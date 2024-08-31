The gray hairs might be setting in soon, or at least feels like it as Call of Duty: Mobile celebrates five years of action on iOS and Android with the release of COD Mobile Season 8. Activision’s latest content offering arrives after 50 seasons of fresh maps, events, weapons, and skins from all eras of the Call of Duty halls of history. Now, you can celebrate the occasion with the return of a classic Black Ops 3 map.

Get ready to mow down your enemies in Combine, as the beloved map from Treyarch’s jet-pack boosted COD entry is headed to Call of Duty: Mobile. With a new coat of paint to match the free mobile game‘s standards, Combine also allows players to utilize the same kind of movement that made Black Ops 3 an instant fan-favorite. “Play the Uplink game mode introduced in Season 7 on Combine, the perfect map for fast, tactical ballin’. Use the mode’s wall run and boost jump abilities to further gain the advantage using quicker movements and new attack angles,” says Activision in a new COD blog post.

We’ve got fond of memories of running alongside the map’s outer walls, trying to flank the enemy spawn point, as it showed off the best of what Black Ops 3 multiplayer offered. If Activision is dipping into the Black Ops 3 pot again for future maps, we’d be keen to see Skyjacked, a remake of Black Ops 2’s Hijacked, get the same treatment. You can dominate Combine with the FPS game‘s new assault rifle too, the LAG 53.

Although the weapon is still relatively young, it hasn’t stopped it rising up the COD Mobile meta. We’ve been putting it to the test in our sessions, and it can be turned into a filthy addition to your loadout with very little tweaks. Right now, players like content creator ‘Strange One Gaming’ are showing off the LAG 53’s ability to destroy foes in a mere two shots.

Elsewhere in the Season 8 update is the opportunity to acquire some powerful new legendary weapons, but you’ll need to test your luck with COD Mobile’s gacha game system, the Lucky Draw. Here’s what you can expect in Season 8 below.

Legendary MK9: Go ape on the competition with this Lucky Draw featuring the Legendary Bruen MK9 — Moon Bruiser with positional thrusters for use in the zero-G environments of space. Also included in the Draw is the brutal and cunning Cosmic Silverback — Raging Cosmos Operator Skin. Blast your enemies into the stratosphere as the astronaut silverback gorilla.

Legendary HDR: Blast back the competition with the Legendary HDR — Last Laugh, a screaming Weapon Blueprint designed to accentuate the irreverent personality of Klepto — Screaming Meemie, also available to earn in this Draw.

Call of Duty Mobile: Season 8 is live now across iOS and Android devices. If you’re playing on console too, you can also try your hand at getting a Black Ops 6 beta code, thanks to our friends at PCGamesN.