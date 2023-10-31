The Cats & Soup Halloween event is a festival for frightening felines

The Cats & Soup Halloween event for 2023 is here, bringing with it plenty of spooky activities to get up to with your purrfect pals. Following on from last year’s first Halloween outing in developer Hidea’s cozy idle game, this year’s cauldron of themed events has even more on offer, which is especially ideal for those of us who still can’t handle horror games in the height of the haunting season.

The big news for the Halloween spooktacular is the arrival of a new feline friend in the form of the Night Sky Shorthair, who you can meet at the Observatory and Kitty Trip. That isn’t all for the spooky festivities in one of our favorite cat games, though, with prizes on the line for taking part in the Spooky House Bingo Game and the Halloween-themed Claw Game. Either way, you’re sure to end up with more treats than tricks.

For those who don’t mind spending in-game to get a little extra for your kitty kitchen, there are a bunch of limited Halloween-themed items you can pick up in the in-game store. These exciting optional extras include a costume package containing three Pumpkin Witch costumes, a Jack-o’-lantern-themed bed skin, and a collection of five Witch House decorations.

Just keep in mind Halloween doesn’t last forever – as much as we wish it could – and this event wraps up on November 21. Still, we’re pretty sure that some holiday festivities should follow up soon after that. All of these soup-making kitties are certainly on Santa’s nice list this year.

There you have it, all you need to know about the Cats & Soup Halloween event. For more spooks, see what horrors await in the Playtime factory with our Poppy Playtime Chapter 1 mobile review and Poppy Playtime Chapter 2 review.