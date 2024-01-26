The best Steam Deck docks in 2024

We’ve created the ultimate guide to finding the best Steam Deck dock for any situation. As the popularity of Valve’s handheld Steam Deck console continues to soar, demand for high-quality docks has never been greater. Whether you’re seeking enhanced connectivity, seamless charging, or versatile display options, we’ve curated a list of the best Steam Deck docks to cater to your gaming needs. Discover the top contenders in the market and make an informed decision on the right docking solution for you.

JSAUX Docking Station HB0603 The best Steam Deck dock overall Today’s best deals Today’s best deals JSAUX Docking Station HB0603 specifications: USB ports 2

HDMI Yes

Ethernet Yes Reasons to buy Excellent value for money

Extremely versatile Reasons to avoid An extra USB port could be useful in some situations Affordable? Yes. Multiple ports? Yes. Good power delivery? Yes. Ethernet compatible? Yes. Portable? Yes. You get the picture. The JSAUX Docking Station HB0603 is an awesome solution for all your docking needs with only the smallest of drawbacks. It’s a brilliant all-rounder which makes for a great starting option while you figure out if you want a dock with any further specifications. So, what are the downsides? Admittedly, it’s hard to pick too many flaws in the JSAUX Docking Station HB0603 as it’s such a straightforward option that fits all requirements. But there are a few things you’ll want to consider before making your purchase. Firstly, the kit has just two USB ports, which will be absolutely fine for most occasions, but it doesn’t offer the flexibility of a product with three or more ports, and the placement of the Ethernet port is slightly awkward too, if that’s something you use.

Valve Steam Deck Docking Station The best official Steam Deck dock Today’s best deals Today’s best deals Valve Steam Deck Docking Station specifications: USB ports 3

HDMI Yes

Ethernet Yes Reasons to buy Compact

Durable

Designed specifically for Steam Deck Reasons to avoid More expensive than other options Sometimes you want the real deal, in which you case you might be considering parting with more cash to secure yourself Valve’s official Steam Deck dock. What do you get yourself for that increased price? Primarily, a quality, well-made, substantial Steam Deck dock specifically designed for your handheld console that’ll run flawlessly for years to come. This isn’t some flimsy piece of disposable kit: it’s built to last. If that sounds attractive to you, which it obviously does, here are the further positives. Valve’s Steam Deck Docking Solution package comes with an extra USB-C charger, which is never not handy. However, what’s more useful about the Steam Deck Docking solution is that, as an official Valve accessory, it’s much easier to update using SteamOS than non-official alternatives, which you have to connect to a Windows PC. Yes, that’s just a convenience perk, but it’s a very convenient convenience perk. Does that all offset the increased price that comes with a Valve product? It’s up to you, but if not, we’ve got you covered.

Anker USB-C Hub The best budget Steam Deck dock Today’s best deals Today’s best deals Anker USB-C Hub specifications: USB ports 3

HDMI Yes

Ethernet No Reasons to buy Affordable

Portable Reasons to avoid Not designed for gaming specialists Small and simple is the best way to describe Anker’s fantastic USB-C Hub, which acts as a perfectly serviceable docking solution for your Steam DecAAk with some big perks. At the top of that list is, of course, the low cost. The price of the Anker USB-C Hub offers incredible value for money, giving you a powerful (100W) portable dock with a neat three USB ports. So what’s the catch? While the Anker USB-C Hub will be a more-than-adequate fit for most Steam Dock owners, if you take your gaming extremely seriously, you might want to look elsewhere. The product isn’t Ethernet compatible, nor is it designed for perfect cable management, meaning that if you’re a wannabe pro gamer, you might want to look for something more specialist.

Belkin USB-C Hub The best multi-use Steam Deck dock Today’s best deals Today’s best deals Belkin USB-C Hub specifications: USB ports 3

HDMI Yes

Ethernet Yes Reasons to buy Useful for more than your Steam Deck

Excellent design suited to desk set-up Reasons to avoid Bulkier than other options Maybe you want a product that can be more than just a Steam Deck dock, which is, admittedly, a fairly niche requirement. If you lend your Steam Deck to someone or decide to put it down for a few months, your investment is still covered by the multi-functional Belkin USB-C Hub, a dock that’s actually designed to prioritize laptop compatibility. This immediately makes the Belkin USB-C Hub a great choice if you enjoy multipurpose accessories. It’s a brilliantly designed product with a wedge shape that’s perfect for sitting on the corner of your desk without taking up too much space. Its HDMI, USB, and Ethernet ports make it versatile, and it’s durable too. The downside is that, with Belkin having designed this dock for laptops, this is a chunky piece of kit that you won’t want to carry around with you if you do lots of traveling – in that case, you’ll want a more portable option. Equally, it’s more expensive than a lot of other options too, though that’s arguably worth it if you intend to use the Belkin USB-C Hub both for your Steam Deck and laptop.

Acefast GaN Smart PD Charger Hub The best portable Steam Deck dock Today’s best deals Today’s best deals Acefast GaN Smart PD Charger Hub specifications: USB ports 2

HDMI Yes

Ethernet Yes Reasons to buy Portable and perfect for travel

Fast charger Reasons to avoid Fewer port options Did someone say portable? The Acefast GaN Smart PD Charger Hub is a Steam Deck dock that will genuinely fit in your pocket, making it nearly unbeatable if your top priority is having a dock that’s easy to transport and whip out on the go. This option also doubles up as a brilliant, fast charger – useful for long journeys – which makes its compact design even more handy. Got a long flight coming up? No problem. Expectedly, this comes with some downsides: you can’t make something this compact without some degree of compromise. The Acefast GaN Smart PD Charger Hub has just one in-built USB port and no Ethernet port. That makes it limiting if you’re priority is to use it at home, on a desk. However, in all likelihood, the reason you’re considering the Acefast GaN Smart PD Charger Hub is that you want its portability, in which case you probably won’t even notice its flaws at all.

Syntech 6-in-1 Mini Dock The best multi-port Steam Deck dock Today’s best deals Today’s best deals Syntech 6-in-1 Mini Dock specifications: USB ports 4

HDMI Yes

Ethernet Yes Reasons to buy Versatile

Affordable

Compact Reasons to avoid Build quality doesn’t match the official Steam Deck dock The Syntech 6-in-1 Mini Dock has plenty of upsides, including its price and size, but it’s one of the options you simply have to consider if you’re specifically looking for a Steam Deck dock with multi-port versatility. This product comes with three USB ports, an Ethernet port, and a HDMI port, making it perfectly suited for a wide range of needs. You can read our Syntech docking station review for more information if you want the full lowdown on the product. So, are there any reasons not to pick up the Syntech 6-in-1? Its build isn’t quite as nice as the official Steam Deck and has a plastic-ness to it, and with its curved shape, some of the ports can be tricky to reach. But, with its price in mind, the 6-in-1 Mini Dock offers so much while sacrificing very little.

How we choose the best Steam Deck docks

When it comes to choosing Steam Deck docks, we take several things into consideration. Is it compatible exclusively with the Steam Deck or other products too? We look at how portable they are, how convenient they are to have on your desk, and the wattage power offered. Then, of course, we consider the price, too, not everybody can afford to fork out a lot of cash for a more elite Steam Deck dock, and sometimes requirements are more straightforward.

Furthermore, there are other parts of a design to consider too – for instance, some Steam Deck docks have fewer port options than others, or less accessibility, which impacts the ‘score’ in our eyes. For a deeper look at what we do with our tech, here’s our how we test page laying it all out.

