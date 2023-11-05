Our guide to Clash Royale Valkyrie covers how you can unlock the powerful character, the best deck to use alongside her, and ultimately the best way to counter the heroine. She’s a pretty nifty addition to your deck, so it can’t hurt to know how to deal with her as well. Not to mention, while Valkyrie is a rare card, she’s useful enough that you’re bound to see plenty of her when battling opponents.

Who is Clash Royale Valkyrie?

Valkyrie is a card from the game Clash Royale. She’s considered a rare card, fits into the melee troop style of combat, and is an ideal character to drop into a match to clear space and disrupt attacking infantry units as she’s a great shield character with her high defense. Though she moves very slowly, she can take a few hits and issues serious splash damage with her wild swinging axe attacks. She can even take on heavier units like the Elite Barbarians all on her own.

How do I unlock Clash Royale Valkyrie?

If you think luck is on your side and want to attempt to pull Valkyrie’s card, she’s a rare character, so you will have to open chests of silver or higher rarity. Failing that, you can wait for her to appear in the item shop and pay for her with gems or coins. Of course, you can only unlock a character once you find and beat them. So to find Valkyrie’s card in chests, first, you must progress to Bone Pit Arnea in Clash Royale. This isn’t far into the game’s campaign so you only need 600 trophies to access this area, and once you defeat Valkyrie, hopefully, it isn’t long until that card is yours.

What is the best Clash Royale Valkyrie deck?

With her huge HP pool, Valkyrie is a great disrupter, has a fantastic move that spins around in a circle around her, and is best used as a defense when enemies deploy large-scale opponents like the Golem. Status effects like the Ice Spirit can slow her down, so ideally, you want to avoid magic and use Valkyrie to clear the board and wipe away troublesome threats. Here are two examples of an effective Valkyrie deck build.

Deck 1

Archer Queen

Fire Spirit

Miner

Mortar

Poison

Skeletons

The Log

Valkyrie

Deck 2

Arrows

Baby Dragon

Ballon

Fireball

Inferno Dragon

Lava Hound

Miner

Valkyrie

Deck 3

Baby Dragon

Bowler

Freeze

Graveyard

Ice Wizard

Inferno Dragon

Tornado

Valkyrie

How do I counter Clash Royale Valkyrie?

The best thing to do against Valkyrie is to slow her down, so using the Ice Wizard is highly recommended. If you just want to try and outpace her, then fast units like the Bandit or the Barrel Barbarian can be helpful here, but keep in mind that Valkyrie is also very weak to air units like the Bats. However you do it, slowing her down and trying to halt her progress is your top priority, so if you don’t have the Ice Wizard, even the Spear Goblins can do a great job of disrupting and confusing her, and drawing Valkyrie away from your precious buildings.

Well, that's all we have for today, folks. We hope this Clash Royale Valkyrie guide helps you to get to grips with the characters as well as add a bit of brute force to your team.