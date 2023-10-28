Poppy Playtime Chapter 2 mobile review – I’m spaghettin outta here

Poppy Playtime Chapter 1 saw a massive amount of success right out of the gate, so it was only natural that the following episode would step up the game even further. While short, this exciting entry into the series truly paved the way for the real horrors on the horizon, so, as we crawl ever closer to the next part of the story, I’ve decided to take a moment to sit back and think about the journey so far in this Poppy Playtime Chapter 2 mobile review.

Upon starting a new game, you’re treated to a seemingly innocent yet somehow creepy trailer for the Betty Spaghetty-like doll Mommy Long Legs, followed by a little glimpse of the horrors that await. It’s a striking opening to the next chapter that truly sets the tone for what’s ahead, and it’s just as effective that, directly after Poppy Playtime’s Poppy herself tells you to ‘wake up’, you find yourself plonked in a dark room with nothing but those iconic grab pack hands in front of you. This is Poppy’s room, and it’s just as creepy as it was in the first chapter.

As you can probably tell from the location, Poppy Playtime Chapter 2: Fly in a Web picks up where Chapter 1 left off, directly after you free Poppy from her glass case. Of course, it’s time to head deeper into the Poppy Playtime factory, but, with the monstrous murder-machine that is Poppy Playtime’s Huggy Wuggy already disposed of, you need a new foe to face. And boy, do you get more than you bargained for.

While Chapter 1, like many first chapters, focuses on setting up the world that these terrifying toys inhabit, Chapter 2 truly steps up the game, adding a lot more tension, frights, and engaging puzzles to test your nerves. Upon finding your way to the Game Station, your main goal is to find three hints in order to get that train chugging again. But, as you may have guessed from the opening cutscene, Poppy Playtime’s Mommy Long Legs is never far away.

What follows is an intense game of cat and mouse, punctuated by a variety of puzzles and games that feel all the more stressful with that scary spaghetti lady looming over you at every turn. It’s made clear that you’re playing her game, and she doesn’t want you to win – and, while she’s ‘fair’ and doesn’t deny you your victories, she clearly becomes more agitated the further you progress, ramping up the tension every step of the way. The puzzles aren’t particularly complex, but they do make clever use of both your grab pack and the ominous environment that surrounds you, and the fear of your potential demise that awaits if you fail certainly makes each stage more nerve-wracking.

In addition to the main puzzles, games, and ‘hints’ that Mommy gives you, there’s also a bunch of secrets to uncover in the form of nine statues and six VHS tapes. The tapes offer snippets of lore, such as a biography for Poppy Playtime’s Elliot Ludwig, interviews with Playtime Co. employees, manager announcements, and more. While this is a pretty common mechanic in indie horror games, I really enjoy collectibles that give you an insight into the game’s world. It gives you the option of whether you want to play the game at surface level or delve deeper into the lore, and the secrets you uncover feel like a reward for going out of your way to collect everything.

The horror in Poppy Playtime very much relies on the atmosphere more than anything, and it really does a good job in that area. As a seasoned horror game veteran, I can’t say that I find these games particularly ‘scary’ per se, but the Poppy Playtime age rating is only 8+, so it’s clearly dialed back a bit in order to suit a younger audience. And, while this little gem may not keep me up at night, it still boasts some effective spooks that horror fans of all ages can enjoy.

As mentioned above, the puzzles and games feel particularly tense, especially when Mommy Long Legs or one of the other Poppy Playtime characters are dangling over you, waiting for you to slip up. But, beyond the atmosphere, we do also get some pretty well-timed jump scares dotted throughout, and they’re sparse enough that they don’t become tiresome.

On top of that, there are a few chase-like sequences sure to raise some hairs on your neck. The ‘statues’ game where Poppy Playtime’s PJ Pug-a-Pillar is following you is particularly memorable to me, as you duck and dive between obstacles in the dark, freezing whenever the lights come on, only to pan your camera and see that fuzzy monster eyeing you up from only a few feet away. The final chase with Mommy Long Legs is also brilliant, though it may take a few attempts on your first try, as it requires some very precise movements and timings – and when you’ve got a terrifying toy like her chasing you, it’s easy to lose your footing.

