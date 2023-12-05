Born of Bread Switch review – all you knead is Loaf

After spending some time with Born of Bread in Germany at Gamescom 2023, I simply couldn’t wait for the full game to release. Well, now that day is finally here, and I can confirm that Born of Bread is a true gem that deserves your love and attention. I certainly think it’s a good game to give the indie lover in your life this Christmas.

You likely want to know what makes this sweet indie game so good. Well, let’s begin with the incredible humor on display. Numerous times throughout the game, I found myself laughing at Loaf, our adorable protagonist, as he gets up to all kinds of shenanigans, and let me tell you, for a walking, fighting bit of bread, this lad has a seriously expressive face. Trust me, you’ll see what I mean within the opening minutes of the game.

Not only that, but the cook who creates him goes through the motions at his impending fatherhood. Firstly, Chef didn’t mean to bring Loaf to life. He just wanted to make some bread for the Queen. As such, he can’t help but declare, “I’m a dad? But I’m not ready” with a comically scared look on his face, something he acknowledges as he goes on to say, “I’m not just a papa, I’m a dad with a terrified look.” Those are just two examples of the charming humor on offer.

It takes little time for Chef to go into full-blown parent mode, proudly stating that “no son of mine will walk around naked.” You go, Chef, you put some clothes on the little tyke. After clothing his newfound child, Chef is summoned to go and speak with the Queen, leading to the opening segment of the game where you take control of Loaf. After you leave the kitchen, break some priceless artifacts, and have a guard leaving the scene declaring that Loaf’s “not my bread, not my problem,” you enter the dining hall where the less than pleasant Queen is having words with Chef.

After seeing Loaf, she declares Chef an outlaw, though a scuffle with a ragtag group of villains that results in Chef and Loaf being flung out the window and into the forest below. It’s in the forest where you really get into the meat of what Born of Bread is. It’s essentially the main tutorial of the game, introducing you to exploration and combat. As such, you find yourself in numerous fights after acquiring a new friend. Luckily, your companion is on hand to help you out, and there are plenty of other pals to meet as you journey through the game.

The character design in Born of Bread is on point. Each character you come across feels unique and different, boasting various personalities, though good or bad, all of them feel charming with a nice touch of humor. However, I have to say that the first companion you come across, Lint, is especially endearing; I just want to hug him and tell him everything is going to be okay.

I’m not one for divulging too much when it comes to the story in a game, so I’ll leave it at that, but let’s dive into the combat system, which feels forgiving and easily accessible. You see, it works with a card system. For example, you need to choose the attack, item, defense, or special card, then select an action you wish to use in battle. Some actions cost points, while others are free. Those that require you to part with some battle points are more powerful.

Once you decide what you’re doing and lock in an action, you need to complete a quick time event to unleash your full potential. I say full potential because if you use an attack but fail the QTE, you still do some damage (a gameplay decision I applaud; QTEs aren’t for everyone, after all). On the flip side, when you’re on the defensive during your opponent’s turn, you must observe their attack and choose the perfect moment to block to mitigate damage. The combat is honestly a lot of fun and is perhaps one of the most entertaining takes on turn-based battles that I’ve come across.

However, there’s one thing you need to consider when choosing what weapons to carry for combat, and that’s the size of your backpack. The mechanic is very similar to that of Resident Evil, as you need to play a bit of Tetris to make the most out of the space you have. Naturally, you can increase the size of your inventory over time, and take it from me when I say that’s something you need to do. Don’t get me wrong, as lovely as that ladel is, battles only get tougher as you progress, so having the space for weapons and items is essential.

As for the world itself, Born of Bread is simply stunning. From the second you first step into the ethereal forest after being flung from the castle, you know you’re in for a good time when it comes to aesthetics. And the same is true for when you enter the town, wander through the palace, and explore different environments.

At Gamescom, when I played the demo, the Born of Bread ran as smooth as butter but I explained that it could be due to the game being on PC. Well, after some time with Born of Bread on Nintendo Switch, I can confirm that the game performs well on the hybrid console, though there were a couple of occasions when it would take the game a considerable amount of time to load. So, not only does the game look pretty, but it runs well, too. I actively encourage you to get Born of Bread on Nintendo Switch. Being able to take this game on the go is a delight.

With that, you nearly know all of the most important things about Born of Bread. The last thing to tell you is the most exciting thing of all. I have spent an ungodly amount of time petting animals. Yes, that’s all. Who doesn’t love petting cute forest animals such as foxes?

In all seriousness, you should consider giving Born of Bread a try, as this 2.5D adventure game is one of the most charming titles to release in 2023 and is sure to keep you entertained with endearing characters, a charming story, and humorous adventure dialogue.

With how good Born of Bread is, don’t be surprised if it pops up on our list of the best indie games or Switch adventure games before long.