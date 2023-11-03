The best iPhone 15 accessories make one of Apple’s most cutting-edge handsets even better. From power bricks to cases, games controllers to earbuds, these dedicated iPhone 15 accessories bring extra functionality to the smartphone lineup to maximize its potential.

Accessorizing your iPhone 15 is a matter of personal taste and lifestyle, and we’ve covered the best iPhone 15 cases, storage, controllers and more. They’ll improve your experience and handling whether you’re a gamer, gym addict, content creator, or music lover – turning your device into the best gaming iPhone, the best gaming phone overall, or an all-around handheld media center.

Here are the best iPhone 15 accessories out there, designed to perfectly complement your iPhone 15 and make the best iPhone yet even better.

The best iPhone 15 accessories in 2023:

1. Backbone One

The best gaming controller for iPhone 15.

Pros

Console-like levels of control

Even to record clips

Cons

A bit cramped for big-handed people

You have to take your case off

Already available for previous iPhone models, courtesy of the Lightning-compatible model, the iPhone 15 simplifies things for Backbone since its USB-C model now caters to every smartphone on the market. Is this the best iPhone 15 accessory for gamers ever created? We think so.

The Backbone snaps onto your iPhone 15 (you’ll need to remove your case) and, via the dedicated app, brings console-like control to your iPhone 15 gaming. You can even record gaming clips via the Backbone app just to prove you really did hit that 17-kill streak.

An integrated 3.5mm headphone jack means you can connect any headset with or without a microphone, and it also features a USB-C charging port should you be in range of a socket. Larger-handed folk can find the layout a little cramped, but for most of us, this is the cream of the iPhone 15 gaming accessory crop.

2. Samsung T9 SSD

The best SSD for iPhone 15.

Pros

Provides enormous storage potential

Great for anyone filming big projects

Cons

Not an official Apple product

Pricey

The iPhone 15’s USB-C compatibility means a whole world of third-party accessories has just opened up for it. It seems odd to use a Samsung SSD with an iPhone, but Samsung’s T7 model and the newer, faster T9 are perfectly placed to add storage to Apple’s flagship smartphone.

If you’re lucky enough to have an iPhone 15 Pro Max or Pro, you can also shoot video in Apple’s ProRes format, which is visually stunning but takes a considerable toll on device storage. With the ability to tack on an extra terabyte or four, the 15 Pro becomes a practical video tool for ad-hoc and time-sensitive projects. Samsung T9 SSD not only looks the part, it’s reliable, hard-wearing, and super-quick.

3. ESR Halolock Kickstand MagSafe Battery Pack

The best iPhone 15 MagSafe battery pack.

Pros

Convenient kickstand

Offers 1.5 full charges

Cons

iPhone 15 already has a pretty good battery

When you’re squeezing the absolute maximum from your iPhone 15, you’ll also be squeezing the life out of its battery. While the latest iPhone sports 20+ hours of video playback, you still might need a helping hand here and there.

That’s where ESR’s power-packed 10,0000mAh MagSafe power bank comes in handy, giving you access to approximately 1.5 full charges. You can charge two devices simultaneously – one via MagSafe and another using the USB-C socket – or charge the battery pack via USB-C while the MagSafe connection feeds power directly to your iPhone 15, keeping it topped up for when you’re away from a socket.

The built-in kickstand is a neat touch, meaning this MagSafe charging bank doubles as a handy mount for landscape or portrait video viewing.

4. Black Shark Fun Cooler 3 Pro

The best cooling device for iPhone 15 gaming.

Pros

Impressive cooling range

Flash RGB lighting

Cons

Won’t be necessary for general use

The best iPhone 15 accessories wouldn’t be complete without something to significantly increase the performance of one of the best gaming smartphones on the market. That honor goes to the Black Shark Fun Cooler 3 Pro, a clip-on cooling fan that claims to reduce the iPhone 15’s operating temperature by up to 30°C.

The Shark Arsenal app controls the fan speed and cooling, tailoring the fan speed to suit the game you’re running and unleashing your iPhone 15’s full processing potential. Heat dissipation channels at the top and bottom of the Cooler 3 Pro distribute heat away from your hands for maximum gaming comfort.

And what self-respecting gaming accessory would be complete without RGB lighting? Certainly not this one.

5. Rhinoshield AquaStand

The best water bottle and iPhone stand ever created.

Pros

Water bottle and phone stand in on

Uses a powerful magnet

Cons

Expensive for what it is

Staying hydrated is essential if you’re at the gym or pushing your body to the limit in any form of exercise. Sadly, carrying a water bottle does limit your ability to cart around, for example, a tripod to capture pristine, wobble-free video. That’s the precise issue that Rhinoshield set about solving with its AquaStand, and it appears it’s done so with a significant degree of success.

The AquaStand is a MagSafe-compatible water bottle, and iPhone stand available in stainless steel or BPA-free Tritan plastic and able to accommodate 700ml of your favourite rehydration tipple. The MagSafe ring on the flip-up iPhone holder also doubles as a carry handle to make toting your bottle a breeze.

With powerful magnets, you don’t need to worry about your precious iPhone getting damaged. To quote the Rhinoshield website, “The magnetic force between them is unwavering.” We couldn’t have put it better ourselves.

