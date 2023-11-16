ACNH fish list

Calling all anglers - our ACNH fish list has every marine dweller listed with where and when to catch them, so you can finally fill your museum.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons 

Here it is – our ACNH fish list. If you’re at a loose end on your island paradise adventure, why not fling some bait out and catch some fish? With our easily digestible list, you can fill out your entire encyclopedia by finding the location, time, and season that each ocean creature spawns. Open up Blathers, it’s donation time. Or, you can cook up some tasty recipes with what you catch – every so often, you’ll think of a recipe as you catch a new fish.

Let’s see what we can catch with our ACNH fish list.

ACNH fish list - a villager mourning the loss of their broken fishing rod

How do I fish in Animal Crossing: New Horizons?

Fishing in Animal Crossing New Horizons is easy, it just takes a bit of patience and luck. Right from the start of the game, you can craft a flimsy fishing rod, or purchase one from Timmy and Tommy. This immediately opens up a world of possibilities. All you need to craft a flimsy rod is five tree branches. A bit later as you catch more fish and find more crafting recipes, you can get stronger rods.

Here’s a list of all the rods available in the game:

  • Flimsy fishing rod – craft with five tree branches or purchase for 400 bells
  • Fishing rod – craft with one flimsy fishing rod and an iron nugget
  • Golden fishing rod – craft with one fishing rod and a gold nugget
  • Colorful fishing rod – purchase from the upgraded Nook’s Cranny for 2,500 bells
  • Fish fishing rod – purchase from the upgraded Nook’s Cranny for 2,500 bells
  • Outdoorsy fishing rod – purchase from the upgraded Nook’s Cranny for 2,500 bells

You can also purchase a wetsuit from the Nook Shopping catalog and from Nook’s Cranny for 3,000 bells, or the Nook Miles catalog for 800 miles – allowing you to dive underwater and catch all manner of deep-sea critters.

Now that you’re armed and ready, simply head to any body of water. While holding your rod, press A to cast the bobber out into the water. The trick is to get it right in front of a fish so that it’ll see the bobber and chomp onto it. After a couple of tastes, a fish will bite, so slam that A button again to grab it out of the water. It couldn’t be simpler.

To catch underwater things like crabs and sea slugs, you can walk straight into the water to start swimming, as long as you’re wearing your wetsuit. Float around a bit until you see bubbles rising from the deep – where there are bubbles, there’s a creature. When you’re on top of the bubbles, hit Y to dive down into the water. Sometimes the critters move, so move along with them, and you’ll automatically grab them.

Full ACNH fish list and where to find them

We’ve broken down all the fish and sea-dwelling critters into some easy tables, so you can figure out what you’re missing and when and where to catch them. Remember that Animal Crossing islands can have either Northern or Southern hemispheres, swapping the seasons around, so check which your island is first before hunting for some fish.

ACNH fish list - a villager catching a fish out of a river in front of a dark house

River

Terraforming in New Horizons means you can make rivers on three different levels, and some fish only spawn in certain locations. Unless otherwise mentioned, fish spawn all along the river.

Name Sell price Time Month (North hem.) Month (South hem.)
Angelfish 3K 4 PM – 9 AM May to October November to April
Arapaima 10K 4 PM – 9 AM June to September December to March
Arowana 10K 4 PM – 9 AM June to September December to March
Betta 2.5K 9 AM – 4 PM May to October November to April
Bitterling 900 All day November to March May to September
Black bass 400 All day All year All year
Bluegill 180 9 AM – 4 PM All year All year
Crucian carp 160 All day All year All year
Dace 240 4 PM – 9 AM All year All year
Dorado 15K 4 AM – 9 PM June to September December to March
Freshwater goby 400 4 PM – 9 AM All year All year
Guppy 1.3K 9 AM – 4 PM April to November October to May
Loach 400 All day March to May September to November
Mitten crab 2K 4 PM – 9 AM March to May September to November
Neon tetra 500 9 AM – 4 PM April to November October to May
Nibble fish 1.5K 9 AM – 4 PM May to September November to May
Pale chub 200 9 AM – 4 PM All year All year
Pike 1.8K All day September to December March to June
Piranha 2.5K 9 AM – 4 PM, 9 PM – 4 AM June to September December to March
Pond smelt 400 All day December to February June to August
Rainbowfish 800 9 AM – 4 PM May to October November to April
Saddled bichir 4K 9 PM – 4 AM June to September December to March
Snapping turtle 5K 9 PM – 4 AM April to October October to April
Soft-shelled turtle 3.75K 4 PM – 9 AM August to September February to March
Sweetfish 900 All day July to September January to March
Tilapia 800 All day June to October December to April
Yellow perch 300 All day October to March April to September
Char (clifftop river) 3.8K 4 PM – 9 AM March to June, September to November March to May, September to December
Cherry salmon (clifftop river) 1K 4 PM – 9 AM  March to June, September to November March to May, September to December
Golden trout (clifftop river) 15K 4 PM – 9 AM  March to June, September to November March to June, September to November
Stringfish (clifftop river) 15K 4 PM – 9 AM  December to March July to September
King salmon (river mouth) 1.8K All day September March
Salmon (river mouth) 700 All day September March
Sturgeon (river mouth) 10K All day September to March March to September

ACNH fish list - a villager fishing in a pond surrounded by trees and flowers

Pond

Here are all the fish you can catch from ponds on your island.

