Black Clover M codes October 2023

Let’s see if there are any Black Clover M codes and how to redeem them in the mobile game based on Shonen Jump’s incredibly popular series.

Black Clover M codes: three main characters holding weapons
Holly Alice's Avatar

Published:

Black Clover M Rise of the Wizard King

October 18, 2023: We checked for new Black Clover M codes.

Eager players want to know – are there any Black Clover M codes, and is it likely that we get any in the future? Black Clover M: Rise of the Wizard King takes inspiration from the Shonen Jump anime, featuring the same characters and world. In the game, you follow Asta as he ventures to become the Wizard King and save the world.

We’ve got plenty more in-game goodies for you to redeem – check out the latest Sword Chronicles: Awaken codes, Dawnlands codes, Blox Fruits codes, and Slayers Unleashed codes for some XP boosts and cash.

New Black Clover M codes

There are some potentially active Black Clover M codes, though we currently can’t check them:

  • Lqm5FYS7
  • oKiUSDeC
  • l7c83YDK
  • zPfqZeG5RC
  • s96Y0jGuh
  • Q7vicfYaWBx
  • 6GOxQJXebR

How do I redeem Black Clover M codes?

While we can’t confirm this ourselves as the game isn’t available in the UK just yet, according to other players, this is how you can redeem codes in Black Clover M:

  • Launch Black Clover M
  • Click your avatar in the top left
  • Copy your AID
  • Head back to the main menu and click the megaphone icon
  • Click ‘Coupon Redemption’
  • This brings up a new webpage – paste in your AID and then type in a code one at a time, and hit confirm

There you have it, free items in the game.

YouTube Thumbnail

What are Black Clover M codes?

We can’t say for certain what these codes give until we get access to the game ourselves. It’s likely that XP materials, cash, weapons, or even free characters might make an appearance.

If you like anime games and mobile games, then perhaps you’re interested in these Demon Slayer RPG 2 codes, Anime Dimensions codes, and Rogue Demon codes, too.

Usually found roaming through Teyvat or throwing Pokéballs around, Holly is a lover of Hoyoverse, Nintendo, and indie games. Animal Crossing is her ride-or-die, with her favorite villager being Wolfgang. She started doing freelance work like writing lists for GameRant and Roblox pages for VG247, and producing Genshin builds for Gfinity. Her biggest achievement to date is getting her Pikmin 4 score on adverts across the UK. She can, and will, lay some hot takes out if you let her but sticks to correct opinions like which farming game is the best (it’s Stardew). Also owns a really cute lizard.

Did you miss this…
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from Pocket Tactics Hey! Pocket Tactics is the world's number one mobile games site. Follow us for Roblox, Genshin, Pokémon, and more on TwitterFacebook, and Google News.