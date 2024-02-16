BTS Cooking On: TinyTan Restaurant pre-registrations are now open across more than 170 countries via Google Play and the App Store, and we suspect that the latest mobile game starring the popular South Korean boy band will be yet another hit. If the lure of cooking with these teenage heartthrobs isn’t enough for you, perhaps being in with a chance of winning a Google gift card is. That’s right, everyone who pre-registers is put into a draw for a rather lovely freebie.

The goodies don’t stop there, mind you, as if you show your love and excitement for the upcoming cooking game on social media (Facebook, X, or Instagram), you have a chance to win a TinyTan photocard. Okay, that’s enough about your potential rewards. Let’s take a look at what BTS is up to now.

Developed by Grampus and published by Summoners War creator Com2uS, BTS Cooking On: TinyTan Restaurant allows you to run your very own restaurant while serving delectable dishes from all over the world. How do you learn these recipes, you ask? Simple. You get to travel the world to learn various dishes.

For the collectors among you, not only do you get to discover new recipes, you can unlock photocards that show off the narrative of the world and, of course, BTS themselves. You even get to listen to stellar tunes from the band, such as Dynamite, while viewing the cards on a stage you decorate yourself.

