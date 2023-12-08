Asus teases ROG Phone 8, the next gaming phone goliath

It’s no secret that Asus is gearing up to launch the Asus ROG Phone 8, which as the name suggests, will be the eighth in the ROG Phone series, and now the company has made it official by releasing a teaser on X.

The post on X was simply an image of the ROG Phone 8 with a ‘coming soon’ strapline – less is more when it comes to teasers these days. From the image, we can glean that the new phone sports a back design we’ve not seen before, with a pentagon-shaped camera bezel housing three camera sensors and an LED flash. If this device is anything like previous ROG phones, you can expect it to end up on our list of the best gaming phones.

The image also shows the ROG Phone 8 to have a USB-C port on the side, as seen on its predecessor, the ROG Phone 7. Via online reporting, we already know that the ROG Phone 8 Ultimate features a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and 24GB RAM. The Geekbench listing also confirmed the ROG Phone 8 will boot Android 14 – it’s a safe bet that Asus’s ROG UI will be on top.

Thanks to reporting from GSMArena.com, who spotted a certification listing from China’s 3C agency, we also know that the ROG Phone 8 Ultimate will offer 65W charging speeds, the same as its predecessors. For those who don’t know, 65W is pretty rapid, so we’re pleased to see the speeds remain the same.

Now Asus has officially teased the phone, we expect more details to follow, including a solid launch date, soon. While you’re here, be sure to check out some more capable handsets with our guides to the best Samsung phones and the best Xiaomi phones. Or, if you’re interested in previous Asus ROG models, see our Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate review.