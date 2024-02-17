Everyone loves a good physics game, so we couldn’t be happier that Cricket Through the Ages is coming to Switch. Experience this 100% accurate retelling of human history through cricket on a whole new device.

Cricket Through the Ages originally launched on Apple Arcade in 2019 with huge success. Its absurd storytelling and physics-based gameplay make it extremely charming and easy to play on the go on your tablet or phone. Publisher Devolver Digital describes it best: “Swing bats and throw balls through the intertwined histories of humankind and cricket in this tongue-in-cheek, physics-driven ode to hitting things with wood.”

Cricket Through the Ages features six unique game modes for both single and multiplayer experiences, so you can help your friends to brush up on their sports history by playing together. Developer Free Lives already has experience making engaging mobile games, as you can see from our Terra Nil review, and this game is a refreshing addition to the existing library of cricket games on Switch and mobile.

When is the Cricket Through the Ages Switch release date?

Cricket Through the Ages swings onto Switch and PC on March 1, 2024. Check out the new trailer below.

That's everything you need to know about Cricket Through the Ages for Switch.