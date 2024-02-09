One of our favorite brands for Switch accessories, CRKD, announced its latest controller – the Neo S Wireless Collectible controller, specifically for Nintendo Switch, but that can work with other platforms.

CKRD may make the controllers with the Switch in mind, but they also work seamlessly with PCs, mobiles, and smart TVs thanks to the Bluetooth connectivity involved and through the CRKD True Collection System app. That’s not the only handy feature you get, though.

Following on from CRKD’s excellent Nitro Deck – check out our Nitro Deck review here! – the Neo S controllers come with Hall Effect thumbsticks that promise no drift, ever. Take that, Nintendo. You can tailor the Hall Sensor Triggers to your own personal preferences to really get the best hits in multiplayer games, and you can remap the back buttons in the same way as the Deck.

The Neo S controllers have an internal gyroscope to help with those pesky Shrine puzzles in Breath of the Wild, and adjustable vibration settings so you know when you get hit in Splatoon.

This is quite the collection of controllers. There are nine designs inspired by retro console and controller looks, including a very nice muted gold color. Three of these are special editions as well, created by artist POPeART.

The colorways you can get include electric pink, orange zest, atomic red, and a lovely leafy emerald green. POPeART’s designs include splatter, blossom, and junkyard themes for you artistic types. Check them all out right here. Preorders are open now, with controllers expected to ship from April 2024.

