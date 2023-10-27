Attack on Titan swings into Dead By Daylight in new crossover

It’s a great time to be an anime and horror fan, as today sees the launch of a new Attack on Titan crossover in Dead By Daylight Mobile. Some exclusive items are up for grabs, including an accessory, themed outfits, and customizable fashion.

The crossover lasts from October 26 to November 9 across the Halloween season – so act fast if you want to grab these limited-time goodies to put on your Dead By Daylight characters. Most are available by participating in in-game events.

Three new outfits are available for you to don. These include a set of Titan outfits for the Trapper, a Mikasa outfit for Yui Kimura, and Jake Park can dress as Levi. The Trapper’s Titan outfits come in three tiers – silver, gold, and platinum – whereas the other two are gold tier.

Along with these snazzy new outfits, ten previous sets are available again, celebrating previous collaborations between the game and Attack on Titan. These include fan-favorite characters like Eren, Annie, Levi, and two kinds of Titan. Three Survivor outfits appear, too, including a male and female option of a Queen’s Ball outfit.

You can compliment these outfits with charms featuring the colossal, muscly, titan, and the beast titan. You can even get some themed t-shirts for a more casual look. The best thing, though, is a bag accessory coming with a newly implemented system – a Pure Titan backpack.

I mean, look at it, isn’t it… cute? Each to their own, I suppose. Remember that these fashionable pieces are exclusive to Dead By Daylight Mobile. Anyway, grab some Dead By Daylight codes off our list for some more freebies while you’re here.

If you’re looking to celebrate the spooky season in style, here are our picks for the best horror games out there, and a very interesting feature on why indie horror games are better than triple-A titles.