The best Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom maps

The Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom map is massive and sprawling. With hundreds if not thousands of things to collect, it can get a little overwhelming. Luckily, we’ve picked out the best TotK maps just for you, so you can make sure you’ve got the most up-to-date one.

So, head below for our favorite Tears of the Kingdom maps for all you collect-athon lovers out there.

Anyway, here are our favorite Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom maps.

Zelda Dungeon Tears of the Kingdom map

Zelda Dungeon‘s TotK map is the best of the bunch in our opinion. Made by Zelda lovers like ourselves – except with a bit of extra web app trickery up their sleeves – this map is super clear and detailed at the moment.

You have various filters to choose from, a slick and simple interface, and the ability to tick off items to remove them from the map. You can even track this across devices if you make an account. Excellent stuff.

Map Genie Tears of the Kingdom map

Map Genie’s TotK map is a close second. In fact, it offers almost all of the same features as the one above. You can track your progress and everything you’ve collected, filter by specific types of items, and all in all have a pretty lovely time.

The only ‘bad’ point is that the interface’s icons are slightly larger and more intrusive than Zelda Dungeon’s. Also, some features are hidden behind a Pro payment, but that’s okay; folks need to make money after all.

Fextralife Tears of the Kingdom map

If you don’t need all the above features, and in fact just fancy something a little more straightforward, Fextralife’s TotK map is pretty ace. It can take a second to load everything in, but once ready it’s clear, straightforward, and easy to use.

It may be barebones, sure, but some people don’t need a whole truckload of added features. If that’s you, this is the one to pick.

There you have it folks, our favorite Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom maps to track your travels across Hyrule.