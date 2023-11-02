Best iPhone power banks 2023

If you’re a frequent traveler and an Apple user, only the best iPhone power banks will do. We all know how frustrating it is to run out of charge and even more so when your portable charger is out of juice too. So, we went out in search of the finest devices to keep your iPhone in the green no matter where you are or when you need it.

These are the best power banks for iPhone in 2023:

1. imuto 100W Power Bank

The best iPhone power bank overall.

Pros

Four charging ports

Fast charging

Long battery life

Cons

Fragile design

While there are plenty of options across the web, the imuto 100W Power Bank is a clear choice for the best iPhone power bank overall. It has fast charging, four ports for simultaneous boosts, and you can always keep an eye on how much juice you have left thanks to the digital display clearly detailing the percentage.

The imuto 100W Power Bank is so powerful, it only just falls under the legal limit for what you can take in your hand luggage if traveling by air, but you’re going to want to take it on with you. This thing fully charges an iPhone in less than two hours, with enough juice left to boost your Nintendo Switch, laptop, or whatever technology you need to keep you busy through a long journey without mains power.

The imuto returns to full capabilities with just 90 minutes to powering up, providing further charging for your other devices for hours at a time before it needs a boost itself. Better still, this device supports pass-through charging, so you can also use the imuto as a multi-USB charger to save yourself some hand luggage space on long trips.

With all that said, it’s quite difficult to point to a downside to the imuto 100W Power Bank. However, some have reported problems with the quality of the build and that it can crack quite easily, so if you’re looking for something incredibly durable, you might need something with fewer frills and a sturdier casing. Fortunately, we have some more durable options further down this page.

2. Anker 313 Portable Charger

The best budget iPhone power bank.

Pros

Lightweight design

Durable and scratch resistant

Cons

Average charging speed

No USB-C or Mini-USB output

Anker produces plenty of iPhone power banks, but if you’re looking for a charging brick on a budget the Anker 313 is the best choice. Despite the low price, this device has a sleek lightweight design, and you don’t have to worry about dropping it either, thanks to some impressive scratch resistance and durability for a budget option.

A single USB charging port supports all kinds of devices and guarantees a full charge for most, including the latest models of iPhone and Samsung smartphones. Unfortunately, there aren’t USB-C or Mini-USB outputs on the Anker 313, so you need to rely on the good old-fashioned chunky USB, but if it’s a single device you need to rely on an extra charge for, the limited options are really no problem.

It’s also worth pointing out that the Anker 313 comes with MultiProtect technology to protect against overload and overcharging. That might not sound like a big deal to some, but an iPhone power bank without this feature can potentially damage your battery and reduce its lifespan. So, if you want to keep your device in tip-top condition without breaking the bank on a portable charger, the Anker 313 is a solid option.

3. Anker 622 Wireless Power Bank

The best wireless iPhone power bank.

Pros

Fast wireless charging

Magnetic technology

Upright stand

Cons

No fast charging when wired

If you want to do away with wires and cables, the Anker 622 is the best wireless iPhone power bank out there. The magnetic charging technology in this device works alongside the iPhone 12 and anything newer, sticking hard to your iPhone so you can keep on Candy Crushing while you juice back up to a full charge.

For a wireless charger, the Anker 622 is remarkably practical, with two full charges for an iPhone at 100% capacity and a smart little stand feature to keep your phone upright as it gets a boost. It’s easy to use too, with a simple press of a button to start juicing, and there’s a USB-C port if you have anything you need to juice alongside your iPhone.

The only real issue with the Anker 622 power bank is the wired charging, which isn’t nearly as impressive as some of the other options on this list. So, this option on our list of the best power banks for iPhone comes down to how important wireless capabilities are to you, and what you might be willing to sacrifice to throw out those old charging leads once and for all.

4. Nuynix Solar Charger Power Bank

The best solar-powered iPhone power bank.

Pros

Multiple charging ports

Solar charging wherever there is sun

Cons

Feels slightly cheap

Not the fastest charging

If you’re trying to do your bit for the planet while keeping your devices fully charged, the Nuynix Solar Charger Power Bank is an obvious choice. With this moderately priced device, you can choose between powering up your power bank via either mains power or through that big ball of energy in the sky we call the sun, offering a way to recharge wherever you are.

Once the Nuynix is at full charge, you can use it to power up to three devices at one time, with two regular USB and a third USB-C outputs. It’s a practical beast, too, with in-built technology to put a stop to overcharging and overcurrents. That isn’t to mention the temperature protection, making it possible to step out into even the most humid climates without concern of something blowing up in your backpack.

It is worth noting that for those who like a little luxury, the Nuynix Solar Charger Power Bank does look and feel a bit cheap. It is cheap, so that makes sense, but unlike the budget option on this list, it’s easier to tell that the Nuynix consists of inexpensive parts and can therefore feel a bit fragile or cheaply made. Still, this lack of luxury doesn’t equate to a lack of practicality, with the device promising resistance to dust, water, and drops. We also need to say for this model that the Nuynix is only available in the U.S.A, but we’ve listed a like-for-like EU equivalent in the affiliate box above with all the same features and drawbacks.

5. Anker Prime Power Bank

The best iPhone power bank for fast charging.

Pros

Fast charging

Charges multiple devices

Cons

Clunky design

If you need to rely on fast charging from a power bank, the Anker Prime is the way to go. This thing can charge a modern MacBook to 50% in just forty minutes and gets the job done with an iPhone even quicker, providing multiple full charges before running flat.

Unlike the budget Anker option above, this device has multiple outputs, offering two 140w USB-C charging ports and a classic USB port from one hub. This usability makes it perfect for traveling workers, with the option to charge your iPhone, laptop, and USB headphones simultaneously.

The only real downside here is the high price compared to some other Anker power banks and a slightly clunky design. Still, providing you’re not too concerned with aesthetics or paying out for a reliable piece of tech, there are few better options to keep your iPhone fully charged for as long as possible.

6. iWalk Mini Portable power bank

The best small portable power bank for iPhones.

Multiple color designs

Compact

Cons

Fairly low durability

If a compact power bank is what you’re looking for, you won’t find many smaller than the iWalk Mini. This teeny tiny charger clicks right into your port and sits against the bottom of your phone, meaning there are no cables or extra bits to hold.

The connection type is USB-C, which means it works with the new iPhone 15 range, and at 4,500mAh, it can charge your phone up to eight times without needing to refill it.

However, if you worry about durability, this charger may not be the best for you as it can easily be hit while attached to the phone, potentially damaging the charger or connection between the two.

How we choose the best power banks for iPhone

When choosing the best power banks for iPhones, we consider several things. Of course, charging capacity is the biggest factor, as it’s not much use having a portable power bank if it can only provide the smallest boost. So, all of the entries on our list are at least reliable in that regard, with each offering something a little different elsewhere. We also refer to our how we test page, which you can check yourself to see what sorts of processes we put devices through.

For this list in particular, we take design and durability into account, as power banks are frequently used for long trips, so we know that you’re often looking for something reliable and lightweight. There are different niches for different types of travelers, though, so while the solar-powered power bank might come in handy for avid adventurers, those who travel for work may instead be looking for something that offers the best charging times.

If you're thinking of swapping your Apple device for something a little different, see our guides to the best Motorola phones, the best Samsung phones, and the best Xiaomi phones. Or, if you're trying to decide between an Apple handset and another industry leader, check out our guide to iPhone vs Samsung.