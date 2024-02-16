What’s that smell? Oh, it’s BTS Cooking On: TinyTAN Restaurant

BTS Cooking On: TinyTan Restaurant pre-registrations are now open, and you can win some real-life rewards if you sign up for the game.

Three BTS members surrounded by food in front of a blue background
Kayleigh Partleton's Avatar

Published:

BTS Cooking On: TinyTan Restaurant pre-registrations are now open across more than 170 countries via Google Play and the App Store, and we suspect that the latest mobile game starring the popular South Korean boy band will be yet another hit. If the lure of cooking with these teenage heartthrobs isn’t enough for you, perhaps being in with a chance of winning a Google gift card is. That’s right, everyone who pre-registers is put into a draw for a rather lovely freebie.

The goodies don’t stop there, mind you, as if you show your love and excitement for the upcoming cooking game on social media (Facebook, X, or Instagram), you have a chance to win a TinyTan photocard. Okay, that’s enough about your potential rewards. Let’s take a look at what BTS is up to now.

Developed by Grampus and published by Summoners War creator Com2uS, BTS Cooking On: TinyTan Restaurant allows you to run your very own restaurant while serving delectable dishes from all over the world. How do you learn these recipes, you ask? Simple. You get to travel the world to learn various dishes.

Developed by Grampus and published by Summoners War creator Com2uS, BTS Cooking On: TinyTan Restaurant allows you to run your very own restaurant while serving delectable dishes from all over the world. How do you learn these recipes, you ask? Simple. You get to travel the world to learn various dishes.

YouTube Thumbnail

For the collectors among you, not only do you get to discover new recipes, you can unlock photocards that show off the narrative of the world and, of course, BTS themselves. You even get to listen to stellar tunes from the band, such as Dynamite, while viewing the cards on a stage you decorate yourself.

If you need something to keep you busy while you wait for BTS Cooking On: TinyTan Restaurant, make sure you check out our picks for the best mobile RPGs – more of them involve cooking than you might think.

Kayleigh got her journalistic start at PocketGamer.biz and PCGamesInsider.biz before joining GameRant as a list writer. In May 2021, she joined Pocket Tactics as a Staff Writer, stepping into the Deputy Editor role in November 2022. A lover of all things Nintendo and mobile, she also enjoys taking long walks with Geralt of Rivia while she’s not playing Pokémon, Life is Strange, Poppy Playtime, Dark Souls, Disney Mirrorverse, or Mortal Kombat, that is. Failing that, she’s probably searching for new Roblox codes or testing out the latest gaming phone. For more of her words, head to The Loadout and Wargamer. Oh, and she doesn’t think that Skyrim is a good RPG, she has the audacity to think it’s boring.