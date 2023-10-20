Best Clash Royale decks 2023

Clash Royale looks like a simple game from the outside. Two players drop units onto the battlefield, and watch as they try to destroy the opponent’s towers. So what are these magical selections? Well, we decided to put together a list of the best Clash Royale Decks. Whether we’re talking Electro Giant, Royale Delivery, or Golem, we’ve picked our favourite variations based on each of the popular deck archetypes.

Some of these decks focus around bridge spamming, whereas others try to bait enemy units. But whatever strategy they utilise, each one has its own strength, and should serve you well in competitive play. If you enjoy this article, why not check out more of our content? We have plenty of recommendations for other games like Clash Royale in our list of the best mobile card games!

So, it’s time to pull down the castle gate and get into our list of the best Clash Royale decks.

P.E.K.K.A. deck

This deck is great for offensive play, relying on P.E.K.K.A. for defense when needed. Of course, the mighty Battle Ram, accompanied by Bandit, will offer some great pressure, and with a combination of Electro Wizard and P.E.K.K.A. there’s little chance anything will get through your barriers.

Pekka

Bandit

Royal Ghost

Battle Ram

Minions

Zap

Poison

Electro Wizard

2.6 Hog Cycle

With massive damage, the 2.6 Hog Cycle deck calls for an even more offensive playstyle – though be careful to not over-extend. As the cannon isn’t suited for air defense, it’s best to save your Musketeer for when the enemy deploys a Balloon or Lava Hound. All cards are easy to obtain and level up, and with a good understanding of how to push, you’ll be raking in those wins.

Hog Rider

Fireball

Zap

Ice Golem

Skeletons

Ice Spirit

Musketeer

Cannon

With strong defense and good offense, this deck is pretty flexible. Most of the time you’ll want to play defensive, and take some time to work out your opponent’s deck. Be sure to pressure with an X-bow if they use something big like a Lava Hound, but avoid overstaying your welcome and losing defense.

Elixir Collector

X-Bow

Ice Golem

Skeletons

Ice Spirit

Musketeer

Fireball

Tesla

Golem Beatdown

The Golem is a popular unit in Clash Royale for having high hit points and being able to deal decent damage. Here’s a good Golem deck that relies on pushing back your opponent and taking away their ability to defend – just be careful, as when you lose that Golem, you’re left pretty open.

Golem

Barbarian Barrel

Tornado

Lightning

Baby Dragon

Dark Prince

Mega Minion

Lumberjack

Other Strong Clash Royal Decks

Ram Rider

Another good Clash Royale deck, the Ram Rider, focuses around a split-aggro unit where the rider targets enemies and the ram targets buildings. Our favourite version centres around quickly cycling cards so you can deploy more units, more often.

Cannon

Fireball

Ice Golem

Ice Spirit

Musketeer

Ram Rider

Skeletons

Zap

Mega Knight

Mega Knight is an ever popular Clash Royale unit, with area damage and very high hit points. As such, there are lots of decks that feature him as a centrepiece. Here’s a great Mega Knight deck to help you get started:

Mini P.E.K.K.A

Mega Knight

Miner

Minions

Musketeer

Royal Delivery

Wall Breakers

Zap

Royal Delivery

This top Clash Royale deck uses Royal Delivery, a damage and defense spell, to buff your units. Our picked version uses the Royal Delivery to damage air units, and takes advantage of that air superiority with the Balloon and Lava Hound.

Balloon

Fireball

Lava Hound

Mega Minion

Mini P.E.K.K.A

Minions

Royal Delivery

Zap

Electro Giant

This Clash Royale deck is based around the Electro Giant, a powerful unit that stuns and damages enemies in a radius around him. Our favourite version focuses on keeping the giant healed, using the tornado to make groups of enemies vulnerable to area of effect damage, then punishing it with the giant.

Battle Healer

Dark Prince

Electro Giant

Fireball

Heal Spirit

Skeleton Dragons

Tornado

Electro Dragon

Sparky

Sparky is an incredibly difficult card to get hold of – so this deck might not be for you, free-to-play players. However, if you’ve got cash to burn, then this could be a lethal combination.

Dark Prince

Goblin Giant

Goblin Cage

Lightning

Mega Minion

Giant Snowball

Sparky

Electro Wizard

Balloon

This deck involves a Balloon, and then plenty of fiery cards. Lava Hound and Fireball deal big damage, and then you’ve got your Balloon in your back pocket to take your opponent by surprise.

Balloon

Barbarians

Fireball

Lava Hound

Mega Minion

Skeleton Dragons

Tombstone

Zap

Giant

This deck has great synergy between the Graveyard and Skeleton Army, but the most important card is, of course, the Giant. This gentle-looking fella is perfect for rushing an enemy and dealing a big chunk of damage. Just be careful, as this deck lacks any really powerful defensive buildings.

Arrows

Bats

Giant

Graveyard

Mini P.E.K.K.A

Musketeer

Skeleton Army

Giant Snowball

Royal Hogs

We just had to include a Royal Hogs deck – they’re pigs with helmets! We’ve had a lot of fun with this deck, and it’s a great option for free-to-play players. You’ll rely on the eponymous porkers for most of your damage, but watch out for opposing flying attackers, as you lack any real anti-air defence.

Barbarian Barrel

Barbarian Hut

Fireball

Flying Machine

Heal Spirit

Royal Hogs

Royal Recruits

Zappies

Mega Knight Graveyard

As always, Mega Knight decks continue to be strong, and the Graveyard/Knight combo is still a great one. Both the Mega Knight’s ability to put pressure on your opponent, and the Graveyard’s skeleton spawn can be a lot to deal with individually, let alone you playing both at the same time.

Barbarian Barrel

Electro Wizard

Fisherman

Goblin Cage

Graveyard

Hunter

Mega Knight

Poison

Mortar Bait

As you might guess, this deck is all about the humble mortar, and using it to force your opponent to respond and potentially over-commit trying to counter and defend against it. You can then punish that over-commitment using cards like log, fireball, and skeleton barrel.

Fireball

Goblin Gang

Knight

The Log

Mortar

Musketeer

Skeleton Barrel

Spear Goblins

Skeleton Dragons

This top Clash Royale deck is all about Skeleton Dragons, a versatile unit with decent damage, low cost, and the ability to fly. Our preferred version maximises the effectiveness of the dragon’s model count by spamming the bridge and trying to funnel your enemies into a damage choke point.

Bandit

Fireball

Firecracker

Ice Golem

Prince

Battle Ram

Skeleton Dragons

Zap

Royal Ghost

This deck centres around the Royal Ghost, an area of effect damage unit that hovers and remains invisible until he starts fighting the enemy. This gives you a huge advantage in attacking, especially if you have the fast-moving prince – who pairs well with splash damage units due to his single-target attacks – and if you use your giant to cover him. The flying electro dragon also provides a speedy source of damage.

Royal Ghost

Giant

Mega Minion

Poison

Prince

Skeletons

Zap

Electro Dragon

Electro Spirit

This Clash Royale deck centres around the Electro Spirit, a low hit point, low damage unit that sacrifices itself to stun enemies. Our favourite version of this deck follows up by crushing those stunned enemies with The Log.

Goblin Barrel

Electro Spirit

Goblin Gang

Knight

The Log

Princess

Rocket

Tesla

Clash Royale deck builder

Building decks for yourself to try out different combinations is super useful when it comes to deciding what to bring to battle. If you’re looking for a useful tool for online deck-building, deckshop.pro has a great one, along with a full card list.

And that’s our list of the best Clash Royale decks. If you want to play the game for yourself, you can download Clash Royale on Google Play and the App Store.