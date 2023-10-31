Call of Duty: Mobile download – iOS and Android

Call of Duty: Mobile is arguably one of the best shooters on iOS and Android. Activision designed it to give mobile gamers an experience similar to its highly successful console counterparts. If the idea of all of that on your smartphone doesn’t make you want to pick up and start blasting, we’re not sure what will! In our Call of Duty: Mobile download guide we’re going to list all of the various different ways you can get Call of Duty: Mobile on your phone or tablet.

If you’re looking for more Call of Duty: Mobile content, then you should check out our list of Call of Duty: Mobile tips to help you get started in-game. We also monitor every new feature, weapon, and game mode arriving with each new season in our Call of Duty: Mobile update list. Oh, and make sure you head over to our COD Mobile codes guide to grab some freebies.

Here’s everything you need to know in order to perform a Call of Duty: Mobile download.

How do I download Call of Duty: Mobile on iOS?

If you own an iOS device that is powerful enough to run Call of Duty: Mobile, then you can download a copy from the App Store. If you would like to know what devices can run the game, check out the list below:

iPhone SE, 6S, 6S Plus, 7, 7 Plus, 8, 8 Plus, X, XS, XR, and later

iPad Mini 4, 5

iPad Air 2, 3

iPad Pro

How do I download Call of Duty: Mobile on Android?

If you would like to play Call of Duty: Mobile on an Android device, then you can grab it from Google Play.

Call of Duty: Mobile on Samsung

Unfortunately, Call of Duty: Mobile is not available on the Samsung Galaxy Store right now, though it is coming. You can pre-register now from this link.

Call of Duty: Mobile on Amazon Appstore

The Amazon AppStore, unfortunately, does not support Call of Duty: Mobile.

And that’s our Call of Duty: Mobile download guide! If you want more recommendations, our list of the best mobile shooters has plenty to choose from.