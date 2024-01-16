Develop: Brighton’s 2024 speaker submissions are now open

Preparation for this year’s Develop: Brighton is well underway, as speaker submissions are now open to register to talk at the event. Tandem Events, creator of Develop: Brighton, announced that you can sign up as a speaker between now and February 29 for your chance to speak during the event. Develop is going ahead from July 9 to 11 at the DoubleTree Brighton Metropole.

If you’re interested in registering, head to the Develop website here for all the information. The event wants everyone to apply, especially new and diverse voices to offer different perspectives from under-represented communities. Develop is also on the lookout for anyone keen to speak on hot topics like the use of AI in the gaming industry and how it affects the future.

Now in its 19th year, Develop offers valuable information to people all across the industry with keynotes, presentations, and roundtables taking place over three days. Speakers offer their own insight and experiences across different sectors, including art, mobile, discoverability, audio, design, and more. There’s also a free Indie BootCamp to take part in which provides excellent help to start-up businesses

Don’t forget to make use of Develop’s networking opportunities with events like the informal icebreaker, after-hours events, and the Develop: Star Awards.

Last year it broke its record for attendance with nearly 5,000 attendees making their way to the panels, and creators of the event highly recommend signing up no matter the size of your studio, your background, and your experience. Develop wants to hear from you all!

Keep up to date with the latest announcements on the Develop: Brighton X account at DevelopConf, or on the website here.

While you’re here, why not try out some of the best indie games out there or perhaps see the biggest new mobile games coming in 2024?