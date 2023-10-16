It’s not often that one game leads to its own sub-genre, but hey, that’s what Dark Souls did, and that’s why we have a list of the best Soulslike games. It’s a challenging category that suits the masochists of the videogame world, or just those who like a challenge and enjoy the feeling they get when they overcome adversity. Either way, only the strong survive – can you? You’ve got two choices, get gud or get out.

Without further ado, we hope you’re ready to show us what you’re made of, as we dive into the best Soulslike games on Switch and mobile.

The best Soulslike games are:

Bleak Sword – mobile and Switch

To look at this game, you might not think it was anything like Dark Souls, but these games have a surprising amount in common. Here you’ll go through small levels and face off against hulking, monsterous foes. Each one has a unique style of battle and is very difficult to overcome, but once you begin to identify their attack patterns. Starting to sound familiar?

The art direction is really appealing too. It uses 2D pixel graphics, but in a 3D space (which really benefits the battle system), but despite the minimalistic look, it manages to be wonderfully atmospheric and even frightening at times. It’s available on both Apple Arcade and Switch and is not a game you’ll want to miss.

Duck Souls – mobile

Sod this game. I pride myself on overcoming challenges and not giving up, but this game continues to serve me my own butt. Besides the word ‘souls’, Duck Souls doesn’t have a great deal in common with Dark Souls, but given its gruelling challenge, and the smug look I feel the duck gives me when I fail, it has to be on this list. All you need to do is get from point A to point B, but it’s not as simple as it seems. You need to avoid spikes that are in some inconvenient places – one touch and you die, good luck.

Wayward Souls – mobile

If a game has the word ‘souls’ in it, there’s a good chance it’s taken some influence from Dark Souls, and that’s true for Wayward Souls. This is one of the best Soulslikes on mobile, and it sees you face hordes of enemies in dungeons. Not only that, but your surroundings are just as dangerous with environmental hazards and traps aplenty. If you like a challenge and want a game that lets you dive in for a few minutes at a time, Wayward Souls is the Soulslike game for you.

Salt and Sanctuary – Switch

Salt and Sanctuary, what an apt name. Do you want to know why? It’s because you die so many times that you can’t help but feel salty as you seek sanctuary from those that keep handing your butt to you. If you’re after a fantastic Soulslike on Switch, you need to look no further than this one, as it features dark and dank environments, many enemies, difficult bosses, and a melee heavy combat experience that’s sure to remind you of your time in Lordran.

Animus – mobile

Undoubtedly, of all the Dark Souls-influenced mobile games out there, Animus is the most similar to FromSoft’s title. However, make no mistake, it pales in comparison to the godfather of the Soulslike genre, yet it’s still worth a crack if you want something to play on your smartphone. It takes a lot of what makes Dark Souls great to heart, with a range of enemies, an open 3D world to explore, and an abundance of boss fights. Is it the best Soulslike out there? No, but as far as a mobile attempt goes, it’s a good one.

Furi – Switch

Forget all the exploration mumbo jumbo, Furi is a Soulslike that has but one primary focus, and that’s bosses – no need to run through forests, castles, or dungeons. Instead, this shoot ’em up, hack ‘n slash hybrid features nothing but boss fights, so all you get is the nitty-gritty stuff. Better yet, as it features both melee and ranged combat, you can engage in combat your own way, it certainly adds a replayability factor to Furi. Oh, and the fact it has two endings means you absolutely have to go for round two with this one.

Grimvalor – mobile

What a game. Grimvalor is a fantastic side-scrolling RPG that’s sure to please anyone that’s after a Soulslike game for mobile. When it comes to gameplay, Grimvalor gives you a hack ‘n slash experience, with many enemies and bosses for you to face. Of course, even those of us with an aggressive approach need to think carefully when we engage in a fight, so it’s important to master how to jump and dodge.

Much like in Lordran, the majority of beings in this hellish world want you dead. Except for the local merchant, he could do with your business. If you want to survive here, patience is key, and don’t be afraid to experiment with items, weapons, and skills.

Hollow Knight – Switch

Hollow Knight is a Switch favourite at Pocket Tactics, and with good reason. This Metroidvania embraces the Soulslike formula perfectly while also finding its own identity. You take on the role of a nameless hero, and must fight your way through Hollownest, as you uncover the secrets that plague these lands. Of course, there are many enemies in your way, with many paths for you to walk.

As you progress through the game, you unlock new skills, all of which are essential if you want to complete this excellent journey. However, to make things a little easier for you, we have a Hollow Knight bosses guide, in which we detail strategies and weaknesses for each fight. There’s no denying the prowess of this title, so much so that you’re bound to want more. Luckily for you, our list of the best games like Hollow Knight is full of similar experiences.

Dark Souls: Remastered – Switch

How could I not include the one that started this craze? If you want the ultimate Soulslike experience, you should give Dark Souls: Remastered a try. Seriously, after a little bit of time in Lordan, you can see exactly what influence FromSoftware’s game has on a variety of titles, including the aforementioned ones in this list.

Dark Souls is one of the most challenging yet rewarding games you can experience, especially when some of its many bosses can prevent your progress for hours. However, the game does afford you the freedom to approach combat – you can be speedy, use strength, wield magic, or let out your inner pyromaniac. But, that doesn’t mean there aren’t some foes in Lordran that won’t best you.

Fortunately, our Dark Souls bosses guide is full of useful tips and advice to ensure you claim victory. Once you’re done in Lordran, Chosen Undead, you should wander over to our list of the best games like Dark Souls on Switch and mobile.

