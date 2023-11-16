Here it is – our ACNH fish list. If you’re at a loose end on your island paradise adventure, why not fling some bait out and catch some fish? With our easily digestible list, you can fill out your entire encyclopedia by finding the location, time, and season that each ocean creature spawns. Open up Blathers, it’s donation time. Or, you can cook up some tasty recipes with what you catch – every so often, you’ll think of a recipe as you catch a new fish.
For more help getting your island up to scratch, we've got an ACNH flower breeding guide and an ACNH art guide.
Let’s see what we can catch with our ACNH fish list.
How do I fish in Animal Crossing: New Horizons?
Fishing in Animal Crossing New Horizons is easy, it just takes a bit of patience and luck. Right from the start of the game, you can craft a flimsy fishing rod, or purchase one from Timmy and Tommy. This immediately opens up a world of possibilities. All you need to craft a flimsy rod is five tree branches. A bit later as you catch more fish and find more crafting recipes, you can get stronger rods.
Here’s a list of all the rods available in the game:
- Flimsy fishing rod – craft with five tree branches or purchase for 400 bells
- Fishing rod – craft with one flimsy fishing rod and an iron nugget
- Golden fishing rod – craft with one fishing rod and a gold nugget
- Colorful fishing rod – purchase from the upgraded Nook’s Cranny for 2,500 bells
- Fish fishing rod – purchase from the upgraded Nook’s Cranny for 2,500 bells
- Outdoorsy fishing rod – purchase from the upgraded Nook’s Cranny for 2,500 bells
You can also purchase a wetsuit from the Nook Shopping catalog and from Nook’s Cranny for 3,000 bells, or the Nook Miles catalog for 800 miles – allowing you to dive underwater and catch all manner of deep-sea critters.
Now that you’re armed and ready, simply head to any body of water. While holding your rod, press A to cast the bobber out into the water. The trick is to get it right in front of a fish so that it’ll see the bobber and chomp onto it. After a couple of tastes, a fish will bite, so slam that A button again to grab it out of the water. It couldn’t be simpler.
To catch underwater things like crabs and sea slugs, you can walk straight into the water to start swimming, as long as you’re wearing your wetsuit. Float around a bit until you see bubbles rising from the deep – where there are bubbles, there’s a creature. When you’re on top of the bubbles, hit Y to dive down into the water. Sometimes the critters move, so move along with them, and you’ll automatically grab them.
Full ACNH fish list and where to find them
We’ve broken down all the fish and sea-dwelling critters into some easy tables, so you can figure out what you’re missing and when and where to catch them. Remember that Animal Crossing islands can have either Northern or Southern hemispheres, swapping the seasons around, so check which your island is first before hunting for some fish.
River
Terraforming in New Horizons means you can make rivers on three different levels, and some fish only spawn in certain locations. Unless otherwise mentioned, fish spawn all along the river.
|Name
|Sell price
|Time
|Month (North hem.)
|Month (South hem.)
|Angelfish
|3K
|4 PM – 9 AM
|May to October
|November to April
|Arapaima
|10K
|4 PM – 9 AM
|June to September
|December to March
|Arowana
|10K
|4 PM – 9 AM
|June to September
|December to March
|Betta
|2.5K
|9 AM – 4 PM
|May to October
|November to April
|Bitterling
|900
|All day
|November to March
|May to September
|Black bass
|400
|All day
|All year
|All year
|Bluegill
|180
|9 AM – 4 PM
|All year
|All year
|Crucian carp
|160
|All day
|All year
|All year
|Dace
|240
|4 PM – 9 AM
|All year
|All year
|Dorado
|15K
|4 AM – 9 PM
|June to September
|December to March
|Freshwater goby
|400
|4 PM – 9 AM
|All year
|All year
|Guppy
|1.3K
|9 AM – 4 PM
|April to November
|October to May
|Loach
|400
|All day
|March to May
|September to November
|Mitten crab
|2K
|4 PM – 9 AM
|March to May
|September to November
|Neon tetra
|500
|9 AM – 4 PM
|April to November
|October to May
|Nibble fish
|1.5K
|9 AM – 4 PM
|May to September
|November to May
|Pale chub
|200
|9 AM – 4 PM
|All year
|All year
|Pike
|1.8K
|All day
|September to December
|March to June
|Piranha
|2.5K
|9 AM – 4 PM, 9 PM – 4 AM
|June to September
|December to March
|Pond smelt
|400
|All day
