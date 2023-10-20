Best Clash Royale decks 2023

Clash Royale looks like a simple game from the outside. Two players drop units onto the battlefield, and watch as they try to destroy the opponent’s towers. So what are these magical selections? Well, we decided to put together a list of the best Clash Royale Decks. Whether we’re talking Electro Giant, Royale Delivery, or Golem, we’ve picked our favourite variations based on each of the popular deck archetypes.
Some of these decks focus around bridge spamming, whereas others try to bait enemy units. But whatever strategy they utilise, each one has its own strength, and should serve you well in competitive play. If you enjoy this article, why not check out more of our content? We have plenty of recommendations for other games like Clash Royale in our list of the best mobile card games!
So, it’s time to pull down the castle gate and get into our list of the best Clash Royale decks.
P.E.K.K.A. deck
This deck is great for offensive play, relying on P.E.K.K.A. for defense when needed. Of course, the mighty Battle Ram, accompanied by Bandit, will offer some great pressure, and with a combination of Electro Wizard and P.E.K.K.A. there’s little chance anything will get through your barriers.
- Pekka
- Bandit
- Royal Ghost
- Battle Ram
- Minions
- Zap
- Poison
- Electro Wizard
2.6 Hog Cycle
With massive damage, the 2.6 Hog Cycle deck calls for an even more offensive playstyle – though be careful to not over-extend. As the cannon isn’t suited for air defense, it’s best to save your Musketeer for when the enemy deploys a Balloon or Lava Hound. All cards are easy to obtain and level up, and with a good understanding of how to push, you’ll be raking in those wins.
- Hog Rider
- Fireball
- Zap
- Ice Golem
- Skeletons
- Ice Spirit
- Musketeer
- Cannon
Musicmaster’s X-Bow
With strong defense and good offense, this deck is pretty flexible. Most of the time you’ll want to play defensive, and take some time to work out your opponent’s deck. Be sure to pressure with an X-bow if they use something big like a Lava Hound, but avoid overstaying your welcome and losing defense.
- Elixir Collector
- X-Bow
- Ice Golem
- Skeletons
- Ice Spirit
- Musketeer
- Fireball
- Tesla
Golem Beatdown
The Golem is a popular unit in Clash Royale for having high hit points and being able to deal decent damage. Here’s a good Golem deck that relies on pushing back your opponent and taking away their ability to defend – just be careful, as when you lose that Golem, you’re left pretty open.
- Golem
- Barbarian Barrel
- Tornado
- Lightning
- Baby Dragon
- Dark Prince
- Mega Minion
- Lumberjack
Other Strong Clash Royal Decks
Ram Rider
Another good Clash Royale deck, the Ram Rider, focuses around a split-aggro unit where the rider targets enemies and the ram targets buildings. Our favourite version centres around quickly cycling cards so you can deploy more units, more often.
- Cannon
- Fireball
- Ice Golem
- Ice Spirit
- Musketeer
- Ram Rider
- Skeletons
- Zap
Mega Knight
Mega Knight is an ever popular Clash Royale unit, with area damage and very high hit points. As such, there are lots of decks that feature him as a centrepiece. Here’s a great Mega Knight deck to help you get started:
- Mini P.E.K.K.A
- Mega Knight
- Miner
- Minions
- Musketeer
- Royal Delivery
- Wall Breakers
- Zap
Royal Delivery
This top Clash Royale deck uses Royal Delivery, a damage and defense spell, to buff your units. Our picked version uses the Royal Delivery to damage air units, and takes advantage of that air superiority with the Balloon and Lava Hound.
- Balloon
- Fireball
- Lava Hound
- Mega Minion
- Mini P.E.K.K.A
- Minions
- Royal Delivery
- Zap
Electro Giant
This Clash Royale deck is based around the Electro Giant, a powerful unit that stuns and damages enemies in a radius around him. Our favourite version focuses on keeping the giant healed, using the tornado to make groups of enemies vulnerable to area of effect damage, then punishing it with the giant.
