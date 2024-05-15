Get your green fingers on a free Botany Manor Switch code

Spring is in full swing, and what better way to celebrate all the plants and trees blossoming than a Botany Manor giveaway? If you want to be in with a chance of winning a Nintendo Switch code for the game, keep reading.

Whitethorn Games and Balloon Studios presents a wonderful puzzle game where you step into the shoes of Arabella Greene, a retired botanist. The game takes you through her manor where plenty of seeds await your knowledge to help them bloom using clues you find in your environment. Give our Botany Manor review a read to see what we thought.

We’re giving away two US codes and two EU codes for Botany Manor on Nintendo Switch. You can enter below, but make sure to enter the correct competition for your region! Our giveaway runs from May 15 to May 22, 2024. We’ll contact the winners as soon as possible after this date.

Scroll down to enter our competition, and read through our terms and conditions here for more information on how we run our giveaways. Good luck, fellow budding botanists!

US entry

Pocket Tactics – Botany Manor giveaway NA





EU entry

Pocket Tactics – Botany Manor giveaway EU