|December to February
|June to August
|Rainbowfish
|800
|9 AM – 4 PM
|May to October
|November to April
|Saddled bichir
|4K
|9 PM – 4 AM
|June to September
|December to March
|Snapping turtle
|5K
|9 PM – 4 AM
|April to October
|October to April
|Soft-shelled turtle
|3.75K
|4 PM – 9 AM
|August to September
|February to March
|Sweetfish
|900
|All day
|July to September
|January to March
|Tilapia
|800
|All day
|June to October
|December to April
|Yellow perch
|300
|All day
|October to March
|April to September
|Char (clifftop river)
|3.8K
|4 PM – 9 AM
|March to June, September to November
|March to May, September to December
|Cherry salmon (clifftop river)
|1K
|4 PM – 9 AM
|March to June, September to November
|March to May, September to December
|Golden trout (clifftop river)
|15K
|4 PM – 9 AM
|March to June, September to November
|March to June, September to November
|Stringfish (clifftop river)
|15K
|4 PM – 9 AM
|December to March
|July to September
|King salmon (river mouth)
|1.8K
|All day
|September
|March
|Salmon (river mouth)
|700
|All day
|September
|March
|Sturgeon (river mouth)
|10K
|All day
|September to March
|March to September
Pond
Here are all the fish you can catch from ponds on your island.
|Name
|Sell price
|Time
|Month (North hem.)
|Month (South hem.)
|Carp
|300
|All day
|All year
|All year
|Catfish
|800
|4 PM – 9 AM
|May to October
|November to April
|Crawfish
|200
|All day
|April to September
|October to March
|Frog
|120
|All day
|May to August
|November to February
|Gar
|6K
|4 PM – 9 AM
|June to September
|December to March
|Giant snakehead
|5.5K
|9 AM – 4 PM
|June to August
|December to February
|Goldfish
|1.3K
|All day
|All year
|All year
|Killifish
|300
|All day
|April to August
|October to February
|Koi
|4K
|4 PM – 9 AM
|All year
|All year
|Pop-eyed goldfish
|1.3K
|9 AM – 4 PM
|All year
|All year
|Ranchu goldfish
|4.5K
|9 AM – 4 PM
|All year
|All year
|Tadpole
|100
|All day
|All year
|All year
Sea
The following fish spawn along the shoreline of your island, with the exception of four fish at the end of the table appearing only by the wooden pier where Kapp’n moors his boat.
|Name
|Sell price
|Time
|Month (North hem.)
|Month (South hem.)
|Anchovy
|200
|4 AM – 9 PM
|All year
|All year
|Barred knifejaw
|5K
|All day
|March to November
|September to May
|Barreleye
|15K
|9 PM – 4 AM
|All year
|All year
|Blowfish
|5K
|9 PM – 4 AM
|November to February
|May to August
|Butterflyfish
|1K
|All day
|April to September
|October to March
|Clownfish
|650
|All day
|April to September
|October to March
|Dab
|300
|All day
|October to April
|April to October
|Football fish
|2.5K
|4 PM – 9 AM
|November to March
|May to September
|Great white shark
|15K
|4 PM – 9 AM
|June to September
|December to March
|Hammerhead shark
|8K
|4 PM – 9 AM
|June to September
|December to March
|Horse mackerel
|150
|All day
|All year
|All year
|Moray eel
|2K
|All day
|August to October
|February to April
|Napoleonfish
|10K
|4 AM – 9 PM
|July to August
|January to February
|Oarfish
|9K
|All day
|December to May
|June to November
|Ocean sunfish
|4K
|4 AM – 9 PM
|July to September
|January to March
|Olive flounder
|800
|All day
|All year
|All year
|Pufferfish
|250
|All day
|July to September
|January to March
|Ray
|3K
|4 AM – 9 PM
|August to November
|February to May
|Red snapper
|3K
|All day
|All year
|All year
|Ribbon eel
|600
|All day
|June to October
|December to April
|Saw shark
|12K
|4 PM – 9 AM
|June to September
|December to March
|Sea bass
|400
|All day
|All year
|All year
|Sea butterfly
|1K
|All day
|December to March
|June to September
|Sea horse
|1K
|All day
|April to November
|October to May
|Squid
|500
|All day
|December to April
|June to February
|Suckerfish
|1.5K
|All day
|June to September
|December to March
|Surgeonfish
|1K
|All day
|April to September
|October to March
|Whale shark
|13K
|All day
|June to September
|December to March
|Zebra turkeyfish
|500
|All day
|April to November
|October to May
|Coelacanth
|15K
|All day
|All year (during stormy weather)
|All year (during stormy weather)
|Blue marlin (by the pier)
|10K
|All day
|July to September, November to April
|May to October, January to March
|Giant trevally (by the pier)
|4.5K
|All day
|May to October
|November to April
|Mahi-mahi (by the pier)
|6K
|All day
|May to October
|November to April
|Tuna (by the pier)
|7K
|All day
|November to April
|May to October
Sea creatures
The following critters are all found while diving underwater – so grab your wetsuit!