- Battle Healer
- Dark Prince
- Electro Giant
- Fireball
- Heal Spirit
- Skeleton Dragons
- Tornado
- Electro Dragon
Sparky
Sparky is an incredibly difficult card to get hold of – so this deck might not be for you, free-to-play players. However, if you’ve got cash to burn, then this could be a lethal combination.
- Dark Prince
- Goblin Giant
- Goblin Cage
- Lightning
- Mega Minion
- Giant Snowball
- Sparky
- Electro Wizard
Balloon
This deck involves a Balloon, and then plenty of fiery cards. Lava Hound and Fireball deal big damage, and then you’ve got your Balloon in your back pocket to take your opponent by surprise.
- Balloon
- Barbarians
- Fireball
- Lava Hound
- Mega Minion
- Skeleton Dragons
- Tombstone
- Zap
Giant
This deck has great synergy between the Graveyard and Skeleton Army, but the most important card is, of course, the Giant. This gentle-looking fella is perfect for rushing an enemy and dealing a big chunk of damage. Just be careful, as this deck lacks any really powerful defensive buildings.
- Arrows
- Bats
- Giant
- Graveyard
- Mini P.E.K.K.A
- Musketeer
- Skeleton Army
- Giant Snowball
Royal Hogs
We just had to include a Royal Hogs deck – they’re pigs with helmets! We’ve had a lot of fun with this deck, and it’s a great option for free-to-play players. You’ll rely on the eponymous porkers for most of your damage, but watch out for opposing flying attackers, as you lack any real anti-air defence.
- Barbarian Barrel
- Barbarian Hut
- Fireball
- Flying Machine
- Heal Spirit
- Royal Hogs
- Royal Recruits
- Zappies
Mega Knight Graveyard
As always, Mega Knight decks continue to be strong, and the Graveyard/Knight combo is still a great one. Both the Mega Knight’s ability to put pressure on your opponent, and the Graveyard’s skeleton spawn can be a lot to deal with individually, let alone you playing both at the same time.
- Barbarian Barrel
- Electro Wizard
- Fisherman
- Goblin Cage
- Graveyard
- Hunter
- Mega Knight
- Poison
Mortar Bait
As you might guess, this deck is all about the humble mortar, and using it to force your opponent to respond and potentially over-commit trying to counter and defend against it. You can then punish that over-commitment using cards like log, fireball, and skeleton barrel.
- Fireball
- Goblin Gang
- Knight
- The Log
- Mortar
- Musketeer
- Skeleton Barrel
- Spear Goblins
Skeleton Dragons
This top Clash Royale deck is all about Skeleton Dragons, a versatile unit with decent damage, low cost, and the ability to fly. Our preferred version maximises the effectiveness of the dragon’s model count by spamming the bridge and trying to funnel your enemies into a damage choke point.
- Bandit
- Fireball
- Firecracker
- Ice Golem
- Prince
- Battle Ram
- Skeleton Dragons
- Zap
Royal Ghost
This deck centres around the Royal Ghost, an area of effect damage unit that hovers and remains invisible until he starts fighting the enemy. This gives you a huge advantage in attacking, especially if you have the fast-moving prince – who pairs well with splash damage units due to his single-target attacks – and if you use your giant to cover him. The flying electro dragon also provides a speedy source of damage.
- Royal Ghost
- Giant
- Mega Minion
- Poison
- Prince
- Skeletons
- Zap
- Electro Dragon
Electro Spirit
This Clash Royale deck centres around the Electro Spirit, a low hit point, low damage unit that sacrifices itself to stun enemies. Our favourite version of this deck follows up by crushing those stunned enemies with The Log.
- Goblin Barrel
- Electro Spirit
- Goblin Gang
- Knight
- The Log
- Princess
- Rocket
- Tesla
Clash Royale deck builder
Building decks for yourself to try out different combinations is super useful when it comes to deciding what to bring to battle. If you’re looking for a useful tool for online deck-building, deckshop.pro has a great one, along with a full card list.
And that’s our list of the best Clash Royale decks. If you want to play the game for yourself, you can download Clash Royale on Google Play and the App Store.