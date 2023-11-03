The Cats Protection Pawsome Players program needs your support

We love gaming for a good cause here at Pocket Tactics, so you can bet we’re a big fan of the Cats Protection Pawsome Players program. This charity initiative helps to raise funds for Cats Protection’s Lifeline service, supporting families with cats to escape from domestic abuse without having to leave beloved pets behind. It’s certainly a worthy cause, and it’s one you might be able to support just by playing some video games.

The charity is looking to bring in more content creators, streamers, and influencers as Cats Protection Pawsome Players to help raise funds and awareness for the program. You don’t have to play cat games to take part – though there are some cute ones out there – just visit the official Pawsome Players site, where you can find more details on how to take part or how to donate.

Even if you can’t raise funds yourself, it’s worth trying to help raise awareness of the great work that Cats Protection does in the UK, with the charity supporting, on average, 157,000 cats and kittens every year. The quote from Pawsome Players organizer Alex Holden-Smith below highlights just how important the current charity drive is.

“This November we’re raising awareness of a particularly important issue – that of the link between cat ownership and domestic abuse. We know that owning a pet can be a barrier to people escaping domestic abuse. Many emergency refuges are unable to accept pets, and it’s common for perpetrators to target cats as a way to coerce and control their loving owners. Our free and confidential Lifeline service provides temporary loving foster homes for cats whilst their owner seeks safety, and eventually reunites them when it’s safe.

You can see more about what the Lifeline service does in the video below. However, it does raise the subject of domestic abuse, so be mindful if that’s something you find distressing.

There you have it, all you need to know about the Cats Protection Pawsome Players program and how much real change it can bring about. While you’re here, check out some exciting games you could stream to help the charity out with our list of the best party games and the best Switch multiplayer games.