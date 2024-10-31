The best Halloween games feature terror, torment, and turnips

It’s the spookiest day of the year, Halloween, and that means it’s time for some tricks and treats – we certainly won’t say no to getting as much candy as possible. However, it’s not just about tasty snacks. It’s the perfect day to play a game or two while you indulge yourself with those delicious goodies.

We have something for everyone on this list: tense horror games that have you questioning your safety at every turn, cozy games that encourage you to dress up to celebrate Halloween, and even a fun multiplayer game with various game modes available for a limited time inspired by the spooky holiday. Admittedly, I was a little surprised at some of the games the team chose, but that’s also what makes it great.

Here are Pocket Tactics’ picks for the best Halloween games:

Kayleigh’s pick – the Resident Evil series

Is it cheating if I pick a series of games instead of just one? Probably, but rules were made to be broken. It’s impossible for me to recommend just one when all of the best Resident Evil games deserve your attention, especially as many of them are available on Nintendo Switch. I maintain that the Resident Evil 2 Remake is the best in the franchise (closely followed by RE4R), as it features a great story, a tense atmosphere, and allows you to revisit Leon and Claire’s first outing.

The Resident Evil series is iconic, and Resident Evil 2 is one of the reasons why. However, it’s not a long game, and since the events of the Resident Evil 3 Remake coincide with (and take place after) those of RE2, it feels rude not to also pay Jill and Nemesis a visit on Halloween. Finally, Resident Evil VII and Resident Evil Village are on Nintendo Switch, too, meaning you can also experience the full story of Ethan Winters.

No matter what Resident Evil games you play, you get to fight zombies, the molded, vampires, werewolves, and many other ghouls of the night. You can even give Resident Evil 5 and 6 a go if you want, though many would argue they’re just action games rather than horror and that they don’t reach the same heights as the other games I’ve mentioned, and I’m inclined to agree with those thoughts. Still, it’s Halloween; treat yourself to anything you want.

Ruby’s pick – The Game of Life

In my opinion, the scariest game of all is The Game of Life. Not only do you have to get a job and rear children, but you also have to pay taxes – truly chilling… Now this may not seem all that fun, but if you bring together a close group of friends or family, pour a couple of mocktails, and pile up some snacks, you’re bound to have a laugh when you earn extra in-game cash from winning a TV game show, filling your car up with cats, or buying the home or your dreams.

If you don’t have the board game to hand, I’m happy to tell you that you can pick up The Game of Life and its sequel on iOS and Android devices. This portable version allows you to customize your character and even play single-player if you don’t have any friends available during this spooky season.

Verna’s pick – Limbo

It might not be full of blood, gore, and raging lunatics, but Limbo freaked me out more than I’d care to admit when first playing it. It’s disturbing in its false sense of tranquility, and the quiet moments spent silently trotting along are coupled with an unshakeable panic that something horrifying might happen at any moment.

The artwork is gorgeous and reminiscent of old Tim Burton favorites like The Nightmare Before Christmas. While the puzzles force you to think outside the box, but aren’t so frustrating that you end up rage-quitting, the black-and-white horrors that await are almost beautiful in their quiet, eldritch glory. You don’t need jump scares and monsters to feel deeply unsettled, and Limbo proves that simplicity can be just as terrifying.

Holly’s pick – Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Now, if you think that Halloween games need to be spooky, that’s your opinion. For me, it’s about placing as many pumpkins as possible and dressing up in seasonal clothing – the perfect game for that is Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Every year, I jump back in to deck out my island with more pumpkins than you can shake a stick at.

You can spend Halloween night chasing down your villagers and trading candy, then giving it all to Jack, the pumpkin-headed visitor, in exchange for some pretty sick decorative items. Other than that, the custom design tool gives you endless ways to bring your island to life, including kitting villagers out with bespoke costumes. Or you can gift them all pirate outfits and witchy dresses from the Able Sisters like I have and have them look the part all year round.

Connor’s pick – Stardew Valley

While for some, Halloween is all about watching spooky films and dressing up like Freddy Kreuger, for me, it’s all about getting nice and cozy. What better way to do that than with Stardew Valley? The rest of the world can have its fill of trick-or-treating and midnight slasher screenings; I’ll be busy harvesting corn, fishing for rainbow trout, or hanging out with Clint, Pam, and the rest of the gang at the Stardrop Saloon. It’s a quiet life, but I love it.

In saying that, Stardew has its own equivalent to Halloween, Spirit’s Eve, which rolls around at the end of every fall. Although I’m not a fan of all things ghoulish in real life, I always take the time to check out Pelican Town’s festivities, including the Haunted Maze, before picking up a couple of Jack-O-Lanterns and decorating my farm. I might not be Halloween’s most active participant, but I’m no Scrooge when it comes to the spooky season. Just don’t come to my house in a Scream mask, and we won’t have any problems.

If you want to learn even more about this game, check out our Stardew Valley review, in which we gave it an unprecedented 10/10.

Tilly’s pick – Paranormasight

In the lead-up to Halloween, I love nothing more than curling up with a good spooky story, and Paranormasight is one of my favorites. Set in late 20th-century Tokyo, it revolves around a series of urban legends known as the Seven Mysteries of Honjo, each of which is tied to a curse.

On one fateful night, the Feast of Shadows descends upon the Sumida Ward, temporarily boosting the area’s spiritual energy and triggering the Seven Mysteries of Honjo’s curse echoes to transform a handful of people into curse bearers. Taking the role of some strange, omniscient being, it’s up to you to decide the curse bearers’ fates, untangling the tightly woven webs of their overlapping lives and picking apart the secrets that surround them.

Paranormaisght is, at its core, a visual novel game, though it also borrows gameplay mechanics from the point-and-click game genre and is set against a backdrop of unique, 360 panoramic image domes based on photos of real-life locations back in the early 80s. It’s a strikingly unique little gem at a surprisingly small price. And, with its stunning detail, spine-tingling spirits, and intricate narrative, I think it’s worth every cent. If you still need more convincing, be sure to check out our full Paranormasight review, where I gave it a whopping 10/10. I meant it when I said I love this one.

Daz’s pick – Overwatch 2

As much as I love Halloween and the spooky season, I’m terrible at playing scary games, so instead, I resort to the next best thing to do on the holiday – dress up with friends. Overwatch 2 always has hilarious and fun co-op Halloween game modes and has done so since the first game’s launch in 2016. Junkenstein’s Revenge is always a highlight of the update cycle for me, and it just keeps getting better each year.

Without the Halloween event in Overwatch 2, we wouldn’t have Witch Mercy, which is possibly the most iconic Overwatch skin ever made. Plus, Blizzard experiments with the tried-and-true formula every year and brings us something new to try from Junkenstein’s Lab to experience the festive fun without getting jump scared to death.

There you have it, our picks for the best Halloween games. The moral of the story here is that you can enjoy this spooky day any way you want, be it with the lights off and terrifying monsters on your screen or with some lit candles, a blanket, and hot chocolate as you dress up and vibe with your friends in a small village. For more great suggestions, check out our indie horror games list.