The best foldable phones 2023

The best foldable phones in 2023 all need some key features: decent performance, reasonable battery life, and trustworthy durability. We know that foldables sacrifice some aspects for their unique design – you’re never going to get the best battery life – but they still need to be fundamentally usable.

Luckily, us here at Pocket Tactics have bags of experience with mobile phones, so we know the difference between a good and handy piece of tech versus a gimmicky dud. At MWC 2023, foldables were all the rage, and we went hands-on with most of the handsets on this list, so we know how usable they are in hand.

Here are the best foldable phones in 2023:

1. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5

The best foldable phone money can buy.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 specs:

Displays 7.6-inch 120Hz foldable AMOLED (1812 x 2176), 6.2 inch 120Hz AMOLED (cover display, 904 x 2316) Battery Li-Po 4400 mAh Chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 RAM 12GB Storage 256GB-1TB

Pros:

Nice form factor

Excellent UI

Decent cameras

Cons:

Not all apps are optimized

Might be too tall for some

Expensive

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 is the best foldable phone you can buy today. With an excellent chipset, some lovely and reasonably durable 120Hz displays, and a winning form factor, Samsung is really leading the foldable charge.

The best bits of the Z Fold5 are the usual things Samsung excels at. The inner display is gorgeous and near edge-to-edge, and using this tablet-style display really does make a big productivity difference. Meanwhile, the cameras, while not flagship-level, are very competitive.

There are some downsides, though these likely come down to personal preference. The form factor of the Z Fold series is notably tall – far taller than some of the competitors – so you may prefer a slightly stubbier offering. Plus, the cost is steep if you’re used to non-foldable prices. Still, it’s the best foldable phone on the market right now.

Take a look at our full Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 review for more of our thoughts.

2. Oppo Find N2

The best foldable alternative if you want a different form factor.

Oppo Find N2 specs:

Displays 7.1-inch 120Hz foldable AMOLED (1792 x 1920), 5.54-inch 120Hz AMOLED (cover display, 1080 x 2120) Battery Li-Po 4520 mAh Chipset Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 RAM 12GB/16GB Storage 256GB/512GB

Pros:

Slightest crease on the market

Pocketable form factor

Competitive performance

Cons:

UI bugs

Square screen ruins videos

Hard to find

The Oppo Find N2 is a wonderful foldable thanks to its slight form factor. With this sort of passport-sized design, the Find N2 is easily pocketable, and the outer screen is far more usable than the taller counterparts out there. Better yet, Oppo has managed to reduce the crease on the inner screen slightly beyond the competitors.

Combine this with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, and it competes on power too. There are, at least on paper, very few downsides to the Find N2 – if you prefer the form factor, it’s a very easy recommendation. That is, however, until you start using it.

This is no dramatic downside – most foldables struggle here – but the inside screen of the Find N2 is almost perfectly square, meaning various Android apps struggle. What’s worse, the aspect ratio is completely useless for watching videos, something many people may want to do on the big screen a foldable offers.

Combine this with the fact that Oppo doesn’t even seem to sell the device anymore, and it might be a little hard to find. Still, we prefer it to Google’s offering primarily because of its form factor and the preferable Snapdragon chip. It’s a tight competition, but if you don’t want a tall foldable, we’d go here.

3. Google Pixel Fold

The best foldable Google phone.

Google Pixel Fold specs:

Display 7.6-inch 120Hz foldable OLED (1840 x 2208)

5.8-inch 120Hz cover OLED (1080 x 2208) Battery Li-Po 4821 mAh Chipset Google Tensor G2 RAM 12GB Storage 256/512GB

Pros:

Best cameras in a foldable

Neat form factor

No gap when folded

Cons:

Very expensive

Notable crease

Imperfect UI

This is Google’s first attempt at a foldable, and you can definitely tell. As with all foldables, the Google Pixel Fold hasn’t quite perfected the user interface – though it’s getting close.

We’d trust Samsung’s durability over the Pixel Fold, simply for its experience in this area. Meanwhile, the Tensor G2 chip inside isn’t quite as capable as the Snapdragon in competitors’ foldables – and this gap only increases with the fifth generation of Samsung’s Z series.

What the Google Pixel Fold does offer is an excellent camera setup that we’d pick as the best of the foldable bunch – which is a big benefit for sure. The form factor may be preferable to you, with the outer display feeling more usable thanks to the phone’s thinness when closed. There’s also no gap when it’s folded, which helps everything feel neater and more sturdy.

The Google Pixel Fold is an expensive foldable compared to the rest of the market. It offers a lot, but it’s hard to feel that the extra money is worth it. We have a Google Pixel Fold review if you want to learn more.

4. Tecno Phantom V Fold

The cheapest foldable phone on the market.

