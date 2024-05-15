We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Get your green fingers on a free Botany Manor Switch code

Let those green thumbs loose with our Botany Manor giveaway, where four lucky winners can nab a free Nintendo Switch code for this pretty puzzler.

Botany Manor giveaway - a workbench with plants and tins of materials on it
Holly Alice's Avatar

Published:

Botany Manor 

Spring is in full swing, and what better way to celebrate all the plants and trees blossoming than a Botany Manor giveaway? If you want to be in with a chance of winning a Nintendo Switch code for the game, keep reading.

Whitethorn Games and Balloon Studios presents a wonderful puzzle game where you step into the shoes of Arabella Greene, a retired botanist. The game takes you through her manor where plenty of seeds await your knowledge to help them bloom using clues you find in your environment. Give our Botany Manor review a read to see what we thought.

We’re giving away two US codes and two EU codes for Botany Manor on Nintendo Switch. You can enter below, but make sure to enter the correct competition for your region! Our giveaway runs from May 15 to May 22, 2024. We’ll contact the winners as soon as possible after this date.

Scroll down to enter our competition, and read through our terms and conditions here for more information on how we run our giveaways. Good luck, fellow budding botanists!

YouTube Thumbnail

US entry

Pocket Tactics – Botany Manor giveaway NA

EU entry

Pocket Tactics – Botany Manor giveaway EU

We really love indie games on Switch, especially puzzle games – so we’ve got lists of the best ones to recommend if you’re on the hunt for a new game.

Usually found roaming through Teyvat or throwing Pokéballs around, Holly is a lover of Hoyoverse, Nintendo, and indie games. Animal Crossing is her ride-or-die, with her favorite villager being Wolfgang. She started doing freelance work like writing lists for GameRant and Roblox pages for VG247, and producing Genshin builds for Gfinity. Her biggest achievement to date is getting her Pikmin 4 score on adverts across the UK. She can, and will, lay some hot takes out if you let her but sticks to correct opinions like arguing what the best wireless chargers and Google Pixel phones are, and which farming game is the best (it’s Stardew). Also owns a really cute lizard.