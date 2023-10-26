BotW Link – everything you need to know

BotW’s Link was chosen by the Master Sword and has lived his life so far protecting Princess Zelda, the titular character, as her royal knight. He’s fought countless monsters and has traveled through the vast world in order to do so. So, if you’re interested in learning more, read on and we’ll fill you in on everything about Breath of the Wild’s Link.

What is BotW Link’s backstory?

Link is a revered Knight of Hyrule and the main character in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and now Tears of the Kingdom. Yes, there’s a Link in all Zelda games, but they’re different.

Breath of the Wild Linl’s father was also a Knight of Hyrule, but his family was not nobility. His hometown is rumored to be Hateno Village – where he owns a house on the river – but this led to him receiving disrespect from nobles after his promotion to both champion and personal bodyguard to Princess Zelda.

According to Mipha’s Diary, Link was only four when he traveled to Zora’s Domain with a group of Hylians on order from King Rhoam.

During his deep sleep in the Shrine of Resurrection, as referenced below in his BotW story, Link suffers from amnesia after the Calamity meaning he doesn’t remember anyone or anything from before, even if not that much changed in the 100 years he slept.

What is Breath of the Wild’s Link like?

Link, as described by Mipha, is a curious boy, who is full of energy, but also a little reckless. As he grew older, he became much quieter and outwardly colder, though we still see glimpses of his old self now and again.

In Breath of the Wild though, due to his amnesia, Link is similar to his boyhood character with more expression and a lighter mood, as he doesn’t remember the burden from his role in Hyrule. We get to see the ‘old Link’ in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity’s cutscenes, where he takes part in eating competitions with Goron’s, among other humorous adventures.

It’s also told, by Zelda and in diaries, that Link loves food and is something of a glutton. Again, the eating competition involving Goron’s Rock Roast proves this.

What is BotW Link’s story within the game?

In Breath of the Wild, you begin the game by awakening from a deep sleep in the Shrine of Resurrection as Link, after remaining there for 100 years. From there, he is led by a mysterious voice to pick up the Sheikah Slate and begin his journey on the outside world.

His first encounter is with an old man who will later tell him that the Calamity Ganon, an evil force that has shown up throughout Hyrule’s history, is currently sealed in Hyrule Castle, where he has remained for the past century. However, the old man informs Link that the Calamity Ganon is about to break free, and so it falls to Link to save Hyrule.

What are Breath of the Wild Link’s abilities?

Link, despite being a Hylian and not a member of a mystical race, has tons of powers up his sleeve – even without the Shiekah Slate’s runes. He can pull off stealth like the Yiga, is a master of multiple weapon types – notably bows and swords – and can crack out amazing skills in battle.

He’s incredibly strong, too. He can even push large boulders around, which is perfect for completing Korok puzzles.

Want to know more about characters in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild? Why not check out our ultimate guide to BotW’s Zelda next.