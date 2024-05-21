Bandai Namco Europe is deploying its legendary mecha pilots to the front line in a new Gundam collab for Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile, Modern Warfare III, and Warzone. Gundam started back in 1979 and continues to grow its dedicated fanbase with its latest anime series, Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury.

During June, you can grab three new operator skins in Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile inspired by some of the most famous Mobile Suits from the Gundam franchise, thanks to the game’s collaboration with Bandai Namco Europe. Travel back to the very beginning with Amuro Ray’s RX-78-2 Gundam, complete with its Beam Rifle and Beam Saber. Become the Red Comet with Char Aznable’s MS-06S Zaku II, or join the newest fleet of Mobile Suit pilots with Suletta’s XVX-016 Gundam Aerial skin.

These three Gundam Tracer Packs are available to purchase during the crossover event in June and each comes with a variety of themed blueprints, weapon charms, camos, vinyls, and more to customize your Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile loadouts. If you’re free to play, fear not – you can also earn some of these cosmetics as progression rewards because “Gundam is for everyone.”

When is the Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile Gundam event?

The Mobile Suit Gundam Legends event runs from June 5 – 19, 2024. You’ll get an XP boost if you equip one of the three Mobile Suit operator skins, so make sure you check them out.

