ACNH flower breeding can be a bit of a head-scratcher to get going with, but if you want a vibrant and flower-filled island, you’ve gotta do it. When you start a new island you’ll find a native flower that already exists in abundance, but we want more. That’s why we’ve put together our simple ACNH flowers guide so you can breed every color available across all eight types of plants.

In case you missed it, there’s official confirmation of Animal Crossing Lego coming out next year. Plus, here are all the Animal Crossing amiibo cards so you can invite any ACNH villager you want to your island to live an easy life.

Let’s dig into our ACNH flower breeding guide.

What ACNH flowers are there?

Animal Crossing New Horizons is all about decorating the outdoors and sprucing up your island with flowers. There are eight kinds to plant and breed including roses, pansies, cosmos, and more. That’s on top of the bushes, trees, and vines you can dot around, too.

Where can I get ACNH seeds?

You can purchase seeds of your native flowers from Timmy and Tommy every day, and then when Nook’s Cranny opens, you can get another random seasonal type that changes weekly.

Leif the sloth will also visit your island every week, and he sells two new kinds of flowers that aren’t native to your island every time he visits. You can find him in the plaza in front of the resident services building. The only colors that both Leif and Nook’s Cranny sell are red, yellow, and white.

Flower Northern hemisphere availability Southern hemisphere availability Cosmos July to November January to May Hyacinth February to April August to October Lily June to September January, then March to December Mum January, then August to December February to July Pansy January to April, then November to December May to October Rose May to July, then October to December January, then April to June, and November to December Tulip March to June September to December Windflower January to May, then December June to November

If you’re lucky and win the mystery island roulette, you may land on an island that has a new type of flower. Go forth and dig ‘em all up and plant them on your own island.

Other than that, online trading on sites like Nookazon has massively slowed down since the game’s release, so you may have to rely on friends or find players on Reddit or Facebook communities to visit and purchase the remaining types of flowers that you need.

Can I get fully-grown ACNH flowers?

If you – like me – cannot be bothered waiting days for flowers to grow in, you can take a trip to Nook Miles islands, or one of Kappn’s mystery destinations, and ransack the island for all the fully grown flowers to plant at home. Or if you have some good friends they may let you come and uproot some of their flowers, too.

How to get hybrid ACNH flowers

So you’re bored of the classic red, yellow, and white flowers, huh? Yeah, me too. Thankfully, there are two ways to breed hybrid flowers that come in much more interesting shades. To get your orange, purple, and even gold flowers, you can either pair breed or let nature take its course and allow flowers to naturally multiply.

Let’s look at pair breeding. As the name suggests, planting flowers in pairs (with a space left in between) is the ideal setup for breeding new colors of flowers. Make sure there is plenty of space around the flowers so that new buds can sprout – we suggest making a specific breeding area so you can keep the space free.

If you plant a load of flowers and let them be, chances are you’ll end up with a few pink and orange buds, and some hybrids of the natural three colors. But why stop there? Below, we’ve laid out the easiest ways to get each color of hybrid without doing too much flower maths. By the way – if you have friends who play Animal Crossing, get them to water your flowers. This makes hybrids pop up quicker!

Here are all the available hybrid flower colors for each breed in ACNH. Now, remember that red, yellow, and white are standard colors, so we won’t be adding them to this table.

Flower Pink Orange Blue Purple Black Green Gold Cosmos ✓ ✓ x x ✓ x x Hyacinth ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ x x x Lily ✓ ✓ x x ✓ x x Mum ✓ x x ✓ x ✓ x Pansy x ✓ ✓ ✓ x x x Rose ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ x ✓ Tulip ✓ ✓ x ✓ ✓ x x Windflower ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ x x x

And now here’s a table showing the simplest ways to breed them all. You can swap parent colors – you don’t need to plant them in a specific way.

Hybrid color Parent color one Parent color two Pink Red White Orange Red Yellow Blue Black or hybrid red Black or hybrid red Purple White or blue White or blue Black Red or pink Red or pink Green (mums only) Purple Purple Gold (roses only) Black Black Hybrid red Purple Orange

The more you breed your flowers, the more their individual DNA (yes, really) gets muddied. If you’re trying to breed new colors, we suggest using freshly planted flowers as much as you can to avoid any unexpected results. One particular flower does need hybrid red flowers, so we’ve added that in here too. Time for some careful planning!

And there you have it – a blooming garden filled with ACNH flowers of all colors and shapes. If you like gardening games, then perhaps our list of farm games or easy games may pique your interest.