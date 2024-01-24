The best Steam Deck games 2024

Some of us are well equipped for gaming on the go, so here are our picks of the best Steam Deck games you should get on your console. For this list, we focus on titles you can’t get on the Nintendo Switch, because not many people are going to buy the same game on different consoles – and we’re a Nintendo site at heart. All of the games on this list are verified for the Steam Deck and will play very well, even on the smallest of the handhelds.

Here's what we think are the best Steam Deck games money can buy.

Here’s what we think are the best Steam Deck games money can buy.

Baldur’s Gate 3

Not just one of the best Steam Deck games, but one of the best games ever is Baldur’s Gate 3. For those who don’t know, it’s a sprawling Dungeons and Dragons-flavored RPG with fantastically in-depth character customization, relationship and party building, and combat that can change in the blink of an eye with the roll of a die.

You can be a rogue that leads your party into dire situations and gives in to the dark side, or you can take on one of the key characters as your avatar and lie through their eyes. Baldur’s Gate offers so many paths to take and tons of replayability.

Being able to play Baldur’s Gate on a handheld console is amazing – not just for you lot that want to cuddle up to Astarion and Shadowheart – as you’ll be playing for hours and hours, and no one wants to sit at a desk for that long. Also, here’s what we know about a Baldur’s Gate 3 Switch port. You can read our sister site, PCGN’s Baldur’s Gate 3 review, for a deeper look into the game.

Diablo IV

If you wanna raise some hell, you can do just that in Diablo VI. Though older games in the same series are available on the Switch, you have to grab the fourth entry on the Steam Deck.

As the endless battle between the heavens and hells continues, you can explore the world around you while dodging demons and conquering darkness. IV is set 50 years after Diablo III, where the world had a moment of solace that has now come to an end. There’s a new demon princess – Lilith, the daughter of Mephisto – and a cult you’ve gotta deal with now through dungeon crawling, hacking, and slashing your way along.

We wonder, is Diablo 4 coming to Switch? In the meantime, check out some games like Diablo.

Hi-Fi Rush

Though rumors are swirling around that Hi-Fi Rush may come to Switch, it remains limited to PC and Xbox consoles for now – including the Steam Deck, of course. Get ready to rock in Tango Gameworks and Bethesda’s colorful game with rhythm-enhanced combat.

The soundtrack of Hi-Fi Rush is excellent, bringing in classic tracks by The Prodigy, Nine Inch Nails, and The Black Keys, among others. As you vibe to ‘Invaders Must Die’, you become Chai, the ‘defective’ wannabe rockstar. It doesn’t stop him from having a great time and trying his best, as he beats bosses and tries to defeat the evil megacorp.

Elden Ring

We have Dark Souls on Switch, but what about its younger sibling – Elden Ring? Is there an Elden Ring Switch port? No, but it’s available on the Steam Deck for anyone wanting a challenging RPG set in a dark and beautiful world. From Software outdid itself with Elden Ring, where you, as the Tarnished, must wield the power of the ring and become a lord of the land. For a longer explanation, check out PCGamesN’s Elden Ring review.

The combat is hard, yes, but that’s the beauty of it. It might take you a few tries to defeat a boss, but when the world and characters look this good, you don’t mind. And once you do win these epic battles, the glory tastes incredibly sweet.

Elden Ring allows you to explore the Lands Between with your trusty horse-goat-thing Torrent, who carries you from swamps to forests to castles. Collect weapons and spells as you wander through the open world. Oh, and don’t forget to pay a visit to the pope turtle, Miriel, while you’re there.

Final Fantasy XV

There are a few Final Fantasy games on the Switch, but that list doesn’t include one of the best entries to the series – Final Fantasy XV. This game follows Prince Noctis and his loveable band of friends on what is essentially a fantasy road trip across Eos. Initially, Noctis and co head out so he can marry Princess Lunafreya, but as they leave, the Empire strikes, and the world needs saving.

Meanwhile, the boys help Noctis to grow stronger, while taking on some side jobs like monster hunting and riding Chocobos. FFXV also has what I think is one of the best videogame songs of all time – Valse di Fantastica – which plays as you drive to Lestallum.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns

Are you a fan of Marvel? Are you also a fan of life simulator games, card-based combat, and witchcraft? Well, you’re in for a treat with Midnight Suns. This game has it all. You can befriend and hang out with classic heroes like Captain America and Wolverine, doing things such as bird-watching and painting, then head out on some top-secret missions to destroy Hydra’s bases.

Meanwhile, you unravel the story of your own character, the Hunter, and their ties to evil Lilith. Midnight Suns comes from the team behind XCOM, so you know it’s made with some expertise and won’t let you down. If you’re a fan of Marvel games, perhaps these web-slingin’ Spider-Man games will tickle your fancy.

Sea of Thieves

Avast, mateys! Take to the seven seas and sail around in this multiplayer game, where there’s plenty of treasure to loot and skeletons to vanquish. I’m talking about Sea of Thieves, Rare’s online game where you live the pirate life you’ve always wanted.

Set up a swashbuckling sloop, brigantine, or galleon to sail with friends or on your own, and then take on tons of voyages that lead you across the sea. Dive below the waves to plunder a shipwreck, fight off a megalodon or the Kraken, and take part in the Pirates of the Caribbean and Monkey Island stories available in the game. Oh, a hint from one player to another… don’t leave your gunpowder barrels lying around. If you’re worried about the prospect of getting sunk by other players – a very real threat – you can now play on the safer seas mode, where it’s just you and up to three friends.

Cyberpunk 2077

By now, everyone knows what Cyberpunk 2077 is, and we’re all aware that it now runs well after an initially rocky beginning. You are V, you’re a mercenary, and you’ve got Keanu Reeves sort of living in your brain. Well, it’s Johnny Silverhand, but he’s played by Mr Reeves and looks just like him.

CDProjekt Red’s sprawling RPG has multiple paths for you to take and plenty of customization options for you to add bits of cyberware to yourself that can enhance your skills. This is key as you – and Johnny – work to separate yourselves after you get stuck together during a heist that goes south. Of course, there’s tons to do in Night City, a dystopian metropolis filled with thrills.

