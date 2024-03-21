Azur Primilia is to be the next game from Azur Lane’s developer

It’s an exciting time to be an RPG fan. Manjuu Network Technologies, the developer behind the beloved mobile RPG Azur Lane, is working on Azur Promilia, and pre-registration for the upcoming fantasy RPG is already available. However, we don’t have a release date at this time.

The announcement trailer on YouTube gives us a good look at what we can expect from the fantasy game, and it’s safe to say that fans are in for a treat, particularly if you’re a fan of Azur Lane. The Azur Promilia website also offers some extra details, giving us a look at the world through journals that provide vital little details and anecdotes.

Naturally, the site also gives us a look at some of the characters you’re to meet on your journey, including Nono, Terara, Han Youyou, Shalle, and Pepei. Each character has a mini bio, offering insight into who they are, what they do, and what you can expect from their personalities. We certainly think there’s a nice variety here. We can even discover some Kibo, who appear to be lovable creatures; one even reminds us of our very own Xiao.

We can also safely say that you’re in for the fight of your lives when Azur Promilia does release. The official site offers a look at three bosses, and while two of them are beasts, one appears to be quite sweet and innocent. So make sure you’re on your guard when the time comes to enter Mistleaf Forest.

Though we don’t have a release date, you can pre-register for Azur Promilia through the website. Who knows, you might even set yourself up to receive some in-game rewards, as is the norm when you pre-register for mobile games.