|Name
|Sell price
|Time
|Month (North hem.)
|Month (South hem.)
|Abalone
|2K
|4 PM – 9 AM
|June to January
|December to July
|Acorn barnacle
|600
|All day
|All year
|All year
|Chambered nautilus
|1.8K
|4 PM – 9 AM
|March to June, September to November
|March to May, September to December
|Dungeness crab
|1.9K
|All day
|January to May, November to December
|May to November
|Firefly squid
|1.4K
|9 PM – 4 AM
|March to June
|September to December
|Flatworm
|700
|4 PM – 9 AM
|August to September
|February to March
|Gazami crab
|2.2K
|All day
|June to November
|December to May
|Giant isopod
|12K
|9 AM – 4 PM, 9 PM – 4 AM
|July to October
|January to April
|Gigas giant clam
|15k
|All day
|May to September
|November to March
|Horseshoe crab
|2.5K
|9 PM – 4 AM
|July to September
|January to March
|Lobster
|4.5K
|All
|April to June, December to January
|June to July, October to December
|Mantis shrimp
|2.5K
|4 PM – 9 AM
|All year
|All year
|Moon jellyfish
|600
|All day
|July to September
|January to March
|Mussel
|1.5K
|All day
|June to December
|December to June
|Octopus
|1.2K
|All day
|All year
|All year
|Oyster
|1.1K
|All day
|September to February
|March to August
|Pearl oyster
|2.8K
|All day
|All year
|All year
|Red king crab
|8K
|All day
|November to March
|May to September
|Scallop
|1.2K
|All day
|All year
|All year
|Sea anemone
|500
|All day
|All year
|All year
|Sea cucumber
|500
|All day
|November to April
|May to October
|Sea grapes
|900
|All day
|June to September
|December to March
|Sea pig
|10K
|4 PM – 9 AM
|November to February
|May to August
|Sea pineapple
|1.5
|All day
|April to August
|October to February
|Sea slug
|600
|All day
|All year
|All year
|Sea star
|500
|All day
|All year
|All year
|Sea urchin
|1.7
|All day
|May to September
|November to March
|Seaweed
|600
|All day
|October to July
|April to January
|Slate pencil urchin
|2k
|4 PM – 9 AM
|May to September
|November to March
|Snow crab
|6K
|All day
|November to April
|May to October
|Spider crab
|12K
|All day
|March to April
|September to October
|Spiny lobster
|5K
|9 PM – 4 AM
|October to December
|April to June
|Spotted garden eel
|1.1K
|4 AM – 9 PM
|May to October
|November to April
|Sweet shrimp
|1.4K
|4 PM – 9 AM
|September to February
|March to August
|Tiger prawn
|3K
|4 PM – 9 AM
|June to September
|December to March
|Turban shell
|1K
|All day
|March to May, September to December
|March to June, September to November
|Umbrella octopus
|6K
|All day
|March to May, September to November
|March to May, September to November
|Vampire squid
|12K
|4 PM – 9 AM
|May to August
|November to February
|Venus’s flower basket
|5K
|All day
|October to February
|April to August
|Whelk
|1K
|All day
|All year
|All year
There you go – every single fish, shark, and mollusk available for you to catch in Animal Crossing New Horizons.