Tecno Phantom V Fold specs:

Display 7.85-inch 120Hz AMOLED (2000 x 2296), 6.42-inch 120Hz AMOLED (cover display, 1080 x 2550) Battery Li-Po 5000 mAh Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ RAM 12GB Storage 256/512GB

Pros:

Competitively priced

Good performance

Pleasant design

Cons:

Poor cameras

Software support

Very hard to come by

The Tecno Phantom V Fold is the most affordable foldable on the market – although that isn’t saying much. At around $1,000, it’s still a bit of a bank account buster, but it does have some nice features to make it worth it. The competitive MediaTek Dimesnity 9000+ SoC, is arguably the best-performing chip in this list, making the Tecno V a very good option.

The size of this phone – while a definite downside in terms of day-to-day ergonomics – does offer the biggest screen in this list, so if that’s what you’re looking for, this phone is for you. The outer screen is usable due to its aspect ratio, though the phone’s thickness does diminish this slightly.

The ‘affordable’ price does come with some drawbacks. The cameras are passable at best, and Tecno makes no security update guarantee, meaning you don’t know how long your purchase will be supported for – something else that Samsung excels at.

You might not even be able to find the handset. While it’s admirable, especially at its low price, the Tecno doesn’t officially ship in the US. So, if you want one, you might have to look at alternative methods. It is listed on the Tecno store on Amazon in the UK, but is frequently out of stock.

Read our Tecno Phantom V Fold hands-on for a deeper look at the phone.

5. Huawei Mate X3

The slimmest foldable on the market.

Huawei Mate X3 specs:

Display 7.85-inch 120Hz OLED (2000 x 2296), 6.4-inch 120Hz OLED (cover display, 1080 x 2504) Battery Li-Po 4800 mAh Chipset Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 RAM 12GB Storage 256GB /512GB / 1TB

Pros:

Very slim design

No gap when folded

Cons:

Very expensive

Last generation processor

Right off the bat, let’s get it out of the way – this is the most expensive foldable we’ve found. That in itself is a big drawback. If you do find yourself in the position to purchase this phone, it does have some very impressive features.

The Huawei Mate X3’s triple camera setup offers fantastic 4K video recording, regardless of how far you’ve zoomed in, coupled with a sleek and bright display on all screens to view your lovely video work.

There’s a solid battery life here with fast charging, so you don’t have to wait hours for your shiny new X3 to get some juice. Meanwhile, the physical design of the phone is also really nice – the hinge proves to be strong and there’s no gap when the phone is fully folded – as you’d expect for such a hefty price. The phone is the slimmest and lightest on the market.

However – there are a couple of drawbacks that may change your mind. The Mate X3 runs off the last generation Snapdragon chipset, hampering its long-term performance somewhat. It also doesn’t use Google apps, so if you’re not comfortable with that, you best look at a different option.

How do we choose the best foldable phones?

While the foldable market is quite tight at the moment, we have some clear ways to separate the wheat from the chaff. Primarily, we think about longevity and usability – how long are you going to be able to use this phone? Durability concerns are still a big issue with foldables, so that’s always top of the list.

Then there’s usability, something thicker foldables struggle with. What’s the point in having two screens if the one on the outside is hard to use with one hand? So, again, we have to take into account how the design, build, and handling of the handset affects the aspect ratio, changing how Android reacts and how it feels to watch videos.

Then, there are the basic things any mobile phone needs, like decent performance, a good screen, and an overall pleasant experience. Luckily, all the current foldables have pretty closely matched chips, equally excellent screens, and only slight differences in the user experience, all of which we note down. Learn more on our how we test page.

How do I choose the best foldable phone for me?

If you’re struggling to choose between the best foldable phones, there are some things you can do to make it easier. First and foremost, what’s your budget? If you only have $1,200 to play with, you’re going to have to go with the Tecno Phantom V Fold.

The second thing is the form factor – what sort of phone do you want to use? If you can’t get into a store to test out how the handsets feel (something we highly recommend with foldable phones), think about how your current phone feels in the hand. If it’s a big phone, like the S23 Plus, you should be okay with the Z Fold5. If it’s smaller, like the standard S23, you might struggle with all the foldables on this list – though the best would be the Oppo Find N2.

Keeping in mind everything that you need in a phone is key here – the primary benefit of a foldable is a big inner screen. If you already have a tablet or don’t think you’ll make use of a bigger screen, maybe you don’t even need a foldable phone. This is still pretty new tech after all, and even with recent improvements, there are inevitable imperfections that arise with the exciting folding screens. Make sure you actually need one in the first place, and you should be fine.

Don’t forget that there are more foldables on the way, with OnePlus Open release date rumors suggesting the new handset is right around the corner.

