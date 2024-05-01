Pinch yourself a free Switch code for deep sea soulslike

Oh shell yeah, we’ve got a new giveaway for you lucky Pocket Tactics readers. If you want to be in with the chance of winning a copy of Another Crab’s Treasure on Switch, read on and find out how to enter.

Another Crab’s Treasure sets you out on a sea-bed adventure where trash is your friend. Find new and interesting items to wear as shells, and use as weapons, so you can fight every type of creature you come across – why? So you can hunt down and buy back your very own shell, of course.

In our giveaway, we’re offering one US code and one EU code for Another Crab’s Treasure, so make sure to enter the correct competition below for your region. The giveaway runs from May 1, 2024, to May 8, 2024. After this date, we’ll contact both winners as soon as possible.

Scuttle on down to our competition, or read through our terms and conditions for more information on how we run our giveaways. Good luck, everyone!

Another Crab’s Treasure giveaway US

Another Crab’s Treasure giveaway EU