The sound design in Poppy Playtime Chapter 2 is just as eerie as in the first chapter, with most locations remaining silent other than your footsteps and the mechanical whirring of your grab pack. Due to the silence, the occasional whisper, droning of the electric lights, and occasional echoing screech in the distance are all amplified, especially if you’re wearing headphones.

The voice acting is also brilliant. Be it through the recorded lines that the cardboard standees spit out, the infographic videos that introduce you to each of the games, or the hysterical, pitchy rants from Mommy Long Legs, MOB Entertainment certainly made some good choices when picking voice actors for this game. They all capture the ominous, children’s-entertainment-turned-evil vibe very well. And what music is present throughout the game is very fitting with the theme, made up of triumphant orchestral scores with a warping effect that make them sound just like an old VHS tape.

Visually, Poppy Playtime Chapter 2 also looks the part. Everything is dark, dirty, and dreary, with occasional injections of color through the damaged toys and play areas, and the clever use of lighting really adds to the atmosphere. Of course, the designs of all the toys-turned-monsters are iconic, with each one treading the line between looking like a somewhat familiar, comforting toy and a terrifying creature. The layout of the factory does a good job of appearing intimidating, large, and labyrinthine, but is relatively straightforward to navigate when you get used to it – especially with the help of the signs and murals painted over the walls, which manage to fit into the original purpose of the location while also showing you where to go next.

I admit that the game looks far more attractive on PC than it does on mobile, with some textures and details getting lost due to the smaller screen and less powerful device. But the mobile version of Chapter 2 actually boasts quite an impressive level of detail, more so than Chapter 1, especially if you play it on an iPad or one of the best gaming phones.

There is, however, a little bit of stuttering on the mobile version, and sometimes the camera flickers or twitches about on its own, though this may be dependent on what device you’re using. Throughout my entire playthroughs on both mobile and PC, I didn’t experience any of the major glitches or bugs that a lot of players reported on release, so hopefully the patch that MOB Entertainment deployed has worked out most of those kinks. And, on the plus side, the vibrant colors translate well onto the small screen, especially in contrast with the dim, dark surroundings. However, with the game being so dark, you may struggle to play it outdoors or in a sunny room.

The controls on the mobile version are pretty intuitive and very responsive. You have your inventory, noted by a bag icon to the top-left corner of the screen, a pause button to the top-right, and the on-screen joystick to the bottom-left. On the bottom-right, you’ve got three icons – a wavy arrow for jump, a red hand that, unsurprisingly, activates your red right hand, and a blue hand that activates your blue left hand. You can also swipe anywhere on the screen to control the camera, which is pretty standard for a mobile port. The game’s simple control system definitely works in the mobile version’s favor, and each of the icons are clear and big enough to see, but are translucent so they don’t take over the screen.

In the pause menu, you can also control quite a few different settings to customize the game to your liking. These allow you to toggle between low, medium, and high performance settings, legacy or smooth controls, and whether you want the bloom and vignette on or off. These are welcome features that are missing from a lot of even the best mobile games, and I appreciate being able to tweak things until they suit my personal preferences.

In terms of length, the game takes around one to five hours to complete depending on your skill level and how much you want to look around and explore. While this may seem short, Poppy Playtime Chapter 2 is pretty cheap, especially on mobile. At full price, it goes for $9.99 on Steam, whereas the App Store version is $5.99 and the Google Play version is only $4.99. For all the lore and enjoyment I’ve gotten out of it, I definitely think it’s worth the price on mobile, though I’d generally say wait for a sale if you’re planning on getting the PC version, as it often drops to 50% off or lower.

Overall, Poppy Playtime Chapter 2 is a strong follow-up to the iconic first chapter. It does a great job of carrying the torch forward, while also ramping up the scares and maintaining the mysteries that surround the infamous Playtime Co. factory. While the PC version is still superior, the mobile version of Chapter 2 improves upon many of the issues we addressed in our Poppy Playtime Chapter 1 mobile review, and it definitely stands up as one of the best horror games on mobile to date.

