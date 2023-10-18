Black Clover M codes October 2023

Eager players want to know – are there any Black Clover M codes, and is it likely that we get any in the future? Black Clover M: Rise of the Wizard King takes inspiration from the Shonen Jump anime, featuring the same characters and world. In the game, you follow Asta as he ventures to become the Wizard King and save the world.

New Black Clover M codes

There are some potentially active Black Clover M codes, though we currently can’t check them:

Lqm5FYS7

oKiUSDeC

l7c83YDK

zPfqZeG5RC

s96Y0jGuh

Q7vicfYaWBx

6GOxQJXebR

How do I redeem Black Clover M codes?

While we can’t confirm this ourselves as the game isn’t available in the UK just yet, according to other players, this is how you can redeem codes in Black Clover M:

Launch Black Clover M

Click your avatar in the top left

Copy your AID

Head back to the main menu and click the megaphone icon

Click ‘Coupon Redemption’

This brings up a new webpage – paste in your AID and then type in a code one at a time, and hit confirm

There you have it, free items in the game.

What are Black Clover M codes?

We can’t say for certain what these codes give until we get access to the game ourselves. It’s likely that XP materials, cash, weapons, or even free characters might make an appearance.

