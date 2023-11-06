The best Candy Crush games

With over 8,000 levels currently available in Candy Crush Saga, we can forgive fans for being busy with the main title. Whether you’re a new or returning player, you’ll be glad to know that you can download all of these awesome Candy Crush games for free! Our list includes the main game, three spin-off titles, and some other gems by King which follow a similar formula. We will also provide a quick rundown of what you can expect from each title.

If you enjoy this guide, definitely check out our list of the best mobile puzzle games which contains a number of other classics. If you’re looking for something more competitive, our list of the best mobile multiplayer games should also be right up your alley. Alternatively, if you’re looking to upgrade your on-the-go experience, check out our best portable gaming consoles guide for all the latest and greatest.

Without any further delay, let’s get into our list of Candy Crush games!

All Candy Crush Games by King

Candy Crush Soda Saga

This Candy Crush game has even more unique candies, fresh matching combos, and some very challenging game modes full of mouth-watering soda.

Candy Crush Saga

The game that started it all. The premise is simple, match three or more candies in a row and watch the points roll in. Candy Crush Saga has thousands of levels and receives an update every two weeks, so you always have something new to do.

Candy Crush Friends Saga

Candy Crush Friends Saga has updated graphics, hundreds of levels, and an adorable unicorn. With fun new game modes that feature cookie dunking, octopuses, and mammoths, Friends Saga is a refreshing take on the Candy Crush formula.

Candy Crush Jelly Saga

Take on the jiggly, wiggly Jelly Queen in some Candy Crush fun. You will need to use your best moves in order to beat the challenging boss modes and truly master the game.

Games like Candy Crush by King

Blossom Blast Saga

Like Candy Crush, your mission in Blossom Blast Saga is to match your way through the vivid, colourful scenery – but this time, you’re taking on a field of stunning flowers. Link buds of the same colours to make beautiful flowers blossom, and clear the flowerbeds before you run out of moves.

Farm Heroes Saga

Save the previous Farm Lands and adorable Cropsies from the grips of Rancid Raccoon by joining forces with the Farm Heroes. With plenty of levels to work through, switch, match, and collect your way to victory – collecting boosters and power-ups along the way.

Farm Heroes Super Saga

With Rancid Racoon back at his old tricks again, so it’s up to you and the Farm Heroes to stop him. But how? By harvesting the huge Super Cropsies to win the Country Show and stop Rancid from ruining the fun. Hundreds of match-three levels are bursting with brightly coloured fruits, adorable characters, and fun multiplayer elements.

Pet Rescue Saga

Save adorable pets from the evil Pet Snatchers by matching two or more blocks of the same colour to clear each level. Featuring eye-catching graphics, loveable pets, diamonds, bombs, and boosters, you’ll be testing your puzzle skills in hours of block-busting fun. This game has also previously teamed up with animal charities, so keep an eye out if you can help some real furry critters in the future.

Bubble Witch 2 Saga

Help Stella the witch and her cat fend off the dark spirits that are plaguing their land by travelling to a realm bursting with bubble-popping fun. Clear levels by matching colours and shooting down bubbles in order to free Witch Country alone or with friends

Bubble Witch 3 Saga

Following on from Bubble Witch 2 Saga, you are plunged back into a fresh puzzle-blasting adventure where you must defeat the mischievous Wilbur by bursting as many bubbles as you can. Cast spells and power-ups, and collect magic stardust to rebuild, customise, and style a new home for Stella.

And that’s it for our list of Candy Crush games. If King decides to add any new ones, we’ll be sure to update this guide. If you’re looking for a new type of game to play, why not check out our list of the best mobile strategy games? Maybe you want a challenge with some Soulslike games and hard games? If it’s something similar you’d prefer, see our list of the best games like Candy Crush and our list on the most addictive games on mobile.