Valve released the Steam Deck on February 25, 2022, and in the year since its release, the console continues to prove popular among PC players. And, to be fair, you do get a lot of power in that portable hardware, but surely Valve wants to capitalise and turn this into a series of products? Well, we’re here to tell you all we know about the potential Steam Deck 2 release date, possible prices, and more.

Anyway, onto more pressing matters, is there a Steam Deck 2 release date?

Steam Deck 2 release date speculation

At the time of writing, there is no official Steam Deck 2 release date. However, we can speculate on when a sequel to the successful PC gaming handheld might arrive by looking at other manufacturers, insider quotes, and rumors.

In an interview with Rock Paper Shotgun, Valve lead designer Lawrence Lang shed some light on when the next iteration of the Steam Deck may hit the market. Unfortunately for all you PC gamers out there, he says that “a true next-gen Deck with a significant bump in horsepower wouldn’t be for a few years.”

That quote was in early 2023 before the release of the Steam Deck OLED. If you compare this handheld console to the Nintendo Switch, the Switch OLED arrived in 2021, and we still haven’t seen a follow-up console since, despite rumors it may arrive in 2024. While it’s just speculation, the arrival of an OLED version seemingly puts any possible Steam Deck 2 release date even further into the future, with the souped-up version improving the lifespan of the original iteration for those looking for longer battery life and a better display.

Steam Deck 2 price speculation

Honestly, it’s hard to give an estimate on a product that’s likely years away from release. However, given what the current prices are, we can make a rough estimate. The current models cost:

$359.10 (£349) for the 64GB model before tax

$476.10 (£459) for the 256GB model before tax

$584.10 (£569) for the 512GB model before tax

From those price points and what’s bound to be an increase in the quality of technology, it’s likely that you can add an extra $100 to each of those models, assuming Valve sticks to this approach. Of course, we’ll update this guide with more concrete Steam Deck 2 price details as soon as we have them.

