Battle Crush’s second beta goes global

The second Battle Crush is here, and it fixes issues from the first test, including a redesign for the lobby UI and a rewards system.

Battle Crush 

As of today, Battle Crush’s global beta test is underway, and it’s the second time players have been able to dive in following the previous beta. This time, instead of just a small pool, players from 97 countries can get in on the action, and we certainly can’t wait to dive in ourselves.

The available regions include North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Oceania, Africa, and Asia, meaning it truly is a global affair. This second round of testing is to last seven days, concluding on March 28 at 11pm PT. As for what’s different this time around, NCSOFT took your feedback on board from the first beta, meaning PC players can use a keyboard and mouse, the lobby UI has undergone a redesign, and there’s now a rewards system.

Look, we like kicking butt and taking names as much as the next guy, but we can’t deny that knowing we get rewards for doing it sweetens the deal. Should you not be familiar with Battle Crush yet, it’s an action brawler in which you enter various battlefields full of enemies.

Sounds pretty simple, right? Well, what if we said that it features up to 29 other players alongside you, and that the arena is not only full of enemies, but also continues to shrink until there’s just one of you left standing? Luckily, your chances of survival can increase if you find the right character for you, as each individual has different skills, all of which take inspiration from mythical legends.

Remember, the second beta runs from March 21 until March 28, and if you want to join it, you can do so via the official website. If you’d rather play something different, take a look at our list of the best mobile RPGs or maybe our guide to the best mobile games in 2024 if you want a variety of genres.