6. GravaStar Alpha 65W GaN Fast Charger

A quirky power brick for iPhone 15.

Pros

Perfect for different regions

Cute, quirky design

Cons

Design may not be able for transportation or storage

Apple may have stopped bundling charging bricks with the iPhone 12, but that doesn’t mean we have to make do with a crusty old charging block. The GravaStar Alpha 65W is on a mission to make your power block a talking point with an eye-catching robot design in three colorways. Taking just half an hour to hit 50% charge on an iPhone 15, the GravaStar has the performance to match its quirky looks. It offers a USB-A connection and two USB-Cs, one of which is rated to 65W when used in isolation and 45W when used in tandem with one or both of the other charging slots.

The Alpha 65W features eight individual electrical safety features, including overvoltage, overcurrent, short circuit, overtemperature, overpower, under voltage, electrostatic, and anti-interference protection. It even comes with US, EU, and UK plugs for jet-setting power junkies.

7. SteelSeries Nimbus+

The best iPhone 15 Bluetooth game controller.

Pros

Recommended by Apple

Comfortable to hold

Cons

Companion app needs improvement

No charging cable included

No rundown of the best iPhone 15 accessories would be complete without the SteelSeries Nimbus. While it’s not quite as slick as the Backbone One’s charging port integration, Bluetooth’s simplicity combined with the bundled iPhone mount and the upgraded 50-hour battery life from a single charge makes this an accessory that’s perfect for on-the-go iPhone gaming whenever you have a few minutes to spare. The Nimbus+ adds clickable L3 and R3 sticks to the mix, making it even more of a console-like playing experience.

You don’t get a much heartier recommendation than Apple selling your accessory on its own website, so you know the Nimbus+ works faultlessly across the Apple range and, with its focus on mobile gaming, the iPhone 15 provides the perfect mix of hardware for the Nimbus+ to show off its gaming chops.

8. Andoer L4 Pro

Ingenious mobile camera dolly for iPhone 15.

Pros

Can be controlled up to 20 feet away

Three-speed settings

Cons

Not specifically designed for Apple

Designed initially to provide butter-smooth tracking shots for SLR cameras, the L4 Pro can now accommodate Android and iOS smartphones and is the perfect accessory for iPhone 15 content producers looking to up their video game.

The L4 Pro offers three-speed settings (0.9, 1.0, and 1.1 inches per second), with quiet, stable movement and a staggering 6.5lb max capacity. That is genuinely astonishing, given its size. The built-in 1800mAh battery is good for six hours of continual use, with LED indicators showing battery status so you don’t get caught out mid-shot.

The supplied remote allows control from up to 20 feet away and can control speed and direction, with a pause button to avoid any three-wheeled near misses with expensive smartphone or camera equipment. Additionally, the L4 Pro has controls mounted on the device’s body.

Taking low-angle and tracking shots to the next level, the Andoer L4 Pro should be in your video kit bag.

9. Apple Clear case with MagSafe

The best MagSafe case for the iPhone 15.

Pros

Integrated MagSafe

Tough, yet stylish

Cons

A little on the pricey side

They say you can’t have too much of a good thing. That maxim is put to the test when it comes to iPhone cases, so, with that in mind, we’ve decided to keep things simple. You can spend $10 or $80 on a case and arguably not see much difference, so we’ve gone for the OG case. The original. If Apple can’t make one of the best iPhone 15 accessories in 2023, who can?

Crafted from optically clear polycarbonate, with enough flex to effortlessly encase the iPhone 15 but tough enough to offer top-drawer protection, this clear case lets you show off your high-end handset without unnecessary bulk. Integrated MagSafe is a given, of course, meaning you can take advantage of the myriad MagSafe accessories already on the market—the original and still the best.

10. JBL Tour Pro 2

The best third-party iPhone earbuds for iPhone 15.

Pros

Cute design

Cheaper than Apple Airpods

Cons

Not quite as impressive as Airpods

If you’re looking for an audio pick for 2023’s best iPhone 15 accessories, the natural choice is to go with the third-generation Airpods. However, the more discerning listener might want to reconsider based on the JBL Tour Pro 2’s performance.

Straight out of the traps, they impress with an innovative touchscreen charging case that gives rapid access to a host of major features. Then there’s the best-in-class battery life that weighs in at 8 hours with JBL’s True Adaptive Noise Canceling active with an extra 24 hours in the case for good measure.

The dedicated JBL app allows infinitely customizable sound that one-ups the Airpods’ natural but unexciting EQ. There’s little to fault on a functional level – JBL has got every possible angle sewn up. Yes, they lack some of the Airpod’s panache, but when they sound this good, who really cares?

How we picked the best iPhone 15 accessories

Here at Pocket Tactics, as you can probably guess, we are phone people. We know which accessories are worth buying, and which ones have the greater capacity to enhance your experience with your phone. Whether you want something that’ll turn your phone into the perfect portable gaming console, something to strengthen its capacity as a music player, or something to strengthen its battery life, we know from years of experience which accessories you should go for.

For more information about how we put these lists together, read our how we test page. Read our iPhone 15 deals page if you want some help finding a bargain.