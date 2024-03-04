The Chrysolite release date celebrates the humble Metroidvania

Firenut Games announces the Chrysolite release date, delivering a solo developer’s passion project to punishing platformer fans worldwide.

The Chrysolite release date is exciting news for any fan of Metroidvania-inspired games, as the game is lovingly crafted by an equally passionate solo developer. The love letter to the genre is arriving on the Switch, PC, and other consoles later this year.

Indie publisher Firenut Games has teamed up with solo Chrysolite dev José Manuel Conesa Hernández to bring his project to the Metroidvania-loving masses. You play as a young thief exploring the ruins of a lost, once-prosperous kingdom, despite the warning of a blood-soaked knight at its entrance. Platform your way through 2D pixel-art environments and admire the hand-drawn illustrations that help to advance the narrative.

You can get a sneak peek at Chrysolite and other indie Metroidvania demos during Steam’s Metroidvania Fusion event, which runs from March 4 – 11, 2024. If you’re after more challenging games like Hollow Knight or Axiom Verge, make sure you download Chrysolite’s free demo and maybe grab yourself some discounted classics for your Steam Deck while you’re there.

Chrysolite release date window

Chrysolite releases worldwide on the Nintendo Switch, PC, and other consoles in the summer of 2024. We’ll let you know as soon as we have a more specific date to add to your diaries.

