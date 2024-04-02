We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Kick off the Ceremony in Black Clover M’s Season Six

The Black Clover M: Rise of the Wizard King Season Six update continues the epic story of the Black Bulls, adding new allies along the way.

Garena has announced Black Clover M’s Season Six, which introduces two powerful new SSR mages, re-opens the highly popular Squad Arena mode for PvP fans, and brings back the titular Wizard King himself, Julius.

Black Clover M: Rise of the Wizard King provides fans of the manga and anime with a new way to experience the story of Asta and his friends as they strive to become the next Wizard King. The story continues in Season Six with Chapter 10, which shows us Fana (who coincidentally is at the top of our Black Clover M tier list) regaining her memories and the Black Bulls facing a new formidable opponent.

Limited-time SSR characters Ceremony Yami and Ceremony Luck join the crew as part of this update, providing you with two powerful new attacking options against any and all foes. There’s also a highly-anticipated rerun of Wizard King Julius from April 8 to 21, so act fast to get your hands on him.

If you prefer going head-to-head with your fellow wizards, check out the return of Squad Arena from April 8 to 14 to show off your skills and teamwork. Earn Yuls and Accessory Enchantment Stones and push yourself to reach the heights of the leaderboard for even cooler rewards.

