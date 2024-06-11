Dark and Darker Mobile gets global beta test in August

After an overwhelmingly positive response to the first Dark and Darker Mobile beta test, which saw lucky South Korean fans playtest the game between April 24 – 28, publisher Krafton has unveiled plans to bring the extraction dungeon-crawler to a global audience as they continue to perfect the game. The first beta saw participation requests fly past the initial cap of 50k applicants, with the test expanding to the wider public to accommodate more players, and the same interest is expected now that the beta is opening up to the rest of the world.

But it’s not quite available for everyone to play, unfortunately. If you’re in the US, Japan, and Turkey there will be a chance to take Dark and Darker Mobile out for a spin when the so-called global beta goes live in August. We recently had a chance to play the game when we visited the Krafton offices in Seoul, and our Dark and Darker Mobile preview explains exactly why you’re going to want to get your hands on it if you’re in one of the mentioned regions.

Dark and Darker Mobile takes Ironmace’s original PC concept and puts the dungeon-diving experience right into the palm of your hands, with plenty of monsters to slay, foes to do battle with, and precious loot to extract. The global beta test points in the direction of the slated launch of Dark and Darker Mobile this year, and while we don’t have a set release date just yet, it certainly means it’s coming ever closer.

Krafton and developer Bluehole Studio have collectively emphasized that a key part of the game’s development is close interaction with the players, and so by building feedback from the previous South Korean beta, the global test in August will likely provide new and improved content for you to get your teeth stuck into.

The developer is due to announce detailed information on the test schedule, target regions, and how you can apply to participate on the official Dark and Darker Mobile website and community channels soon. If you’re in the US, Japan, or Turkey, and want to try your hand at some rogue stealthing or barbarian bonking on your mobile, make sure to join the game’s Discord channel and keep your eyes peeled for the official release of the beta.

While the rest of the world sharpens their battle axes and prepares their spell books, you can check out our Dark and Darker Mobile interview with Joonseok Ahn, Krafton’s lead producer for the game, to get an idea of what to expect. In the meantime, check out our picks for the best FPS games, the best battle royale games, and the best fantasy games on mobile that you can play right now.