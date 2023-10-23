The best iPhone 14 cases 2023:

Our guide to the best iPhone 14 cases is here to add some flair to your phone and wrap that bad boy up nice and tight so you can have a little peace of mind if you drop it. Cute cases, radical wraps, and some cool covers, we’re exploring the best companies on the market for when it’s time to coddle your iPhone like a little baby. A cool little baby.

1. Casetify

The best library of iPhone 14 cases on the market overall.

Pros:

Great quality

Plenty of amazing designs

Cons:

Sub-par protection

Quite expensive

Casetify makes some of the best cases on the market and has a huge pool of collaborations ready to meet your every nerdy need. Sadly, this does come at a price, as while regular designs might hover around the $50 mark if you want something branded or including MagSafe wireless charging compatibility, then the price creeps closer to $80.

However, Casetify makes solid and reliable cases, and some of the collaborations are out of this world. The company has amazing designs featuring Neon Genesis Evangelion, Barbie, Dragon Ball, Street Fighter, Mr. Men, and plenty more. You’re sure to find a design you love somewhere in that vast library, and unlike some, they actually keep their design on the case over time.

Now, the actual protection isn’t the best, though you can buy some bulkier cases if you’re worried about scratching your phone. But if you’re an outdoors person and you expect to be dropping your phone a lot, then Casetify may not be the company for you. Instead, Casetify offers gorgeous cases with brilliant designs, moderate protection, and a fairly premium price.

See the full range of Casetify designs.

2. Otterbox

Affordable options that offer security from scrapes.

Pros:

Sturdy cases and great protection

Clips are great for uniformed workers

Cons:

Designs are utilitarian

Alright, say you don’t care about fashion, but instead, you’re a person with a rough and ready job that needs to make sure your phone isn’t going to crumble. Otterbox has a series of military-tested cases such as the Defender Pro, offering brilliant but bulky solutions that really do protect your device.

You’re definitely trading fashion for function here, as a lot of the cases are fairly… bland, but the cases offer actual protection from drops, scrapes, and most other incidents that your phone might encounter, and most of the ranges come in several different colors. If you also wear a uniform but need your phone available, cases like the Defender Pro also feature a handy belt clip that can double as a phone stand.

The company does offer a series of fancy cases if you want to add a sprinkle of color, and they even have a wide variety of more specific cases and protectors if you have specific needs. You can also purchase waterproof cases, screen protectors, and special folio cases that house your cards while wrapping around the device. Plus, most of Otterbox’s cases are made out of 50% recycled materials, which is always a bonus.

See the full range of Otterbox designs.

3. Rhinoshield

Sturdy cases, plenty of options, and even a chance to personalize.

Pros:

Huge variety of designs and protection options

Mid-range price

Cons:

Sub-par protection

Lots of optional and expensive extras

If you want to protect your phone and your savings, then Rhinoshield is a good mid-range company that offers good protection with few frills. The company has a wide variety of cases that offer different levels of care. The Solidsuit is a sturdy case that wraps around, while the Clear (clearly) lets you show off your device.

Much like Casetify, Rhinoshield also offers a massive variety of designs to decorate your case, with collaborations featuring Disney Pride, Star Wars, Marvel, Pixar, Dragon Ball, The Powerpuff Girls, Game of Thrones, and even Rick and Morty. Plus, you can customize most phones with extra protection options or MagSafe wireless charging compatibility.

Shop the full range of Rhinoshield products here.

4. Apple

Get Magsafe wireless charging with slim and sleek cases from the source.

Pros:

Great design and fit

MagSafe charging

Cons:

The Apple tax

Boring designs

Fancy something minimalist? The Apple suite of cases is here to do the job, and not much else. While they might not be the most flashy, Apple makes cases of sturdy materials that are made to last. Plus, few cases will fit your phone as naturally or snugly as one from the company itself.

Apple also has a wide variety of color options, almost all of them featuring MagSafe charging, and that all-important Apple logo adding something professional to the design. If you prefer your phone to be a little more… muted, then these understated but gorgeous cases could offer the features and design you need. Apple even makes cases that perfectly match every color of iPhone, so you can get the perfect case for your device.

Shop a wide range of Apple iPhone 14 accessories here.

5. Wave Case

If you’re worried about plastic, grab a case that makes a difference.

Pros:

Biodegradable materials and great designs

Carbon-neutral delivery and recycled packaging

Budget-friendly

Cons:

Limited options

I don’t know about you, but I’ve been using smartphones for well over a decade, and have built up something of a case graveyard that is a constant source of shame. So, if you want to find a new case for your device that doesn’t hurt the planet, Wave Case is the perfect answer.

Wave Case isn’t just about helping the planet either, it makes each case out of the biodegradable material wheat straw, and they’re also subject to military-grade testing up to MIL-STD 810 (about 26 drops). Wave Case even offers carbon-neutral shipping, and makes its packaging out of recycled materials. What’s more, profits support Surfers Against Sewage and their mission to free British oceans of pollution.

Alright, there’s a lot of tree-hugging information in there, but it’s also important to mention that Wave Case features some brilliant designs, and most hover around the £30 mark. With lush cases featuring sea creatures and ocean life, as well as some solid color choices for the professionals amongst us, you can find exactly the right case for you. They even make AirPod and AppleTag cases!

Shop the full range of Wave Case products here.

6. Spigen Ultra Hybrid MagFit

An affordable Magsafe compatible option.

Pros:

MagSafe charging

Very affordable price

Cons:

Sub-par protection

Limited designs

Clear plastic may yellow over time

MagSafe cases are notoriously pricey, but if you’re looking for something that won’t break the bank, then the Spigen Ultra Hybrid MagFit has got your back. Boasting air cushion tech and just the right amount of added depth to give you protection from light drops without any extra bulk, it’s a nice, simple option with a very reasonable pricetag.

Of course, it doesn’t offer the same level of protection that some of the more armored options do, and it comes in a pretty limited range of designs – predominantly clear with a few different accent colors. And, despite claiming to boast anti-yellowing technology, we all know clear cases don’t stay clear for long. However, you’ll be hard pressed to find another MagSafe compatible case for such a low price.

How we chose the best iPhone 14 cases

Cases are there to protect our phones, sure, but they’re also a great way to express yourself, and that’s something we take into consideration when choosing the best iPhone 14 cases. Yes, we know it’s vital that a case offers reasonable protection, but you need to look at this accessory frequently, so let’s make sure it’s your perfect fit.

We take into consideration how protective a case is, whether or not it’s MagSafe compatible, has a card holder, and whether it fits comfortably in your hand. Just look at our how we test article to see how to determine the best options. Naturally, we look at the likes of Casetify as the protection on offer is second to none, and the company offers hundreds of designs and customization to tailor your case to you.

However, that’s what makes the cases costly, which is why we also make sure to consider costs when bringing you the best iPhone 14 cases.

