AM March to June, September to November March to May, September to December Cherry salmon (clifftop river) 1K 4 PM – 9 AM March to June, September to November March to May, September to December Golden trout (clifftop river) 15K 4 PM – 9 AM March to June, September to November March to June, September to November Stringfish (clifftop river) 15K 4 PM – 9 AM December to March July to September King salmon (river mouth) 1.8K All day September March Salmon (river mouth) 700 All day September March Sturgeon (river mouth) 10K All day September to March March to September

Pond

Here are all the fish you can catch from ponds on your island.

Name Sell price Time Month (North hem.) Month (South hem.) Carp 300 All day All year All year Catfish 800 4 PM – 9 AM May to October November to April Crawfish 200 All day April to September October to March Frog 120 All day May to August November to February Gar 6K 4 PM – 9 AM June to September December to March Giant snakehead 5.5K 9 AM – 4 PM June to August December to February Goldfish 1.3K All day All year All year Killifish 300 All day April to August October to February Koi 4K 4 PM – 9 AM All year All year Pop-eyed goldfish 1.3K 9 AM – 4 PM All year All year Ranchu goldfish 4.5K 9 AM – 4 PM All year All year Tadpole 100 All day All year All year

Sea

The following fish spawn along the shoreline of your island, with the exception of four fish at the end of the table appearing only by the wooden pier where Kapp’n moors his boat.

Name Sell price Time Month (North hem.) Month (South hem.) Anchovy 200 4 AM – 9 PM All year All year Barred knifejaw 5K All day March to November September to May Barreleye 15K 9 PM – 4 AM All year All year Blowfish 5K 9 PM – 4 AM November to February May to August Butterflyfish 1K All day April to September October to March Clownfish 650 All day April to September October to March Dab 300 All day October to April April to October Football fish 2.5K 4 PM – 9 AM November to March May to September Great white shark 15K 4 PM – 9 AM June to September December to March Hammerhead shark 8K 4 PM – 9 AM June to September December to March Horse mackerel 150 All day All year All year Moray eel 2K All day August to October February to April Napoleonfish 10K 4 AM – 9 PM July to August January to February Oarfish 9K All day December to May June to November Ocean sunfish 4K 4 AM – 9 PM July to September January to March Olive flounder 800 All day All year All year Pufferfish 250 All day July to September January to March Ray 3K 4 AM – 9 PM August to November February to May Red snapper 3K All day All year All year Ribbon eel 600 All day June to October December to April Saw shark 12K 4 PM – 9 AM June to September December to March Sea bass 400 All day All year All year Sea butterfly 1K All day December to March June to September Sea horse 1K All day April to November October to May Squid 500 All day December to April June to February Suckerfish 1.5K All day June to September December to March Surgeonfish 1K All day April to September October to March Whale shark 13K All day June to September December to March Zebra turkeyfish 500 All day April to November October to May Coelacanth 15K All day All year (during stormy weather) All year (during stormy weather) Blue marlin (by the pier) 10K All day July to September, November to April May to October, January to March Giant trevally (by the pier) 4.5K All day May to October November to April Mahi-mahi (by the pier) 6K All day May to October November to April Tuna (by the pier) 7K All day November to April May to October

Sea creatures

The following critters are all found while diving underwater – so grab your wetsuit!

Name Sell price Time Month (North hem.) Month (South hem.) Abalone 2K 4 PM – 9 AM June to January December to July Acorn barnacle 600 All day All year All year Chambered nautilus 1.8K 4 PM – 9 AM March to June, September to November March to May, September to December Dungeness crab 1.9K All day January to May, November to December May to November Firefly squid 1.4K 9 PM – 4 AM March to June September to December Flatworm 700 4 PM – 9 AM August to September February to March Gazami crab 2.2K All day June to November December to May Giant isopod 12K 9 AM – 4 PM, 9 PM – 4 AM July to October January to April Gigas giant clam 15k All day May to September November to March Horseshoe crab 2.5K 9 PM – 4 AM July to September January to March Lobster 4.5K All April to June, December to January June to July, October to December Mantis shrimp 2.5K 4 PM – 9 AM All year All year Moon jellyfish 600 All day July to September January to March Mussel 1.5K All day June to December December to June Octopus 1.2K All day All year All year Oyster 1.1K All day September to February March to August Pearl oyster 2.8K All day All year All year Red king crab 8K All day November to March May to September Scallop 1.2K All day All year All year Sea anemone 500 All day All year All year Sea cucumber 500 All day November to April May to October Sea grapes 900 All day June to September December to March Sea pig 10K 4 PM – 9 AM November to February May to August Sea pineapple 1.5 All day April to August October to February Sea slug 600 All day All year All year Sea star 500 All day All year All year Sea urchin 1.7 All day May to September November to March Seaweed 600 All day October to July April to January Slate pencil urchin 2k 4 PM – 9 AM May to September November to March Snow crab 6K All day November to April May to October Spider crab 12K All day March to April September to October Spiny lobster 5K 9 PM – 4 AM October to December April to June Spotted garden eel 1.1K 4 AM – 9 PM May to October November to April Sweet shrimp 1.4K 4 PM – 9 AM September to February March to August Tiger prawn 3K 4 PM – 9 AM June to September December to March Turban shell 1K All day March to May, September to December March to June, September to November Umbrella octopus 6K All day March to May, September to November March to May, September to November Vampire squid 12K 4 PM – 9 AM May to August November to February Venus’s flower basket 5K All day October to February April to August Whelk 1K All day All year All year

There you go – every single fish, shark, and mollusk available for you to catch in Animal Crossing New Horizons. Now that your museum is brimming with fish, why not check out the best fishing games, or some gardening games, to further your outdoor adventures?