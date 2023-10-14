The best cricket games 2023

While we’re unfortunately no longer in the era of classic Brian Lara and Graham Gooch titles, that doesn’t mean there isn’t a wealth of cricket games out there for you to enjoy. Our list of the best cricket games turns the gentleman’s sport into everybody’s game, no matter your skill level. Of course, there are some challenges to be had in the more realistic cricket sims, but we’ve also included some out-of-the-box out-of-the-park titles that will hit you for six.

If you’d rather be swinging a nine-iron than a cricket bat, why not check out our picks for the best golf games on Switch and mobile, or if it’s a cast and a reel you want, there’s our best fishing games on Switch and mobile list. Alternatively, if you like a field game but prefer the ball at your feet, take a browse of our list of the best football games.

With that out of the way, let’s take to the bat with our list of the best cricket games:

Cricket Through the Ages – mobile

Cricket is at its most popular in England, India, and Australia, but apparently, it’s also pretty widely played throughout various periods of ancient history. That is according to Cricket Through the Ages at least, which throws you back in time as you hit sixes throughout the Jurassic period and beyond.

It’s an easy title to pick up, especially if you ever found yourself playing cricket games on Newgrounds in the glory days of flash games, with a wicked sense of humor, and some charming artwork.

Cricket League – mobile

For competitive cricket on the go, Cricket League is the only choice. There’s PvP to test your abilities online, multiple cricketers to collect and add to your squad, and a world tour mode that will pit you against challenging AI, all in one neat package.

While it does lack a little in recognizable faces, you won’t be paying much attention to that thanks to the most captivating cricket mechanics on mobile, and a gameplay loop that pulls you back in time and time again.

Cricket 22 – Switch

Cricket 22 is the definitive Switch cricket title. It’s as close to bowling and batting as you can get to the real thing without stepping foot on the playing field.

With real-world players, events, and stadiums, this is a game that throws cricket fans in the heart of the action as they face down against legends of the game from the crease.

Stick Cricket Live – mobile

If you’re looking for an online arcade-style experience with your cricket, Stick Cricket Classic is the perfect mix of easy-to-learn controls and a rotating cast of cartoon cricketers.

Still, with six game modes, a host of international teams, and a few recognizable stadiums, don’t let the playful art style put you off thinking this is a serious cricket game, as there’s as much challenge here as anywhere else on our list.

Wicket Cricket Manager – mobile

If you’re less into playing cricket yourself and instead want to experience the glory of leading an underdog team to victory, give Wicket Cricket Manager a go. This mobile cricket management simulator is chock-full of unique features that help it stand out from the crowd.

Play in multiple leagues across the globe, sign the best players, get promoted through the league tables, and rise to victory. You get access to detailed player statistics and must make the best tactical decisions as you face random events like injuries and illness amongst your team.

That’s our list of the best cricket games on mobile and Switch, so now you can get on with the important task of defending your wicket. But, if you’re still looking for something to play while you wait to take to the crease, why not browse our picks for the best Switch casual games to kill some time in style.