Name Sell price Time Month (North hem.) Month (South hem.)
Carp 300 All day All year All year
Catfish 800 4 PM – 9 AM May to October November to April
Crawfish 200 All day April to September October to March
Frog 120 All day May to August November to February
Gar 6K 4 PM – 9 AM June to September December to March
Giant snakehead 5.5K 9 AM – 4 PM June to August December to February
Goldfish 1.3K All day All year All year
Killifish 300 All day April to August October to February
Koi 4K 4 PM – 9 AM All year All year
Pop-eyed goldfish 1.3K 9 AM – 4 PM All year All year
Ranchu goldfish 4.5K 9 AM – 4 PM All year All year
Tadpole 100 All day All year All year

ACNH fish list - a villager catching a fish from the sea, wearing orange clothing

Sea

The following fish spawn along the shoreline of your island, with the exception of four fish at the end of the table appearing only by the wooden pier where Kapp’n moors his boat.

Name Sell price Time Month (North hem.) Month (South hem.)
Anchovy 200 4 AM – 9 PM All year All year
Barred knifejaw 5K All day March to November September to May
Barreleye  15K 9 PM – 4 AM All year All year
Blowfish 5K 9 PM – 4 AM November to February May to August
Butterflyfish 1K All day April to September October to March
Clownfish 650 All day April to September October to March
Dab  300 All day October to April April to October
Football fish 2.5K 4 PM – 9 AM November to March May to September
Great white shark 15K 4 PM – 9 AM June to September December to March
Hammerhead shark 8K 4 PM – 9 AM June to September December to March
Horse mackerel 150 All day All year All year
Moray eel 2K All day August to October February to April
Napoleonfish  10K 4 AM – 9 PM July to August January to February
Oarfish  9K All day December to May June to November
Ocean sunfish 4K 4 AM – 9 PM July to September January to March
Olive flounder 800 All day All year All year
Pufferfish 250 All day July to September January to March
Ray  3K 4 AM – 9 PM August to November February to May
Red snapper 3K All day All year All year
Ribbon eel 600 All day June to October December to April
Saw shark 12K 4 PM – 9 AM June to September December to March
Sea bass 400 All day All year All year
Sea butterfly  1K All day December to March June to September
Sea horse 1K All day April to November October to May
Squid  500 All day December to April June to February
Suckerfish  1.5K All day June to September December to March
Surgeonfish  1K All day April to September October to March
Whale shark 13K All day June to September December to March
Zebra turkeyfish 500 All day April to November October to May
Coelacanth 15K All day All year (during stormy weather) All year (during stormy weather)
Blue marlin (by the pier) 10K All day July to September, November to April May to October, January to March
Giant trevally (by the pier) 4.5K All day May to October November to April
Mahi-mahi (by the pier) 6K All day May to October November to April
Tuna (by the pier) 7K All day November to April May to October

ACNH fish list - a human character holding a starfish in the sea

Sea creatures

The following critters are all found while diving underwater – so grab your wetsuit!

Name Sell price Time Month (North hem.) Month (South hem.)
Abalone 2K 4 PM – 9 AM June to January December to July
Acorn barnacle 600 All day All year All year
Chambered nautilus 1.8K 4 PM – 9 AM March to June, September to November March to May, September to December
Dungeness crab 1.9K All day January to May, November to December May to November
Firefly squid 1.4K 9 PM – 4 AM March to June September to December
Flatworm 700 4 PM – 9 AM August to September February to March
Gazami crab 2.2K All day June to November December to May
Giant isopod 12K 9 AM – 4 PM, 9 PM – 4 AM July to October January to April
Gigas giant clam 15k All day May to September November to March
Horseshoe crab 2.5K 9 PM – 4 AM July to September January to March
Lobster 4.5K All April to June, December to January June to July, October to December
Mantis shrimp 2.5K 4 PM – 9 AM All year All year
Moon jellyfish 600 All day July to September January to March
Mussel 1.5K All day June to December December to June
Octopus 1.2K All day All year  All year 
Oyster 1.1K All day September to February March to August
Pearl oyster 2.8K All day All year  All year 
Red king crab 8K All day November to March May to September
Scallop 1.2K All day All year  All year 
Sea anemone 500 All day All year  All year 
Sea cucumber 500 All day November to April May to October
Sea grapes 900 All day June to September December to March
Sea pig 10K 4 PM – 9 AM November to February May to August
Sea pineapple 1.5 All day April to August October to February
Sea slug 600 All day All year  All year
Sea star 500 All day All year  All year
Sea urchin 1.7 All day May to September November to March
Seaweed 600 All day October to July April to January
Slate pencil urchin 2k 4 PM – 9 AM May to September November to March
Snow crab 6K All day November to April May to October
Spider crab 12K All day March to April September to October
Spiny lobster 5K 9 PM – 4 AM October to December April to June
Spotted garden eel 1.1K 4 AM – 9 PM May to October November to April
Sweet shrimp 1.4K 4 PM – 9 AM September to February March to August
Tiger prawn 3K 4 PM – 9 AM June to September December to March
Turban shell 1K All day March to May, September to December March to June, September to November
Umbrella octopus 6K All day March to May, September to November March to May, September to November
Vampire squid 12K 4 PM – 9 AM May to August November to February
Venus’s flower basket 5K All day October to February April to August
Whelk 1K All day All year All year

There you go – every single fish, shark, and mollusk available for you to catch in Animal Crossing New Horizons. Now that your museum is brimming with fish, why not check out the best fishing games, or some gardening games, to further your outdoor adventures?

