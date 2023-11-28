The best ocean games on Switch and mobile

Turn the tide and try out some of the best ocean games you can play on Nintendo Switch and mobile platforms, right now. We’re mourning the lack of Endless Ocean on Switch, but there are some very nice replacements featuring friendly coral reefs, man-eating sharks, and much more.

Right, let’s dive into the best ocean games, shall we?

Katoa: Grow and Nurture Oceans – mobile

It’s your job to manage a small piece of the ocean in Katoa – you need to create the perfect conditions to ensure a sprawling selection of sea life while fighting back against toxic blight underwater.

If this on-the-go aquarium isn’t charming enough, then let us tell you that playing Katoa unlocks funding that’s sent directly to charities and communities working to protect ecosystems in our world.

Spongebob Squarepants: The Cosmic Shake – Switch

Kicking things off in style is The Cosmic Shake, Spongebob Squarepants’ latest adventure on Switch. Join Spongebob as he uses Mermaid’s Tears to grant wishes and totally not create havoc at all.

Don costumes that grant different abilities and traverse the under-sea Wishworlds with your best buddy Patrick, as you work to save Bikini Bottom once again from total catastrophe.

Abzu – Switch

Ok, it’s not quite Endless Ocean, but Abzu is a close second. Abzu lets you float gently around the ocean as a diver discovering many species of fish, whales, and sharks as you go.

Drift towards the coral reefs or pick your way through kelp forests – perhaps you can even keep up with a pod of whales that pass by?

Tap Tap Fish Abyssrium – mobile

Everyone loves an idle clicker game, and Tap Tap Fish is a perfect choice for those who also like the ocean and all the friends you can find in it. Imagine it: a full, reef-sized aquarium right on your phone.

Starting with an empty, lonely coral reef, you can populate it with bright and bountiful creatures from shrimp to whales, and even some cute sea-faring mammals.

Subnautica – Switch

Subnautica takes us deep into the oceans of a different planet, where you must learn to survive by building a base, and figuring out which wildlife is friendly and which are foes.

There’s a huge catalog of resources to collect, which aid you in creating submarines, science equipment, and more. There’s also Subnautica: Below Zero, for even more underwater adventures!

Far: Lone Sails – Switch and mobile

Alright, so, most of the ocean in Far: Lone Sails is dried up, but it still counts. You’re in control of your slapdash vehicle which you need to constantly fix and fill up, in order to continue rolling along the dry seabed.

You come across the remains of civilizations and many obstacles to overcome in this dystopian adventure set in a side-scrolling puzzle world.

Townscaper – Switch and mobile

Townscaper is a really nice little experience where you build a town (or sprawling city, depending on how far you go), on the sea. It’s simple, easy, and very relaxing.

No two areas are ever the same while you create walled gardens, lighthouses, stone gateways, and more to furnish your new floating town.

Maneater – Switch

Maybe chilled-out adventure games aren’t your thing? In which case, try Maneater! You’re the shark, the formidable hunter of the deep, and you’re on a rampage.

It’s an RPG – a ShaRkPG, according to the Steam page – where your objective is to hunt and kill. Plus, you can decorate your shark with skins and accessories, which is neat. See what we had to say about it in our Manaeter review.

Splatoon 3 – Switch

While not set in the sea per se, Splatoon has enough nautical nonsense to earn a place in this list. Become a squid kid or an octoling and prove your mettle in battle against enemy teams – just don’t actually go in the water, or you’ll dissolve.

Our Splatoon 3 review can tell you more, and these are the current Splatoon 3 QR codes for fresh banners.

Dredge – Switch

Dredge lets us captain our own fishing boats and explore the wild seas to discover islands aplenty and mysterious goings-on – while fishing up as many catches as we can and sorting them in a Tetris-like minigame on our hull.

There are plenty of weird and wonderful fish to find and sell, so you can afford upgrades to your boat, to go and get more fish. It’s really good, honestly. Check out our Dredge review and see if you wanna pick it up!

Dolphin Spirit – Switch (coming soon!)

What’s a list of ocean games without a dolphin-centric entry? Coming this fall to Switch is Dolphin Spirit – Ocean Mission, a game where your companion is a dolphin named Keanu. Float gently along under the sea discovering all kinds of creatures and help to restore the ecosystem.

