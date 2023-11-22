Want a new Samsung phone? With these Galaxy S23 deals, I wouldn’t wait

You can get up to 28% off Galaxy smartphones in Amazon's Black Friday sale, and other retailers are offering huge trade-in bonuses 🚀

As an E-Commerce Editor, it’s my job to keep an eye on all the best deals across mobile tech and hardware. I may be an embarrassingly loyal Apple iPhone user, but the latest savings to get me excited are across the Samsung Galaxy smartphone range.

At Amazon right now, you can save up to 28% on the Samsung S23 Ultra and Galaxy Z Flip5, making it the perfect time to upgrade if you want one of the best Samsung phones. You’ll also find epic cashback offers of up to $800 if you can trade in your old device.

 

Best Samsung Galaxy deals today:

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is the company’s flagship, with its fastest chipset for navigating through apps, streaming content, multitasking or gaming. For photographers and content creators, the S23 Ultra has a 200MP high-resolution camera and a wealth of computational photographer features to transform moments into masterpieces. I’ve tested the S23 Ultra, and it’s more than on par with my iPhone 15 Pro.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra, in particular, stands out not only for its cutting-edge technology but also for the significant savings you can enjoy. Whether you’re an avid gamer, photographer, or someone seeking a top-tier smartphone experience, the Samsung Galaxy S23 series is more affordable than it has been before.

These Samsung devices are among the best 5G phones on the market right now. They come fully unlocked, meaning you get to choose which of the best cell phone providers you want to use.

