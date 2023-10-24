The best Mint Mobile plans October 2023

If you’re looking for the best Mint Mobile plans, you’re in luck. We’ve gone out in search of the greatest deals, including three-month, six-month, 12-month, and family plans to save yourself some money while not losing any of the data. There’s something here for everyone, whether you’re a constantly scrolling social media lover or one of those who uses their phone for the bare minimum.

Plus, Mint Mobile is super easy to switch to, has great nationwide coverage, and never cuts you off or charges overages when you run out of your data allowance. There’s a reason it’s near the top of our guide to the best cell phone providers.

If you’re looking for a new phone to go with your fresh Mint Mobile plan, check out our lists of the best Google Pixel phones, best Sony phones, best Oneplus phones, and the best budget gaming phones.

Here are the best Mint Mobile plans today:

Three-month Mint Mobile plans

There are a bunch of Mint Mobile three-month plans to choose from, with packages offering 5GB, 15GB, 20GB, and unlimited data options. Still, this provider is pretty generous whichever package you opt for. Even if you run of out data for the month, you can continue to access the internet, just at slower speeds. All four of the three-month plans include the following:

Unlimited talk and text

Nationwide coverage

Free calls to Mexico and Canada

Uses 5G or 4G LTE (whichever is strongest)

3-in-1 SIM card kit or eSIM (for eligible devices)

Instant plan activation with eSIM

Once the three months are up, you can renew with another three-, six-, or 12-month plan depending on your preference.

The best three-month Mint Mobile plans

5GB three-month plan for new customers:

15GB three-month plan for new customers:

20GB three-month plan for new customers:

Unlimited three-month plan for new customers:

Six-month Mint Mobile plans

Much like the three-month options, Min Mobile’s six-month plans offer half a year of either 5B, 15, 20GB, or unlimited data. As it’s a longer contract, all these plans are slightly cheaper than the three-month alternative, though they get even cheaper still if decide on one of the longer packages from further down this page. Each of the four six-month plans include:

Unlimited talk and text

Nationwide coverage

Free calls to Mexico and Canada

Uses 5G or 4G LTE (whichever is strongest)

3-in-1 SIM card kit or eSIM (for eligible devices)

Instant plan activation with eSIM

Once the six months are up, you can renew with another three-, six-, or 12-month plan depending on your preference.

The best six-month Mint Mobile plans.

5GB six-month plan:

15GB six-month plan:

20GB six-month plan:

Unlimited six-month plan:

12-month Mint Mobile plans

If you’re happy to commit to a 12-month plan, you can benefit from the cheapest packages Mint Mobile offers for 5GB, 15GB, 20GB, and unlimited monthly data. The four 12-month plans all include:

Unlimited talk and text

Nationwide coverage

Free calls to Mexico and Canada

Uses 5G or 4G LTE (whichever is strongest)

3-in-1 SIM card kit or eSIM (for eligible devices)

Instant plan activation with eSIM

Once the twelve months are up, you can renew with another three-, six-, or 12-month plan depending on your preference.

Here are all the 12-month Mint Mobile plans and their prices.

5GB 12-month plan:

15GB 12-month plan:

20GB 12-month plan:

Unlimited 12-month plan:

Mint Mobile family plan

If you need a combined package for anything from two to five people, the Mint Mobile family plan is another way you can save yourself a bit of cash. This offering includes three-month lines for your family, so you don’t have to find separate deals for each member of your household.

It also allows you to choose from the 5GB, 15GB, 20GB, and unlimited data per month plans for each individual line, with no data overages for anyone. So, even if you’ve got a social media-loving teen in the household, you don’t have to worry about any unexpected charges at the end of the month.

You can set up your custom family plan here:

Does Mint Mobile cover my area and device?

If you want to check whether Mint Mobile covers your area or device, you’re in luck. The Mint Mobile website has a coverage and device check feature. All you need to do is enter your ZIP code and street address, or in terms of device, the brand/model of phone you own, and you can see both a coverage rating and whether your current device is compatible.

Is there a Mint Mobile coverage map?

If you would prefer a map to show you the level of coverage across the United States, then you can check out the official Mint Mobile coverage map. All areas marked in dark green are covered by Mint Mobile, whereas the areas in white aren’t covered. You can also use the search bar at the top to find out whether a specific location or zip code is covered. This is super handy if you travel a lot and want to know whether you’ll still get coverage when on holiday or a business trip!

Is switching to Mint Mobile easy?

As with most networks these days, switching to Mint Mobile is easy and requires little action from yourself. As you switch, you can keep your current number, contacts, apps, and photos. You can even keep your phone, provided you’re not canceling your contract with another provider to enter into a new contract with Mint Mobile.

You can also activate your plan in minutes with the Mint Mobile app, or choose to get a physical SIM card sent to you within days. It doesn’t get much simpler than that.

Does Mint Mobile have a money-back guarantee refund policy?

If you’re unhappy with your immediate experience with Mint Mobile, you can take advantage of a 7-day money-back guarantee for any purchases from mintmobile.com or in the Ming Mobile app. There are no elaborate hoops to jump through in terms of justifying your cancelation in those first seven days, and you can pick up a full refund, including any fees and taxes except shipping.

Alternatively, if you’ve got an unused SIM card, as long as it’s in its original, unopened packaging, you can return it within ten days of purchase. Just keep in mind that this doesn’t apply to a SIM card you purchase from any other shops or online stores outside of the official Mint Mobile website or app.

What happens when my Mint Mobile plan ends?

As mentioned above, when your plan ends you can choose to renew with any data plan and length that suits you – whether you want to stay on for three months, six months, or 12. You can log into your Mint Mobile account anytime to browse through the plans and prices available to you.

Does my Mint Mobile plan include a mobile hotspot?

Each and every Mint Mobile plan we’ve included above allows you to use your phone as a mobile hotspot. So long as you have a compatible device, you can enjoy hotspotting to connect a separate device to the internet wherever you are. Just keep in mind this data usage comes out of your overall data, which is limited to 10GB even for unlimited plans.

What is an eSIM and is my phone compatible?

An eSIM is simply a digital version of a SIM card. As such, instead of inserting a physical SIM card into your phone, you just need to install an eSIM onto your phone – meaning you don’t need to wait for your SIM card to be delivered, and you can activate your plan as soon as you purchase it.

It’s worth pointing out that you need an unlocked phone to take advantage of the eSIM feature. If your phone is unlocked, you can double-check to see if it’s eSIM compatible on Mint Mobile’s eSIM page.

Who’s the owner of Mint Mobile?

You may have heard something about Deadpool having ties to Mint Mobile. Well, guess what? You heard right! Mint Mobile is a subsidiary of Ultra Mobile, founded by Ultra Mobile owner David Glickman and Rizwan Kassim in 2015. However, in November 2019, popular actor Ryan Renolds went from Mint Mobile user to Mint Mobile owner. You can read more about his acquisition in the official Mint Mobile announcement.

That’s all we’ve got on Mint Mobile plans. Now that you’ve got your data sorted, why not get some freebies to help you enjoy all the best mobile games, including our Coin Master free spins, Free Fire redeem codes, Honkai Star Rail codes, and Genshin Impact codes?