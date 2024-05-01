We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Pinch yourself a free Switch code for deep sea soulslike

Win one of two Nintendo Switch codes for Another Crab’s Treasure in our ex-shell-ent giveaway for Aggro Crab’s soulslike indie game.

Another Crab's Treasure giveaway - a crab holding a fork and wearing a tin can as a shell
Holly Alice's Avatar

Published:

Oh shell yeah, we’ve got a new giveaway for you lucky Pocket Tactics readers. If you want to be in with the chance of winning a copy of Another Crab’s Treasure on Switch, read on and find out how to enter.

Another Crab’s Treasure sets you out on a sea-bed adventure where trash is your friend. Find new and interesting items to wear as shells, and use as weapons, so you can fight every type of creature you come across – why? So you can hunt down and buy back your very own shell, of course.

In our giveaway, we’re offering one US code and one EU code for Another Crab’s Treasure, so make sure to enter the correct competition below for your region. The giveaway runs from May 1, 2024, to May 8, 2024. After this date, we’ll contact both winners as soon as possible.

Scuttle on down to our competition, or read through our terms and conditions for more information on how we run our giveaways. Good luck, everyone!

Another Crab’s Treasure giveaway US

Pocket Tactics – Another Crab’s Treasure giveaway NA

Another Crab’s Treasure giveaway EU

Pocket Tactics – Another Crab’s Treasure giveaway EU

We wish everyone the best of luck in our giveaway. If you’re feeling particularly like playing an ocean game, we’ve got some recommendations, as well as the best fish games out there.

Usually found roaming through Teyvat or throwing Pokéballs around, Holly is a lover of Hoyoverse, Nintendo, and indie games. Animal Crossing is her ride-or-die, with her favorite villager being Wolfgang. She started doing freelance work like writing lists for GameRant and Roblox pages for VG247, and producing Genshin builds for Gfinity. Her biggest achievement to date is getting her Pikmin 4 score on adverts across the UK. She can, and will, lay some hot takes out if you let her but sticks to correct opinions like arguing what the best wireless chargers are, and which farming game is the best (it’s Stardew). Also owns a really cute lizard.