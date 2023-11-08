New Backbone One USB-C controllers fit for iPhone 15 and Android

If you’re looking for a gift for the gamer in your life this holiday season, the Backbone One USB-C controllers are a solid option. With the iPhone 15 series moving to USB-C, the same connection port as almost all Android phones, the leading name in mobile gaming controllers can finally offer a product that works for both types of smartphones.

The new Backbone One USB-C controllers arrive just in time for a slew of exciting titles coming to mobile soon, including Assassin’s Creed Mirage and Death Stranding for iPhone 15, plus the much-anticipated Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile for both Android and iOS. With some improvements to the design of the controllers, too, including magnetic adapters and a redesigned D-pad, they’re the perfect accompaniment to some of the devices on our list of the best gaming phones. For a better idea of what to expect from this brand, check out our Backbone Playstation Edition review.

There’s more good news for iOS users, too. Each Backbone purchase now comes with a three-month subscription to Apple Arcade. That’s three months of access to some fantastic titles from our list of the best Apple Arcade games, including Hello Kitty Island Adventure, Stardew Valley, and the upcoming Sonic Dream Team.

Retailing at $99.99, the Backbone One USB-C controllers are available now via the official Backbone site or retailers such as Amazon and Best Buy. You can pick up the gaming accessory in either classic black or, if you fall on the Sony side of the console wars, in a special PlayStation-themed design. Either way, you’re guaranteed top-tier responsiveness and a comfortable experience with this respected controller brand.

With that, you’re up to date on the release of the new series of updated Backbone One USB-C controllers. If you need some games to play with your Backbone, check out our guide to the best mobile RPGs and the best mobile sports games.